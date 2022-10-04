Global Organic Fertilizers Market to Reach $19.88 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.1%

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Fertilizers Market by Source, Form, Method of Application, Crop Type, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic fertilizers market is expected to reach USD 19.88 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period 2022-2029. This market is also expected to reach 51,410.9 KT by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.



The growth of this market is driven by the increasing demand for organic foods and the awareness of the environmental safety of organic fertilizers. Additionally, the availability of huge organic waste and advancements in organic fertilizer manufacturing processes further support the growth of this market. However, the high demand for inorganic (synthetic) fertilizers and challenges to new entrants and small companies may restrain the growth of this market to some extent.



The global organic fertilizers market is segmented by source (animal-based sources, plant-based sources, minerals, and other sources), form (dry organic fertilizers and liquid organic fertilizers), method of application (broadcasting, fertigation, foliar application, and other application methods), crop type (cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, turf & ornaments, and other crops), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country levels.



Based on source, the global organic fertilizers market is segmented into animal-based sources, plant-based sources, mineral-based sources, and other sources. In 2022, the animal-based sources segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global organic fertilizers market. The large market share and fast growth rate of this segment are attributed to the high nutritional value of animal-based organic fertilizers, quick action and response, low quantity requirements, and the easy and huge availability of animal waste.



Based on form, the global organic fertilizers market is segmented into dry organic fertilizers and liquid organic fertilizers. In 2022, the dry organic fertilizers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global organic fertilizers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising adoption of dry organic fertilizers for lawn and garden applications, the long-lasting effects of dry fertilizers, the high efficiency of dry fertilizers in all climatic conditions, and the huge and easy availability of raw materials.



Based on crop type, the global organic fertilizers market is segmented into cereals & grains, fruit & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, turf & ornaments, and other crops. In 2022, the cereals & grains segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global organic fertilizers market. The large market share and fast growth of this segment are attributed to the increasing demand for organic cereals & grains and a huge area of land under organic cereals & grains cultivation.



In 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global organic fertilizers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the availability of huge areas under organic cultivation in the region, especially in Australia, increasing health awareness, rapid population and income growth, increasing mechanization and irrigation facilities, and the presence of many organic operators. Government policies and various initiatives to promote the organic industry further support the increasing adoption of organic fertilizers in the region.



However, North America is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Organic Foods

Growing Concerns Regarding Environmental Safety

Advances In Organic Fertilizer Manufacturing Processes

High Availability of Organic Waste

Restraints

High Demand for Inorganic (Synthetic) Fertilizers

Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Organic Fertilizers In Emerging Economies

Challenges

High Prices & Unfavorable Nutritional Dynamics of Organic Fertilizers

