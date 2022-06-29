Global Organ-on-a-Chip Markets Research Report 2022 with Profiles of Leading Players - 4Dcell, BiomimX, Emulate, Kirkstall, Nortis and TissUse

Jun 29, 2022, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organ-on-a-Chip: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report covers various types of products available in the organ-on-a-chip market and potential application sectors in various industries. The organ-on-a-chip market is broken down into various segments.
An organ-on-a-chip is a type of artificial organ that possesses the capability to simulate activities, mechanics and physiological responses similar to that of an organ system. These are multi-channel 3D microfluidic cell culture chips that are primarily being used in life science and drug development research because of their ability to imitate human microenvironments in vitro.
The unique characteristics of organ-on-a-chip are worked out by integrating biology and advanced engineering. Cell biology, microfluidics and microfabrication are the core fields that have paved the way towards the development of organ-on-a-chip technology.
Organ-on-a-chip is considered to be a potential game-changing technology and is serving as a testing alternative that is replacing the use of animals in life science research, toxicology testing and drug development studies around the globe. Countries are focusing on this upcoming technology to produce safer and effective drugs.
It has been observed that pharmaceutical R&D expenses create a lot of burden on the healthcare industry because the drug discovery process requires huge investment but has a low success rate. Studies have indicated that using organ-on-a-chips for drug discovery and development studies will help to reduce the cost by 26% because many ineffective and toxic drugs can be eliminated at the preclinical stage before they enter human trials.
Also, rising demand for personalized medicines is also a contributing factor to growth in the organ-on-a-chip market. There are many diseases that still do not have any approved therapies for cures and depend only on symptomatic management, e.g., amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, cirrhosis, etc.
Therefore, organ-on-a-chip will be beneficial for such indications. More research and the increasing prevalence of cancer as well as neurogenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease and other rare indications will also be contributing factors for the market.
The North American region has the highest share of the organ-on-a-chip market, followed by Europe. This is because of the extensive research and developmental activities taking place in the region as well as the presence of major players, funding and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. All these factors contribute to growth in the organ-on-a-chip market.
It has been observed that the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the organ-on-a-chip market. This is because, due to the pandemic, many institutions across the world began research projects aimed at gaining an understanding of disease pathology and developing treatment options for coronavirus.
Finally, it has also been observed that companies are now moving from single organ on a chip to multiple organ on a chip to gain a better understanding of the toxicological impact of a drug.
Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2026 are given for each type, application, offering and end user.The application segment is characterized by various types, including drug discovery and development, toxicological research, and physiological model development, and by end-use industry, including academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, cosmetics industry and other end users. By type market is segmented to liver, lung, kidney, heart and others. The report also focuses on regional segmentation of the market.
Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry. It also includes information about the industry structure and competitive landscape as well as the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The report includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global organ-on-a-chip market.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Information on multi-channel 3-D microfluidic cell culture chip, and discussion of their ability to imitate human microenvironment in vitro
- Evaluation and forecast the global organ-on-a-chip market size, and corresponding market share analysis by technology offering, organ type, application, end-user vertical and region
- Discussion on how organ-on-a-chip is emerging as a priority testing alternative which is replacing animals in life science research, toxicology testing and drug development studies
- Review of potential applications in pharmaceutical and life science research sectors, including preclinical drugs testing, drug screening, personalized medicine, phenotypic screening, lead optimization and disease modelling
- Insights into the recent industry structure including the government programs and policies in support of organ-on-a-chip and coverage of revised laws involving animal testing
- Review of patent grants for innovations in organ-on-a-chip technology across each major category
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including 4Dcell, BiomimX, Emulate Inc., Kirkstall Ltd., Nortis and TissUse GmbH
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Introduction
- Developments in Drug Discovery
- 1950-1970
- 1970-1990
- 1990-2010
- 2010 to the Present
- Market Potential
- Strategic Initiatives
- Regulatory Framework
- U.S.
- European Union
- China
- Japan
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Factors Affecting the Organ-On-A-Chip Market
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases
- Rising Demand for a Way to Enhance the Effectiveness of Clinical Trials
- Increasing Investments for Drug Research and Development
- Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine
- Market Restraints
- Lack of Standardization
Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19
- Introduction
- Outbreak Origins
- Symptoms of Covid-19
- Progression of Covid-19
- Incubation Period
- Epidemiology
- Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments
- Spread of Disease
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Organ-On-A-Chip Market
Chapter 6 Global Organ-On-A-Chip Market by Type
- Liver
- Liver-On-A-Chip Classifications Depending on Their Principal Actions
- Heart
- Kidney
- Lung
- Other Organs
Chapter 7 Global Organ-On-A-Chip Market by End-user
- Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
- Cosmetics Industry
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Increasing R&D Spending
- Other End-users
Chapter 8 Global Organ-On-A-Chip Market by Offering
- Products
- Services
Chapter 9 Global Organ-On-A-Chip Market by Application
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Toxicological Research
- Physiological Model Development
Chapter 10 Global Organ-On-A-Chip Market by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Rest of the World
Chapter 11 Industry Structure
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Quality and Technology
- Terms and Conditions
- Cost-Effective Components
- Manufacturers
- Distributors
- End-users of Consumables
- Competitive Analysis
- Patent Landscape
- Patent Review by Year
- Patent Review by Country
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- 4Dcell
- Axosim
- Beonchip
- Biomimx
- Bioivt
- Cherry Biotech
- Cn Bio
- Elveflow
- Emulate Inc.
- Fluigent
- Hesperos Inc.
- Hurel Corp.
- Insphero
- Kirkstall
- Mesobio Tech
- Micronit
- Mimetas
- Nortis
- Synvivo
- Tara Biosystems Inc.
- Tissuse Gmbh
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3kaps9
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article