Global Ordnance secures long-term TNT supply for the U.S. Army

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Ordnance LLC, (GO) has been awarded an Indefinite-Delivery Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract number W52P1J-21-D-0001, on the U.S. Army's Bulk Explosives Program for the supply of new production Type 1 Trinitrotoluene (TNT) to the U.S. Army. The Bulk Explosives Program IDIQ contract is for five years and has a ceiling value of $188,170,265.00, considering all IDIQ awards. As part of the initial award, Global Ordnance will deliver 1,000,000 pounds of TNT in 2021 to the U.S Army. Subsequent awards will be competed with two other companies.

Global Ordnance is teamed with TNT manufacturer Research and Production Enterprise "ZARYA" LTD, from Ukraine. Under the strategic agreement, GO regularly imports TNT to the United States (U.S.) for Defense and Commercial applications. John Summers, the head of GO's Energetics Division, and Marc Morales, President of GO, are excited about the opportunity to deliver ZARYA TNT to the U.S. Army

"GO is proud to partner with Zarya who has a long history of producing and supplying high quality TNT in the US and abroad." – John Summers, Director of Programs

"GO recognizes Zarya's significant production and testing capabilities and is bringing this skill, expertise and capacity to the U.S. to support both military production and commercial mining applications." – Marc Morales, President

Zarya was founded in 1917 as an Explosives production facility located in the Lugansk Region of Ukraine. Zarya has been producing TNT since 1949 and achieved MIL-DTL-248D compliance in 1999. Zarya became a private equity company in 2010 and has an annual production capacity of 10,000 metric tons of virgin TNT.

Global Ordnance, LLC supplies the U.S. Department of Defense with various types of munitions, weapons systems, defense equipment, and energetics. GO also supplies PPE to federal agencies and private entities; and GO sells ammunition and outdoor equipment on the commercial market. GO has two locations in Florida and is among the fastest growing defense companies in the State. The Bulk Explosives Contract will be performed by GO's Energetics division which also recently signed a 20-year Public-Private-Partnership with Naval Support Facility – Indian Head.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Global Ordnance LLC

Related Links

http://GlobalOrdnance.com

