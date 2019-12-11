Global Organ Transplantation Market to 2023 - Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases / Upsurge in Alcohol Consumption / Growth in Transplant Tourism

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organ Transplantation Market (by Organ Type, Product Type & End-Users): Insights, Trends & Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organ transplantation market is estimated to reach US$18.21 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.77% for the period spanning 2019-2023.

The growth of the market has been driven by the growing elderly population, expanding urbanization, rising healthcare spending, accelerating economic growth and increasing obesity rates. Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include rising prevalence of chronic diseases, upsurge in alcohol consumption, advancements in technological innovations and growth in transplant tourism. However, growth of the market would be challenged by the high cost of treatment, organ rejection and shortage of organ donors.



The global organ transplantation market is categorized on the basis of organ type, product type and end-user. On the basis of organ type, the global organ transplantation market can broadly be divided as heart, kidney, lung, liver, pancreas and others. In terms of product type, the global market can be categorized into organ preservation solutions, immunosuppressive drugs and others. On the basis of end-user, the global organ transplantation market can be segmented into hospitals, transplant centres and others.



The fastest growing regional market is Europe and the Middle East due to expanding urbanization, developed medical sector, encouragement for organ donation, and increasing expenditures on healthcare. North America represents one of the largest organ transplantation markets and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels. Asia Pacific region is an emerging market where growth lies in the development in the healthcare industry, the presence of a huge patient population pool and the availability of skilled professionals and the large population suffering from chronic diseases.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global organ transplantation market, segmented on the basis of organ type, product type and end-users.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (XVIVO Perfusion AB, Novartis International AG, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Pfizer, Inc. and Roche) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Process of Organ Transplantation

1.3 Types of Organ Transplants

1.4 Factors Affecting Organ Transplantation

1.5 Benefits & Challenges of Organ Transplantation



2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Transplantation Market by Value

2.2 Global Transplantation Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Transplantation Market by Type

2.4 Global Organ Transplantation Market by Value

2.5 Global Organ Transplantation Market Forecast by Value

2.6 Global Organ Transplantation Market by Organ Type

2.7 Global Organ transplantation Market by Product Type

2.8 Global Organ Transplantation Market by End User

2.9 Global Organ transplantation Market by Region



3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America Organ Transplantation Market by Value

3.1.2 North America Organ Transplantation Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 The U.S. Organ Transplantation Market Forecast by Value

3.1.4 The U.S. Lung Transplantation Market Forecast by Value

3.1.5 The U.S. Lung Transplants Market Volume Forecast

3.1.6 The U.S. Liver Transplantation Market Forecast by Value

3.1.7 The U.S. Liver Transplants Market Volume Forecast

3.1.8 The U.S. Heart Transplantation Market Forecast by Value

3.1.9 The U.S. Heart Transplants Market Volume Forecast

3.2 Europe & Middle East

3.3 Asia Pacific

3.4 RoW



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Elderly Population

4.1.2 Expanding Urbanization

4.1.3 Rising Healthcare Spending

4.1.4 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.1.5 Increasing Obesity Rates

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic diseases

4.2.2 Upsurge in Alcohol Consumption

4.2.3 Advancements in Technological Innovations

4.2.4 Growth in Transplant Tourism

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 High Cost of Treatment

4.3.2 Organ Rejection

4.3.3 Shortage of Organ Donors



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

5.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players



6. Company Profiles

6.1 XVIVO Perfusion AB

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Novartis International AG

6.3 Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S

6.4 Astellas Pharma, Inc.

6.5 Pfizer Inc.

6.6 Roche



