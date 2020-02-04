Global Organic Baby Food Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 11.1% by 2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Baby Food Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Organic baby food is gaining popularity among parents due to growing concern over children's' health. Due to their costly raw material sourcing and production process requirements, the organic baby products available in the market are expensive. Despite the excessive costs, parents are considering buying premium products for their children, even in developing countries like China. Increased household income in developing regions is the major driving factor for the sale of organic baby food. The robust growth of the distribution channels worldwide is further accelerating the market's growth.



The North American region accounts for the largest share of the organic baby food market, followed by Europe. The United States dominates the market, driven by the growing demand for organic food products. Asia Pacific is also expected to see significant growth in the global baby food market in the coming years. The growth of this market in this region will largely be due to the increasing size of the population, the growth of emerging economies, the declining rate of infant death, and the increased awareness of the importance of proper nutrition for babies. India, China, and Indonesia are expected to be the major contributors to the growth of the baby food industry in the Asia Pacific.



Companies are focused on developing new marketing strategies and introducing new products based on value-added ingredients, to compete in the market.



The Global Organic Baby Food Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% by 2024, during the forecast period (2019 - 2024).

Organic baby food is manufactured in a certified organic environment, right from the sourcing of raw materials, and is completely free from any artificial additives/ingredients, trace amounts of chemical fertilizers, etc.

Organic baby food is gaining popularity among parents due to growing concern over children's' health. Due to their costly raw material sourcing and production process requirements, the organic baby products available in the market are expensive.

The organic baby food market has segmented based on product type and distribution channel. By product type, the segmentation includes prepared baby food, dried baby food, infant milk formula, and other products. Due to increasing organic infant formula segment is anticipated to record the fastest growth. By distribution channel, the segmentation includes - supermarket, hypermarket, convenience stores, online, and other distribution channels. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the organic baby food market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.3 By Geography



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Key Strategies Adopted

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.4.2 Nestle SA

6.4.3 Hero Group

6.4.4 Danone SA

6.4.5 Amara Organics

6.4.6 Plum Organics

6.4.7 North Castle Partners LL

6.4.8 Baby Gourmet Foods Inc

6.4.9 Hipp Gmbh & CoThe

6.4.10 Hein celestial group



7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ja60u1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

