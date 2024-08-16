Global Ordnance's Unwavering Support to Ukraine: A Commitment to Defense and Freedom

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Ordnance, a leading US defense company, along with its subsidiary Global Military Products, reiterates its unwavering support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces through our direct contracts with Ukraine and our supply contracts with the US Army and other allied nations.

Recently, there have been many blogs and articles containing significant misinformation regarding Global Ordnance/Global Military Products and our performance on contracts in support of Ukraine. The real facts provide a much different picture: since December 2021, Global Ordnance has delivered 57,290 metric tons of military goods to Ukraine through both direct contracts and our contracts with the US and other allied nations.

Examples of ammunition and other military products provided to date include, but are not limited to:

824,630 units of large caliber ammunition, artillery shells, and missiles

141,672 units of various rocket-propelled grenades, launchers, mines, and hand grenades

77 artillery weapon systems

198 armored personnel carriers (APCs)

3,481 small and medium caliber guns and 27,565,517 rounds of small and medium caliber ammunition

130 anti-aircraft guns, MANPADS with missiles, and unguided aircraft rockets

In 2023 Global Ordnance donated man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) worth over $2.3 million. This contribution significantly bolstered Ukraine's defensive capabilities, aiding in the defense of Kyiv from the aggressions targeting the civilian population.

During the mandatory evacuation of the US Embassy in Ukraine in 2022, and despite the US government's urging for all Americans to leave Ukraine, Global Ordnance employees remained in the Ukraine to coordinate continued supply of weapons and ammunition to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Since June 2022, Global Ordnance has faced a large-scale campaign against its operations, including daily attacks on its IT network and attempts to intimidate and discredit the company and its employees through press articles and blogs. These actions are psychological operations (PSYOPS) attempts by russia to disrupt Global Ordnance's critical supply and logistical elements supporting Ukraine's defense forces. We stand strongly and fight shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainian Armed Forces to bring the critically needed defense supplies to Ukraine.

Through all challenges, Global Ordnance remains steadfast in its mission and undeterred, continuing to deliver needed ammunition, weapons and other military supplies supporting the defense of Ukraine. The company is committed to supporting the fight for freedom, standing resilient against any attempts to undermine its operations. Global Ordnance will continue to supply the freedom-loving people of Ukraine with the critical munitions and military equipment needed to support their valiant efforts to achieve peace and freedom. Слава Україні!

