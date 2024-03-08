Global Organic Chips Market 2024-2028 - Rising Number of Vegan Consumers to Lead to a Sizable Demand in the Market

DUBLIN, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organic Chips Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The organic chips market is forecasted to grow by USD 3.37 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by rising demand for healthy food globally, increasing demand for low-calorie chips, and increasing prominence of private-label brands.

This study identifies the growing prominence of online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the organic chips market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing use of clean and transparent packaging and the rising number of vegan consumers will lead to a sizable demand in the market.

The report on the organic chips market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The organic chips market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

Vegetable

Cereal

Fruits

Grain

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report on the organic chips market covers the following areas:

Organic chips market sizing

Organic chips market forecast

Organic chips market industry analysis

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading organic chips market vendors that include Blife Srl, Campbell Soup Co., Dieffenbach's Potato Chips, FZ Organic Food, Gruma SAB de CV, Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG, Jacksons Food Company LLC, Karanth Foods, Kind LLC, Luke's Organic, PepsiCo Inc., PopChips, R.W. Garcia, Rhythm Superfoods LLC, Simply 7 Snacks LLC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Planting Hope Company Inc., Utz Brands Inc., Wayanad Organic Research Pvt. Ltd, and Yellow Chips B.V..

Also, the organic chips market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global organic chips market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Product Type Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Vegetable - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Cereal - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Fruits - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Grain - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.7 Market opportunity by Product Type



7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

Blife Srl

Campbell Soup Co.

Dieffenbach's Potato Chips

FZ Organic Food

Gruma SAB de CV

Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG

Jacksons Food Company LLC

Karanth Foods

Kind LLC

Luke's Organic

PepsiCo Inc.

PopChips

R.W. Garcia

Rhythm Superfoods LLC

Simply 7 Snacks LLC

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Utz Brands Inc.

Wayanad Organic Research Pvt. Ltd

Yellow Chips B.V.

