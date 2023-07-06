Global Organic Baby Food Market to Reach $23.34 Billion by 2030: Growing Consumer Awareness Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Baby Food Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic baby food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.2% to reach $23.34 billion by 2030 from $11.8 billion in 2023.

This report on global organic baby food market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global organic baby food market by segmenting the market based on product type, distribution channel, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the organic baby food market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Working Women Population

Growing Consumer Awareness

Escalating Strategic Investments

Challenges

Declining Birth Rate in Developed Countries

Possible Wastage Due to Shorter Shelf Life

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Nutrition

Danone SA

Nestle SA

Hero Group

Kraft Heinz

Amara Organics

Sun-Maid Growers of California

Lactalis

The Hein Celestial Group Inc

Hipp Gmbh & Co

North Castle Partners LLC

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

Ready-to-Eat Baby Food

Milk Formula

Dried Baby Food

Others

by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Other Retail Stores

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

