Global Organ and Tissue Transplantation Industry

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Organ and Tissue Transplantation in Volume Terms (Number of Procedures).







The Global and Regional markets (except the US) are analyzed by the following Product Segments: Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas, and Lung, and Corneal Transplantation. The US market is analyzed by the following Segments: Organ Type (In Volume and Value) - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas, Lung, and Intestine; Tissue Type (Volume Only) - Cornea, Heart Valve, Skin Grafts, Vascular Grafts, Bone Marrow, and Bone Grafts; and Bone Graft Transplantation (Volume Only) -By Graft Type: Autologous Graft, Allograft, and Other Materials; and By Application Type: General Orthopedics, Spinal Fusions, and Cranio/Maxillofacial. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 19 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Acelity L.P. Inc.

- CryoLife, Inc.

- Exactech, Inc.

- Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH

- Organogenesis, Inc.

- Organ Recovery Systems







ORGAN AND TISSUE TRANSPLANTATION MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Organ Transplantation

Heart Transplantation

Kidney Transplantation

Liver Transplantation

Pancreas Transplantation

Small Intestine Transplantation

Lungs

Tissue Transplantation

Corneal Transplantation

Blood Stem Cell Transplantation

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Heart Valves Transplantation



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Market Outlook

Current & Future Analysis

A Review of Organ Donors Worldwide

Table 1: World Deceased Organ Donors (2016 & 2017): Number of Donors Per Million Population (PMP) for Leading Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World Living Organ Donors (2016 & 2017): Number of Donors Per Million Population (PMP) for Leading Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: World Deceased Organ Donors by Type (2011, 2013 & 2015): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Donors for DCD and DBD (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demand and Supply Imbalance

Measures to Address Organ Shortage

Cardiac Arrest Death Patients: The Untapped Potential Donors

Table 4: World Organ Donors After Circulatory Death (2016): Number of Donors Per Million Population (PMP) for Leading Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Donation after Circulatory Death - Rife with Ethical Issues

Transplantation - Expenditure and Regional Variations

Table 5: US Organ Transplantation Charges - Total Billed Charges per Transplant by Type (2014) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Bone Grafts: An Overview

Table 6: Fractures by Age Group (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Fractures by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Orthopedic Grafts - Regional Market Variations





2. MARKET TRENDS



Combined Organ Transplantation - Gaining Attention

Illegal Organ Trafficking - A Risky Proposition

Transplant Tourism - Creating Brighter Avenues

Graying Population and Chronic Diseases Surge Need for Transplants

Table 7: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in '000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Region (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Life Expectancy at Birth (Years) by Geographic Region: 1950-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Optimization Strategies for Organs Catch Attention and Supply - Demand Gap Widens

Advent of Innovative Devices Mitigate Chances of Organ Damages

Investment Opportunities Rise for Allied Fields as Organ Transplantation Market Grows

Shortage of Organs Propels Research on Xenotransplantation

A Peek into the Organ Transplant Immunosuppressants Market

Market to Come Under Tremendous Pressure

Rising Incidences of Degenerative Intervertebral Disc Diseases Promote Tissue Transplantation

Table 12: % of Women Affected by Osteoporosis (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fetal Tissue for Bionic Devices - Assuming Importance

LVADs - Gaining Significance for Impending Heart Transplants

Synthetic Bone Graft - The Latest Trend

Stem Cell Therapies - Expanding the Horizon of Transplantation

Rising Cancer Incidence to Drive Stem Cell Transplants

Table 13: Global Cancer Incidence (2015): Number of New Cancer Cases in Thousands by Type and Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Global Cancer Mortality (2015): Number of Cancer Related Deaths in Thousands by Type and Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM): Strong Growth but Tough Competition

Bone Morphogenetic Protein - Safety Concerns Affect Growth Prospects

Dental Bone Grafting - A High Potential Market

Table 15: Dental Tissue & Bone Regeneration Materials Market (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown by Segment for Allografts, Synthetics, and Xenografts (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Recent Technological Innovations

3-D Bioprinting

Preloaded Corneal Tissue Cartridges

Lung Perfusion Technology





3. MAJOR ISSUES IMPACTING TRANSPLANTATION MARKET



Organ Rejection - A Major Barrier to Transplantation

Scarcity of Donor Organs - A Stumbling Block in Organ Transplantation

Other Issues for Organ Transplantation

Ethical Concerns in Transplants

Bioethical Issues Hinder Organ Donation Process

Lack of Requisite Expertise - Hindering Implantation Process

Corneal Transplantation in Developing Countries: Key Challenges





4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Organ and Tissue Transplantation

Organ Transplantation

Heart Transplantation

Heart Diseases and Disorders

Post-Operative Complications and Consequences of Heart Transplants

Bleeding

Infection

Arrhythmia

Heart Attack

Coronary Artery Disease

Respiratory Dysfunction

Renal Dysfunction

Graft Rejection and Dysfunction

Death

Kidney Transplantation

Kidney Disorders and Diseases

Donor Evaluation

Waiting List

Surgery/Post-Operation

Post-Operative Supervision and Issues

Liver Transplantation

Liver Disorders and Diseases

Pancreas Transplantation

Post-Operative Complications and Consequences of Pancreas Transplants

Small Intestine Transplantation

Intestine Disorders and Diseases

Lung Transplantation

Lung Diseases and Disorders

Lung Patients Survival Statistics

Heart-and-Lung Transplantation

Tissue Transplantation

Types of Grafts

Autograft

Allograft/Homograft

Transplant Tolerance

Isograft

Xenograft

Corneal Transplantation

Penetrating Keratoplasty

Lamellar (Non-Penetrating) Keratoplasty

Aftercare

Risks Associated with Corneal Transplants

Transplantation Outcomes

Morbidity and Mortality Rates

Alternatives

Blood Stem Cells

Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Transplant

Umbilical Cord Blood Stem Cell Transplant

Bone Marrow and Hematopoietic Stem Cells

Bone and Tissue Transplantation

Bone Marrow Transplants

Stem Cell Therapy

Human Heart Valves

Atrioventricular Valves

Mitral Valve

Tricuspid Valve

Semilunar Valves

Aortic Valve

Pulmonic Valve

Pathology of Valves

Prosthetic Heart Valves

Prosthetic Mechanical Valve

Advantages

Disadvantages

Prosthetic Biologic Valve

Advantages

Disadvantages

Fetal Cells

Fetal Tissue for Transplantation

Storage Duration Time

Storage Time Period for Organs and Tissues

Cold Ischemia Time

Transplantation Immunology

Acute Cellular Rejection

Chronic Rejection

Post-Transplant Observations

Types of Donors

Alive Donors

Related Donors

Good Samaritans

Rewarded/Forced Donors

Deceased Donors

Directed / Allocated

Organs and Tissues Transplanted by Type of Donor

Organ/Tissue Donation and Eligibility Criteria

Factors Considered for Matching Recipients to Donor Organs

Testing

Blood Typing

Tissue Typing

Histocompatibility - A Major Barrier for Organ Transplantation

Transplantation - Safety Requirements

Waiting List

Active Waiting List Patients

Inactive Waiting List Patients

History

Major Milestones in Organ Transplantation





5. ARTIFICIAL ORGANS - AN ALTERNATIVE TO SOLID ORGAN TRANSPLANTS



Artificial Organs Revolutionize Medical Technology Industry

Artificial Organs

Categorization of Artificial Organs

External Artificial Organs

Internal or Implantable Artificial Devices

Artificial Heart

Total Artificial Heart (TAH)

Ventricle Assist Device (VAD)

Right Ventricular Assist Systems (RVAS)

Left Ventricular Assist Systems (LVAS)

Select Ventricular Assist Devices

Artificial Kidney (Dialyzer)

Limitations of Artificial Kidney

Artificial Liver

Select Liver Assist Devices

Categorization of Liver Devices

Mechanical Systems

Bio-Artificial Systems

Artificial Pancreas

Artificial Lungs (Oxygenator)

Types of Artificial Lung

Artificial Cornea

Keratoprostheses

Tissue Engineered Corneas

Artificial Skin/Skin Replacement Products

AlloDerm Regenerative Tissue Matrix

Apligraf

Cymetra Micronized AlloDerm Tissue

Dermagraft

Epicel

Integra Products

OrCel

TransCyte

Core Competitive Factors

Market Outlook for Artificial Organs





6. PRESERVATION SOLUTIONS & IMMUNOSUPPRESSANT DRUGS



Organ Preservation Solutions

Celsior Solution

Collins Solution

Euro Collins Solution

Custodiol® HTK Solution

Hypothermosol

ViaSpan

Immunosuppressant Drugs

Antibody Products for Treatment of Organ Transplant Rejection

Antithymocyte Globulin

ATGAM

Thymoglobulin

Therapeutic Antibody Products

Antiproliferative Agents

Azathioprine

CellCept

Certican

Myfortic

Calcineurin Inhibitors

Cyclosporine

Gengraf

Neoral

Prograf (Tacrolimus)

TOR Inhibitors

Side Effects of Immunosuppression Therapy





7. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT



Transplant Center

Organ Procurement Organization (OPO)

Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA)

Division of Transplantation (DoT)

United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS)

Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN)

University Renal Research and Education Association (URREA)

Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients (SRTR)

Funding Sources

Patient Education and Advocacy Organizations

Legal Framework for Transplantation

Legislation Covering Organ Transplant

Organ Transplantation and Ethics





8. PRODUCT LAUNCHES



Royal Biologics Launches Demineralized Bone Matrix Product, MAXX-Fuse

Extremity Medical Launches Next-Gen Viable Cell Bone Graft, BioFuse

AlloSource Launches Two New Demineralized Cortical Fiber Allografts

Immucor Launches Kidney Solid Organ Response Test, kSORT





9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Exactech Merges with TPG Capital

CryoLife Acquires JOTEC

SeaSpine Receives FDA Approval for OsteoBallast™ DBM in Resorbable Mesh

Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Endurant™ II/IIs Stent Graft System

Organogenesis Acquires NuTech Medical

Allergan to Acquire Acelity's LifeCell Business Unit

CryoLife Acquires On-X Life Technologies

MiMedx Group Acquires Stability Biologics





10. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS IN ALLIED AREAS



Acelity L.P. Inc. (USA)

CryoLife, Inc. (USA)

Exactech, Inc. (USA)

Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH (Germany)

Organogenesis, Inc. (USA)

Organ Recovery Systems (USA)

Organ Transport Systems (USA)

XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden)





11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Heart Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Heart Transplantation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Kidney Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Kidney Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Kidney Transplantation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Liver Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Liver Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Liver Transplantation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pancreas Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for Pancreas Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Pancreas Transplantation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lung Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Historic Review for Lung Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Lung Transplantation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Corneal Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Historic Review for Corneal Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Corneal Transplantation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET





1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Organ Transplant Sector Holds Growth Potential

Table 37: Number of Transplants and Waiting List for Organ Transplantation in the US: 2005 & 2016 (In Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Organ Transplantation Donors in the US by Type (2016): Number of Organ Donors in Thousands and Percentage Share Breakdown for Living and Deceased (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Organs Donated for Transplantation in the US by Type (2016): Number of Donated Organs in Thousands and Percentage Share Breakdown for Living and Deceased (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: US Deceased Donors by Ethnicity (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Donors for African America, Asian, Caucasian, Hispanic and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Transplant Recipients in the US by Ethnicity (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Transplants for African America, Asian, Caucasian, Hispanic and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Waiting List for Organ Transplants in the US

Table 42: Organ Transplant Waiting List in the US by Ethnicity (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of People on Waiting List for African America, Asian, Caucasian, Hispanic and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Market Trends

Rising Incidence of ESRD in the US: A Business Case for Kidney Transplants

Innovative Education Programs Contribute to Higher Organ Donors

Awareness Programs to Address Shortage of Minority Donors

US Organ Procurement Organizations by State

KPD Enables Compatibility Factor for Kidney Transplants

Tissue Transplantation in the US

Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market: An Overview

Regulatory Challenges Limit Growth in the US Orthopedic Biomaterials Market

Rising Incidence of Degenerative Intervertebral Disc Diseases - Opportunity Indicators for Bone Grafts

Osteoporosis

Table 43: Osteoporosis and Low Bone Mass Population in the US: 2010 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Breakdown of Osteoporotic Fractures by Site in the US (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Regulatory Bodies

The United Network for Organ Sharing

The American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB)

Accredited Banks from Select US States

Eye Banks from Select US States

National Organ Transplant Act (NOTA)

Good Tissue Practices

Tissue Banking Regulation

FDA Regulations on Xenograft

DBM-based Products in US

Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

By Value Sales

Table 45: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas, Lung and Intestine Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: The US Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas, Lung and Intestine Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: The US 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas, Lung and Intestine Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cornea Transplantation Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: The US Historic Review for Cornea Transplantation Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Number of Procedures

Table 50: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas, Lung and Intestine Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: The US Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas, Lung and Intestine Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: The US 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas, Lung and Intestine Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Transplantation by Tissue Type - Cornea, Heart, Skin Grafts, Vascular Grafts, Bone Marrow and Bone Grafts Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: The US Historic Review for Tissue Transplantation by Tissue Type - Cornea, Heart, Skin Grafts, Vascular Grafts, Bone Marrow and Bone Grafts Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: The US 14-Year Perspective for Tissue Transplantation by Tissue Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Cornea, Heart, Skin Grafts, Vascular Grafts, Bone Marrow and Bone Grafts Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone Graft Transplantation by Graft Type - Autologous Graft, Allograft and Other Materials Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: The US Historic Review for Bone Graft Transplantation by Graft Type - Autologous Graft, Allograft and Other Materials Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: The US 14-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Transplantation by Graft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Autologous Graft, Allograft and Other Materials Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone Graft Transplantation by Application - General Orthopedics, Spinal Fusions and Cranio/Maxillofacial Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: The US Historic Review for Bone Graft Transplantation by Application - General Orthopedics, Spinal Fusions and Cranio/ Maxillofacial Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: The US 14-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Transplantation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for General Orthopedics, Spinal Fusions and Cranio/ Maxillofacial Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





2. CANADA



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Canadians More Receptive to Organ Transplants

Table 62: Organ Transplants in Canada by Province (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number Transplants for Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Combination Organ Transplants in Canada by Province (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number Transplants for Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Combination Organ Transplants in Canada by Combination (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number Transplants for Heart-Lung, Kidney-Liver, Kidney-Pancreas, Liver-Small Intestine, Multi-visceral Cluster and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Organ Donors

Table 65: Canadian Organ Donors by Donor Type - Deceased and Living for Years 2012-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Living Donor Transplants in Canada by Organ (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Transplants for Kidney, Kidney Paired Donation, and Liver (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Deceased Organ Donations in Canada (2016): Organ Donations Per Million Population (PMP) by Province (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Waiting List

Table 68: Organ Transplantation Waiting List in Canada (2016): Number of Patients on Waiting List by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Lung, Pancreas and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Waiting List Trends in Recent Past (2012-2016): Number of Patients on Waiting List for Heart, Kidney, Liver and Lung Transplantation (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Combination Organ Transplants Waiting List in Canada by Combination (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number Transplants for Heart-Lung, Heart-Liver, Kidney-Heart, Kidney-Pancreas, Kidney-Liver, Liver-Lung, Liver-Small Intestine and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Growth Prospects in Bone Graft Substitutes Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 71: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Canadian Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. JAPAN



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Terumo Corporation (Japan) - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 74: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Japanese Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





4. EUROPE



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Key Statistics

Table 77: European Organ Transplantation Rate in Per Million Population for Leading Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: European Deceased Organ Donors Per Million Population (PMP) in Select Leading Countries: 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: European Living Organ Donors Per Million Population (PMP) in Select Leading Countries: 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Policy Changes - Key to Bridge Variability in Kidney Donors and Transplants across Europe

B.Market Analytics

Table 80: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: European Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: European 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: European Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: European 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Organ Donation Statistics

Table 86: Organ Donations in France (2016): Number of Donors and PMP by Type - Deceased and Living (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 87: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: French Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: French 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 90: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: German Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: German 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Surge in Organ Transplants

Table 93: Organ Donations in Italy (2016): Number of Donors and PMP by Type - Deceased and Living (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 94: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Italian Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Organ Transplantation in the UK

Key Statistics

Table 97: Organ Donation in the UK by Type: Number of Deceased and Living Donors for Years 2012-13 through 2016-17 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Deceased Organ Donors in the UK by Organ and Country (2017): Number of Organ Donors for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Organ Transplantation Waiting List in the UK by Organ and Country (2017): Number of People on Waiting List for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Deceased Solid Organ Donors in the UK by Organ Type and Type of Death: 2016-17 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Organs Retrieved per Deceased Donor by Country (2016-17): Average Number of Organs Retrieved from Deceased Patients of all Ages for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Organ Donors in the UK by Age Group and Death Type: 2016-17 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The UK Organ Transplantation System: An Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: UK Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: UK 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Spain - A Global Leader in Organ Donation

B.Market Analytics

Table 106: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Spanish Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Organ Transplantations Show a Downward Trend in Russia

Organ Donation Statistics

Table 109: Organ Donations in Russia (2016): Number of Donors and PMP by Type - Deceased and Living (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 110: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Russian Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Turkey

Table 113: Turkey - High PMP Numbers of Living Organ Donors/Transplants (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Organ Donations in Turkey (2016): Number of Donors by Type - Deceased and Living (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Akdeniz University - A World-Renowned Transplantation Center

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 115: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Rest of European Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





5. ASIA-PACIFIC



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Table 118: Asia-Pacific Deceased Organ Donor Per Million Population (PMP) by Country for 2013 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Living Organ Donor Per Million Population (PMP) by Country for 2012, 2014 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Thriving Orthopedic Biomaterials Market in Asia-Pacific

Focus on Select Regions

Australia - One of the Major Organ Transplant Markets in Asia-Pacific

Key Facts on Organ and Tissue Transplantation in Australia

Organ Transplantations Reach Record Highs

Table 120: Organ Donations in Australia (2016 & 2017): Number of Organ Donors by Type - Deceased (DBD and DCD) and Living (AKX and Others) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Organs and Tissue Donor Volume in Australia by Type: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Deceased Organ Donors and Donor PMP in Australia by State: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Organ Transplantations Volume in Australia by Organ: 2016 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: Tissue Donations in Australia (2016 & 2017): Number of Deceased Tissue Donations by Type - Musculoskeletal, Cardiovascular and Skin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Government Efforts Key for Improving Organ Donation Activity

Government Mulls Easing Registration Process Further

China

Chinese Organ Transplant Market - Embroiled in Controversy

A New and Promising Legal Organ Transplantation Set Up Emergence in China

Transplantation Tourism in China

Low Transplant Success Rate Due to Unskilled Professionals

Illegal Activities for Harvesting Organs in China

Regulations on Organ Transplantation

Regulations on Brain Death

India

Organ Transplantation in India - Present Status

Rise in Medical Tourism Drives Bone Grafts Market

Aging Population Boosts the Indian Orthopedic Market

The Current Status of Organ Donation and Transplantation

Overview of Renal Transplantation

Structural Deficiencies Affecting Indian Organ Donation Space

Singapore

Awareness Programs to Increase Living Kidney Donations in Singapore

B.Market Analytics

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





6. LATIN AMERICA



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market - Overview

Key Statistics

Table 128: Latin American Deceased and Living Organ Donors Per Million Population (PMP) by Country: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 129: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 130: Latin American Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 131: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 133: Latin American Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 134: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Brazil - A Major Transplant Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 135: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 136: Brazilian Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 137: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 138: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 139: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 140: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REST OF WORLD



Market Analysis

Table 141: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 142: Rest of World Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 143: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled:

The United States (16) Europe (3) - Germany (1) - Rest of Europe (2)

