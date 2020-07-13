Global Organ and Tissue Transplantation Industry
Global Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market to Reach 168.1 Thousand Number of Transplants by the Year 2027
Jul 13, 2020, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Organ and Tissue Transplantation estimated at 137.2 Thousand Number of Transplants in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 168.1 Thousand Number of Transplants by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Kidney, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3% CAGR to reach 111.7 Thousand Number of Transplants by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liver segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Organ and Tissue Transplantation market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Organ and Tissue Transplantation market in the U.S. is estimated at 37.1 Thousand Number of Transplants in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 34.2 Thousand Number of Transplants in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 34.2 Thousand Number of Transplants by the year 2027.
Heart Segment Corners a 5.9% Share in 2020
In the global Heart segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 6.2 Thousand Number of Transplants in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 7.1 Thousand Number of Transplants by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 23.2 Thousand Number of Transplants by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 163-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Acelity L.P. Inc.
- CryoLife, Inc.
- Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH
- Exactech, Inc.
- Organ Recovery Systems
- Organ Transport Systems
- Organogenesis, Inc.
- XVIVO Perfusion AB
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Market Outlook
Recent Market Activity
Current & Future Analysis
A Review of Organ Donors Worldwide
Demand and Supply Imbalance
Measures to Address Organ Shortage
Cardiac Arrest Death Patients: The Untapped Potential Donors
Donation after Circulatory Death - Rife with Ethical Issues
Transplantation - Expenditure and Regional Variations
Bone Grafts: An Overview
Orthopedic Grafts - Regional Market Variations
Global Competitor Market Shares
Organ and Tissue Transplantation Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Acelity L.P. Inc. (USA)
CryoLife, Inc. (USA)
Exactech, Inc. (USA)
Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH (Germany)
Organogenesis, Inc. (USA)
Organ Recovery Systems (USA)
Organ Transport Systems (USA)
XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Combined Organ Transplantation - Gaining Attention
Illegal Organ Trafficking - A Risky Proposition
Transplant Tourism - Creating Brighter Avenues
Graying Population and Chronic Diseases Surge Need for Transplants
Optimization Strategies for Organs Catch Attention and Supply-
Demand Gap Widens
Advent of Innovative Devices Mitigate Chances of Organ Damages
Investment Opportunities Rise for Allied Fields as Organ
Transplantation Market Grows
Shortage of Organs Propels Research on Xenotransplantation
A Peek into the Organ Transplant Immunosuppressants Market
Market to Come Under Tremendous Pressure
Rising Incidences of Degenerative Intervertebral Disc Diseases
Promote Tissue Transplantation
Fetal Tissue for Bionic Devices - Assuming Importance
LVADs - Gaining Significance for Impending Heart Transplants
Synthetic Bone Graft - The Latest Trend
Stem Cell Therapies - Expanding the Horizon of Transplantation
Rising Cancer Incidence to Drive Stem Cell Transplants
Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM): Strong Growth but Tough
Competition
Bone Morphogenetic Protein - Safety Concerns Affect Growth
Prospects
Dental Bone Grafting - A High Potential Market
Key Recent Technological Innovations
3-D Bioprinting
Preloaded Corneal Tissue Cartridges
Lung Perfusion Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 19
