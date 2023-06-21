Global Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market to 2027: Increasing Awareness and Increase in the Number of Organ Transplantation Surgeries Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organ transplant diagnostics market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period 2023-2027.

The major factors include the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the increase in the number of organ transplantation surgeries, and the adoption of advanced technology in the field of transplant diagnostics, which are impelling the growth of the market. Organ transplantation is a medical technique in which an organ is removed from one body and placed in a recipient's body to substitute a damaged or missing organ.

The other factors supporting the market's growth are, increasing government initiatives for spreading awareness, the rising geriatric population, the rising incidence of organ failure, high demand for molecular diagnostic tests, the surging investment and expenditure in healthcare and diagnostics, growing number of the organ transplant procedure, growing launch of programs & new product development in organ transplant diagnosis, and rise in research and development activities.



Rising Incidences of Chronic diseases



The increasing occurrence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and others, across the globe, are bolstering the growth of the market. This is attributed to the increased risk of organ failure among patients suffering from chronic diseases.

According to the WHO, Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death worldwide, taking approximately 17.9 million lives each year.

Also, the geriatric population is more prone to organ malfunction, especially the liver, heart, and kidney, thus, in turn, driving the growth of the market. As per the United States Government Information on Organ Donation and Transplantation, in 2019, 63 % of those who had organ transplants were aged 50 or older, and 21% of overall organ transplant individuals were aged 65 and above.



Increasing Awareness and Increase in the Number of Organ Transplantation Surgeries



Over the past few years, people are becoming more aware of organ transplantation, which is augmenting the growth of the market. Owing to the awareness among the masses, people are going for organ transplantation surgeries, which is fueling the growth of the market. Various initiatives are taken by the government and non-government organizations to make people aware of organ transplantation.

Moreover, the rise in number of organ transplantation surgeries is fueling the growth of the market. Owing to the increase in the number of patients with organ failure, the demand for transplant procedures is rising, which is facilitating the growth of the market. According to Health Resources and Services Administration, in 2019, about 112,568 people in the U.S. required organ transplantation.



Market Players



Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, bioMerieux S.A., CareDx, Inc, and Immucor, Inc. are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global organ transplant diagnostics market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



by Component:

Kits & Assays

Consumables

Services

by Transplant Type:

Solid Organ Transplant

Stem Cell Transplant

by Technology:

Molecular Technologies

Serology

Flow Cytometry

Others

by Application:

Clinical Diagnostics

Translational Research

by End User:

Hospitals & Transplant Centers

Academic & Research Institutions

Others

by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

