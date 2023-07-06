Global Organic Baby Food Market to Reach $23.34 Billion by 2030: Growing Consumer Awareness Fuels the Sector

06 Jul, 2023, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Baby Food Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global organic baby food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.2% to reach $23.34 billion by 2030 from $11.8 billion in 2023.
This report on global organic baby food market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global organic baby food market by segmenting the market based on product type, distribution channel, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the organic baby food market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in Working Women Population
- Growing Consumer Awareness
- Escalating Strategic Investments
Challenges
- Declining Birth Rate in Developed Countries
- Possible Wastage Due to Shorter Shelf Life
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Nutrition
- Danone SA
- Nestle SA
- Hero Group
- Kraft Heinz
- Amara Organics
- Sun-Maid Growers of California
- Lactalis
- The Hein Celestial Group Inc
- Hipp Gmbh & Co
- North Castle Partners LLC
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
- Ready-to-Eat Baby Food
- Milk Formula
- Dried Baby Food
- Others
by Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Online Stores
- Other Retail Stores
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
