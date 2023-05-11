Global Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market 2023 - 2033: Development of Non-Invasive Techniques for Monitoring Transplant Recipients using NGS Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Offering, Application, Technology, Transplant Type, End User, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organ transplant diagnostics market was valued at $4.03 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $11.78 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 10.45% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The key factors driving growth include a rise in the incidence of chronic diseases leading to organ failure increases in the use of transplant diagnostics, increase in the adoption of stem cell therapy and incidences of leukemia leading to an upsurge in demand for transplant diagnostics tests, advantages of developing advanced molecular and genomic technologies in the transplant diagnostics, and presence of favorable regulatory scenario including reimbursement schemes.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global organ transplant diagnostics market is in the developed phase. The development of non-invasive techniques for monitoring transplant recipients using NGS and advancements in human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing tests for an organ transplant are some of the major opportunities in the global organ transplant diagnostics market.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the healthcare segment in different ways. The organ transplant segment of the industry got highly impacted by the pandemic, as the focus of hospitals and ambulatory centers shifted toward the affected patients. Moreover, as a method of prevention, surgeries got delayed, which had a significant effect on organ transplant procedures and on organ transplant diagnostics tests.

Recent Developments in the Global Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market

In April 2023 , bioMerieux S.A. and Oxford Nanopore entered into a strategic partnership agreement to develop innovative infectious disease diagnostics, which would also lead to the development of infectious disease tests used during transplantation.

, bioMerieux S.A. and Oxford Nanopore entered into a strategic partnership agreement to develop innovative infectious disease diagnostics, which would also lead to the development of infectious disease tests used during transplantation. In April 2023 , CareDx and Miromatrix announced an exclusive partnership to advance research using bioengineered organs for human transplantation.

, CareDx and Miromatrix announced an exclusive partnership to advance research using bioengineered organs for human transplantation. In December 2022 , GenDx partnered with Azure Biosystems, a leading provider of innovative bioanalytical solutions for protein and genomic research, to demonstrate the compatibility of the Azure Cielo 6 qPCR System with the GenDx KMRtype and KMRtrack kits.

, GenDx partnered with Azure Biosystems, a leading provider of innovative bioanalytical solutions for protein and genomic research, to demonstrate the compatibility of the Azure Cielo 6 qPCR System with the GenDx KMRtype and KMRtrack kits. In November 2022 , Bio-Rad Laboratories and NuProbe USA signed a licensing agreement for digital PCR assay development. The technology would advance Bio-Rad's portfolio.

, Bio-Rad Laboratories and NuProbe signed a licensing agreement for digital PCR assay development. The technology would advance Bio-Rad's portfolio. In October 2022 , Eurobio Scientific finalized the purchase of a 100% stake in Genome Diagnostics BV (GenDx) in a deal valued at $132.3 million .

, Eurobio Scientific finalized the purchase of a 100% stake in Genome Diagnostics BV (GenDx) in a deal valued at . In September 2022 , BioMAdvanced Diagnostics announced fundraising of $1.3 million . The fundraising would allow BioMAdvanced Diagnostics to finalize the design of its first products and to start two clinical studies, one on the rejection of kidney transplants and the other on the lung.

, BioMAdvanced Diagnostics announced fundraising of . The fundraising would allow BioMAdvanced Diagnostics to finalize the design of its first products and to start two clinical studies, one on the rejection of kidney transplants and the other on the lung. In September 2022 , BioMAdvanced Diagnostics announced the launch of Design Freeze of its IVD test for transplant kidney rejection.

, BioMAdvanced Diagnostics announced the launch of Design Freeze of its IVD test for transplant kidney rejection. In September 2022 , GenDx announced that it signed a non-exclusive service agreement with Oxford Nanopore Technologies (Oxford Nanopore) to bring its new NGS-Turbo product to the transplant market for high-resolution HLA typing.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



The following are the drivers for the Global Organ Transplant Diagnostics market:

Rise in the Incidence of Chronic Diseases Leading to Organ Failure Increases the Use of Transplant Diagnostics

Increase in the Adoption of Stem Cell Therapy and Incidences of Leukemia Leading to an Upsurge in Demand for Transplant Diagnostics Tests

Advantages of Developing Advanced Molecular and Genomic Technologies in the Transplant Diagnostics Tests

Presence of Favorable Regulatory Scenario Including Reimbursement Schemes

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

Increased Gap in Organ Donation and Organ Transplant Demand, which Hinders the Growth of the Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market

High Cost of Investment for Transplant Diagnostics Tests

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Key Companies Profiled

Abbott Laboratories

BAG Group GmbH

bioMerieux S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Eurobio Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Immucor, Inc.

Omixon Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ARUP Laboratories

CareDx, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Market Scope

3 Research Methodology

4 Global Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market: Overview

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.1.1 For Researchers

4.1.2 For Diagnostics

4.2 Market Footprint

4.3 COVID-19 Impact on Market

4.3.1 Impact on Operations

4.3.2 COVID-19 Impact: Current Scenario of Market

4.3.3 Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Impact Assessment

4.3.3.1 Pre-COVID-19 Phase

4.3.3.2 Post-COVID-19 Phase

5 Global Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market: Industry Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Legal Requirements and Regulatory Frameworks in the U.S.

5.2.1 U.S. FDA Regulation

5.2.2 CMS Regulation

5.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

5.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

5.4.1 China

5.4.2 Japan

5.5 Reimbursement Scenario

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.6.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country)

5.6.2 Patent Filing Trend (by Year)

6 Global Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market: Market Dynamics

6.1 Impact Analysis

6.2 Market Drivers

6.2.1 Rise in Incidence of Chronic Diseases Leading to Organ Failure Increases the Use of Transplant Diagnostics

6.2.2 Increase in Adoption of Stem Cell Therapy and Incidences of Leukemia Leading to an Upsurge in Demand for Transplant Diagnostics Tests

6.2.3 Presence of Favorable Regulatory Scenarios including Reimbursement Schemes for Some Organ Transplant Diagnostics

6.2.4 Advantages of Developing Advanced Molecular and Genomic Technologies in Transplant Diagnostics Tests

6.3 Market Restraints

6.3.1 Increased Gap in Organ Donation and Organ Transplant Demand Hinders the Growth of Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market

6.3.2 High Cost of Investment for Transplant Diagnostics Tests Acts as a Barrier to Growth of the Market

6.4 Market Opportunities

6.4.1 Development of Non-Invasive Techniques for Monitoring Transplant Recipients using NGS

6.4.2 Advancements in Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing Tests for Organ Transplant

7 Competitive Insights

7.1 Overview

7.2 Key Strategies and Development

7.2.1 Synergistic Activities

7.2.2 Product and Service Launches

7.2.3 Product Approvals

7.2.4 Acquisitions and Mergers

7.2.5 Regulatory Accreditions

7.3 Market Share Analysis 2021 vs. 2022

7.4 Growth-Share Analysis

7.4.1 By Company

8 Global Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market: (by Offering)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Products

8.2.1 Kits and Assays

8.2.2 Consumables

8.3 Services

9 Global Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market: (by Transplant Type)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Solid Organ Transplant

9.2.1 Kidney

9.2.2 Liver

9.2.3 Lung

9.2.4 Pancreas

9.2.5 Other Organs Transplant

9.3 Stem Cell Transplant

10 Global Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market: (by Application)

10.1 Overview

10.2 Diagnostics

10.2.1 Donor Testing

10.2.1.1 Pre-Transplantation Testing

10.2.1.1.1 Histocompatibility Testing

10.2.1.1.2 Blood Profiling Testing

10.2.1.1.3 Other Testing

10.2.1.2 Post-Transplantation Testing

10.2.1.2.1 Post-Infection Testing

10.2.1.2.2 Risk of Disorder Testing

10.2.1.2.3 Other Testing

10.2.2 Recipient Testing

10.2.2.1 Pre-Transplantation Testing

10.2.2.1.1 Histocompatibility Testing

10.2.2.1.2 Blood Profiling Testing

10.2.2.1.3 Other Testing

10.2.2.2 Post-Transplantation Testing

10.2.2.2.1 Post-Infection Testing

10.2.2.2.2 Risk of Disorder Testing

10.2.2.2.3 Other Testing

10.3 Translational Research

11 Global Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market: (by Technology)

11.1 Overview

11.2 Molecular Technologies

11.2.1 PCR

11.2.2 Sanger Sequencing

11.2.3 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

11.2.4 Other Molecular Technologies

11.3 Non-Molecular Technologies

11.3.1 Serology

11.3.2 Flow Cytometry

11.4 Other Technologies

12 Global Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market: (by End User)

12.1 Overview

12.2 Hospitals and Transplant Centers

12.3 Academic and Research Institutions

12.4 Reference Laboratories

12.5 Other End Users

13 Region

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Overview

14.2 Manufacturers

14.3 Service Providers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xba3vh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets