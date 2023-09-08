Global Organ Preservation Industry Research Report 2023-2028: From Cold Storage to Ex Vivo Perfusion - Solving the Organ Shortage Challenge

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organ Preservation Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The current report provides a detailed overview of the organ preservation market. It highlights the current and future market potential of organ preservation, and it offers a detailed analysis of the drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

The report also covers market projections for 2028 and includes market rankings of key market players. It surveys the competitive environment and regulatory scenario, and it provides details about the organ preservation market share based on products, organs and preservation techniques.

Chronic disorders affect a large population across the globe. During the end stage of any chronic disease, organ failure is expected. Target organ transplantation is one of the solutions that can address this problem.

The demand for organ transplantation has rapidly increased globally due to the increased incidence of vital organ failure as well as the improvements and increasing success of post-transplant outcomes. The lack of availability of adequate organs for transplantation to meet the existing demand has caused significant organ shortage crises. Organ preservation is a game changer as it helps tackle the global organ shortage challenge.

Further, technological advancement in organ preservation helps in extending the preservation time. This aids in expanding the organ donor pool. Over the past several decades, organ preservation relied on static cold storage (SCS). However, with technological advancement, ex vivo perfusion has also emerged as an answer for organ preservation. The study will provide insights into upcoming trends in the organ preservation market.

It also provides a detailed analysis of the key factors governing the growth of the organ preservation industry, and it includes strategic insights and recommendations for those looking to expand their markets.

The market is segmented by product into solutions, disposables, and instruments. The solution segment is sub segmented into University of Wisconsin, Custodial HTK, Perfadex, and Others. It is segmented by preservation technique into static cold storage, normothermic machine perfusion and hypothermic machine perfusion.

It is categorized by organ into kidney, liver, heart, lungs and other organs. The report includes company profiles of the key players with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments. It also considers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global organ preservation market.

By geography, this market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. The North American region includes countries such as the U.S. and Canada; Europe includes Germany, U.K., Italy, France and the Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific includes China, India, Japan and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market data estimates, 2020 and 2021 serve as the historical years, 2022 as the base year and 2028 as the forecast year.

Report Includes

26 data tables and 64 additional tables

An overview of the global market for organ preservation

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020-2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Highlights of the market potential and characterization of organ preservation market based on product, preservation technique, organ, and region

Details of the immunosuppressive therapy, surgical technique, and organ transplantation and discussion on the factors driving the transplantation market

Description of major preservation techniques, such as static cold storage, hypothermic machine perfusion (HMP), and normothermic machine perfusion (NMP)

Coverage of recent advances in organ preservation techniques and technologies, and discussion on how ex vivo perfusion enhances the organ preservation market

Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the market and a relevant patent analysis

Detailed company profiles of major players in the market, including TransMedics, XVIVO, 21st Century Medicine, Biochefa, Organ Recovery Systems, and Bridge to Life Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Overview

Highlights of the Organ Preservation Market

Chapter 3 Market Overview

History of Organ Preservation

Overview of Organ Preservation

Need for Organ Preservation

Organ Transplants

Value Chain of Organ Preservations

Research and Development

Manufacturing

Clinical Trials and Regulatory Environments

Commercialization

Regulatory Landscape

Organ Donation Policies

Organ Trafficking

Pricing Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Impact of Covid-19 on the Organ Preservation Market

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product

Market Overview

Market Share and Forecast

Solutions

University of Wisconsin (Uw)

(Uw) Custodial Htk

Perfadex

Others

Disposables

Instruments

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Preservation Technique

Market Overview

Market Share and Forecast

Static Cold Storage

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Organ

Market Overview

Market Share and Forecast

Kidney

Liver

Heart

Lungs

Other Organs

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Organ Preservation by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Esg Development

Key Esg Issues in the Organ Preservation Industry

Environmental Impact

Data Privacy & Security

Product Safety & Quality

Ethical Procurement

Labor Practices

Organ Preservation Industry Esg Performance Analysis

Consumer Attitudes Toward Esg in the Organ Preservation Market

Esg Practices in the Organ Preservation Industry

Esg-Related Risks in the Organ Preservation Industry

Esg-Related Opportunities in the Organ Preservation Industry

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies

Overview

Trends in Organ Transplants

Robot-Assisted Kidney Transplantation

Xenotransplantation

Future of Organ Transplant

In Vitro Organ

3D Organ Bioprinting

Pharmacological Interventions

Gene Therapy

Chapter 11 Clinical Trials and Patent Analysis

Clinical Trials Analysis

Clinical Trials Analysis by Type of Study

Clinical Trials Analysis by Status

Clinical Trials Analysis by Phase

Clinical Trials Analysis by Region

Patent Analysis

Patents by Year

Patents by Top Applicant

Patents by Top Owner

Patents by Jurisdiction

Chapter 12 Competitive Intelligence

Market Share Analysis

Transmedics

Xvivo

Recent Developments of Key Market Players

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

21st Century Medicine

Biochefa

Bridge to Life Ltd.

Carnamedica

Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH

Ebers Medical Technology Sl.

Essential Pharmaceuticals LLC (Accord Healthcare)

Global Transplant Solutions

Igl

Organ Recovery Systems

Organox Ltd.

Paragonix Technologies

Preservation Solutions Inc.

Transmedics Inc.

Xvivo Perfusion Ab

