Global Oregano Essential Oils Industry
Global Oregano Essential Oils Market to Reach $7.2 Million by 2027
Sep 28, 2020, 08:55 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Oregano Essential Oils estimated at US$5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.1% over the period 2020-2027. Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Organic segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Oregano Essential Oils market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Baltik Junior Doo Beograd
- doTERRA International LLC
- Natural Factors, Inc.
- Nature's Way Products, LLC.
- NHR Organic Oils
- North American Herb and Spice
- Now Health Group, Inc.
- Plant Therapy Essential Oils
- Young Living Essential Oils
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Oregano Essential Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
