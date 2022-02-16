Global Organ Transplantation Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Novartis International, Transonic and Pfizer Among Others

Feb 16, 2022, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organ Transplantation Market (2021-2026) by Treatment, Organ, Product, Transplant, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Organ Transplantation Market is estimated to be USD 12.95 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 22.1 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.28%.
Factors for Driving the market are demand for tissue and organ plantation is high for organ failure treatment. Organ failure occurs due to various factors such as frivolous trauma, loss of blood, poisoning, drug abuse, etc. The increasing prevalence of renal disease, overconsumption of alcohol, and unhealthy diet have provided a push for the growth of the Organ Transplantation market. Huge population suffering from chronic illness and organ failure.
Treatment of failure contributing to the development and Technological advancement and increasing issue banks are also boosting the market. A rise in demand for organ replacement, mainly kidney, heart, liver, is very high globally. High cost for transplantation including, the expensiveness of the accomplished services, the limited number of donors available, the number of failures that happen, hampers the market. An increasing incidence of organ failure creates tension among patients. The challenges are the Shortage of resources available in the market.
The Global Organ Transplantation Market is segmented based on Treatment, Organ, Product, Transplant, End User, and Geography.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cq4hqj
