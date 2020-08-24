Global Organic Baby Shampoo Market By Distribution Channel, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Organic Baby Shampoo Market size is expected to reach $849.5 Million by 2026, rising at a market growth of 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Babies are too delicate in nature and their skin is very sensitive, hence parents wisely choose baby products to be applied to their skin to avoid any skin allergies and discomfort. Organic baby shampoo is a growing trend in the market involved in making baby shampoo. Organic baby shampoo is a seamless substitute for the synthetic baby shampoo.





Organic baby shampoo mainly contains chamomile, organic raw honey, coconut oil, and several other organic oils which make them more beneficial for the scalp and the skin. These shampoos are free from sulfates. Since synthetic baby shampoo has a harmful effect on the skin and scalp of the babies. The harmful effect of synthetic shampoo is highly concerned and this is boosting the demand for organic baby shampoo.



The market of organic baby shampoo is predicted to show significantly slow growth compared to the growth in 2019. The major factors that lead to the slow growth of the organic baby shampoo market during the COVID 19 outbreak are partial or complete lockdown in many countries, closing of manufacturing plants, supply chain disturbances, closure of offline sales channels like hypermarket, department stores, and others.



In order to protect the delicate skin of babies, organic hair care products for babies are gaining significant traction among consumers. Parents are putting their attention more towards the use of organic baby products as they consist of plant-based ingredients like aloe, chamomile, and calendula which harmless and are free from suspected skin irritants. Since the skin of the babies is more sensitive and fragile as compared to the adults so it requires application safe products that contain the highest quality organic ingredients.



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Pharmacy & Drug stores, Specialty & Retail Stores, and E-Commerce. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Johnson and Johnson, Unilever PLC, Beiersdorf AG, Mothercare PLC, The Clorox Company, Earth Mama Angel Baby LLC, Galderma S.A., The Honest Company, Inc., Laboratoires Expanscience S.A., and The Himalaya Drug Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.)



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



• Pharmacy & Drug stores



• Specialty & Retail Stores, and



• E-Commerce



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Johnson and Johnson



• Unilever PLC



• Beiersdorf AG



• Mothercare PLC



• The Clorox Company



• Earth Mama Angel Baby LLC



• Galderma S.A.



• The Honest Company, Inc.



• Laboratoires Expanscience S.A.



• The Himalaya Drug Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.)



