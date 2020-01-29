Global Organic Dairy Market Report 2020: Growth Drivers, Challenges & Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Dairy Market Global Analysis by Region, Product, Channel Distribution, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Exhibiting a double-digit CAGR during 2018-2025, the Global Organic Dairy Market will be US$ 54.4 Billion by the year 2025.



By launching educational campaigns and offering technological as well as financial assistance, the governments of numerous countries promote organic farming practices among traditional farmers. Also, technological advances in producing innovative products with low fat and low sodium and sugar levels are expected to drive their demand in the years ahead.



Raising women's involvement in employment has increased the number of women working outside their homes, driving the development of the demand for organic infant formulas. Infant formulas provide an attractive alternative for their babies to working mothers according to need and comfort.



Organic dairy remains a large market in the United States, but recent growth rates suggest it could start to mature, and new challenges, such as commoditization, arise with maturation. Australia's market share grew through China's organic dairy export channel. In the MEA region, Saudi Arabia is dominant due to the increased consumption of dairy products. Because of its digestive health benefits, consumer interests in fermented dairy products have become common. Organic liquid milk represents most of the market share of organic dairy. Significant motivators for Chinese consumers buying organic products are concerns about food safety and quality.



Supermarkets are the largest segment because they draw more customers and located in the city's central parts. Due to the availability of more shelf space and a vast number of products to choose from, they have gained popularity. The versatility and longer shelf-life of processed dairy products encourage customers to change, but macroeconomic headwinds put pressure on prices, which in effect threatens the growth of packaged variants. The international organic dairy industry is seeing the introduction of products with creative packaging as one of the significant market developments.



To add appeal and distinguish from others, vendors are offering more affordable, user-friendly, compact, and high-quality packaging. Some of the key players that spread awareness and encourage spoon-capable and drinkable yogurt consumption include Yakult, DANONE, Nestle, Chobani, and others.



Key Highlights



United States Dominates the Global Market

Yogurt Holds Significant Market Share

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Will Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Standard for Organic Milk Production



5. Organic Milk - From Farm to Table



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.2 Challenges

6.3 Opportunities



7. Global Organic Dairy Market



8. Market Share - Global Organic Dairy

8.1 By Region

8.2 By Country

8.3 By Products

8.4 By Channel Distribution



9. Region/Country Analysis - Global Organic Dairy

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Others

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 United Kingdom

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 France

9.2.4 Netherlands

9.2.5 Others

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 India

9.3.3 Others

9.4 Australia

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.7 Rest of World



10. Products Analysis - Global Organic Dairy

10.1 Milk

10.2 Cheese

10.3 Milk Powder

10.4 Ice Cream

10.5 Yogurt

10.6 Infant Formula

10.7 Others



11. Distribution Channel - Global Organic Dairy

11.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

11.2 Traditional Grocery Retailers

11.3 Internet Retailing

11.4 Convenient Store and Forecourt Retailers

11.5 Discounters

11.6 Other Dairy



12. Company Analysis - Global Organic Dairy

12.1 Arla Foods

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

12.1.3 Revenue

12.2 China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited

12.3 Dairy Farmers of America (DFA)

12.4 SunOpta Inc.

12.5 Organic Valley



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gcyb9i

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

