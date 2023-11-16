Global Organic Fertilizers Market Valued at $13.5 Billion by 2028, Unveils BCC Research Findings

The global organic fertilizers market is witnessing significant expansion, driven by increasing awareness of sustainable agricultural practices and the rising preference for eco-friendly products. With advancements in production techniques and technology, accessibility to organic fertilizers has improved, fostering market growth. A shift towards organic and holistic farming approaches further propels the market, although challenges such as cost differentials and supply-demand gaps persist. An analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, value chain, consumer preferences, and emerging trends can provide valuable insights into this thriving sector.

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest research Study, the demand for Organic Fertilizers: Global Markets is estimated to increase from $9.7 billion in 2023 to reach $13.5 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2023 through 2028."

This comprehensive report provides a thorough examination of the organic fertilizer market, offering insightful market estimates and projections up to 2028. With a focus on various aspects, including source, crop type, type, and form, the report delves into key market players, competitive strategies, technological advancements, and regional prospects. Through an analysis of the industry's CAGR, recent developments, and product portfolios of major players, the report facilitates a comprehensive understanding of market trends. Moreover, it segments the global market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & and Africa, and Latin America, presenting data from 2022 as the base year, alongside forecasts until the conclusion of 2028. Emphasizing the drivers, dynamics, and prevalent trends within each regional organic fertilizer market, the report offers valuable insights into the market landscape, featuring detailed profiles of prominent vendors.

The growing concerns over food safety have led to an increased demand for organic food worldwide. Instances of food contamination with harmful chemical residues, such as the European Union's ban on Mexico's strawberries and the US CDC's warning about lead in apple juice, have intensified this shift. With Australia leading as the largest organic food producer, the organic market is experiencing heightened competition as traditional chemical fertilizer companies diversify into the organic sector. Notably, the investment of $9.4 million by the USDA, combined with the rising trend of tobacco farmers in Brazil transitioning to organic farming, emphasizes the favourable timing and lucrative prospects in the organic food industry. As more agricultural land globally is converted to organic cultivation, innovative approaches like biofertilizers and mycorrhizal fungi products continue to gain traction, contributing to the market's overall momentum.

Driving forces behind the organic fertilizer market's growth comprise:

Global expansion of organic farming has ushered in a significant surge in the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices, amplifying the demand for organic fertilizers worldwide. The increasing adoption of organic practices by conventional farmers reflects a growing awareness of the long-term benefits associated with organic fertilizers, promoting soil health and sustainable crop yields. With emerging markets showcasing a rising preference for organic produce, the heightened demand for organic fertilizers has spurred innovation and investment in this sector, catering to the evolving needs of agricultural economies. Tailored organic fertilizer formulations designed for specific crops have revolutionized the agricultural landscape, offering targeted and effective solutions that enhance crop quality and yield, thereby driving market growth. Collaborative efforts with sustainable agriculture initiatives have reinforced the commitment to environmentally friendly farming practices, fostering partnerships that prioritize eco-conscious methods, including the use of organic fertilizers for sustainable crop production. The integration of organic fertilizers within regenerative farming systems has proven instrumental in enhancing soil fertility, reducing environmental impact, and promoting overall ecosystem health, contributing to the sustained expansion of the organic fertilizer market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $ 9.1 Billion Market Size Forecast $ 13.5 Billion Growth Rate CAGR Of 6.8% For the forecast period Segment Covered Source, Crop Type, Fertilizer Type, Form, Region, and country Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Countries covered U.S., Canada, Germany, Italy, France, Russia, Spain, Asia-Pacific, China, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Australia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Tunisia, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for organic food products.

Growing awareness of environmental sustainability.

Government regulations promoting organic farming.

Expansion of organic farming on a global scale.

Adoption of organic practices by conventional farmers.

Increased demand for organic fertilizers in emerging markets.

The Rising Demand for Organic Fertilizers:

The growing awareness of the harmful effects of chemical fertilizers on both human health and the environment has fueled the demand for organic fertilizers worldwide. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing organic produce, leading to a surge in the adoption of organic farming methods. As a result, the global market for organic fertilizers is experiencing an upward trajectory, projected to reach unprecedented heights in the coming years.

Trends and Innovations:

In response to this heightened demand, the organic fertilizer market has witnessed notable innovations and trends. From tailored organic formulations for specific crop types to the integration of advanced technologies like biofertilizers and mycorrhizal fungi products, the industry is continuously evolving. Additionally, strategic collaborations with sustainable agriculture initiatives have paved the way for the development of circular supply chains, emphasizing eco-friendly and regenerative farming practices.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the organic fertilizer industry is flourishing, it is not without its challenges. Factors such as cost differentials compared to conventional fertilizers and the existing gap between supply and demand pose significant hurdles. However, these challenges also present opportunities for further innovation and investment in the sector, especially as government initiatives and investments continue to support the growth of organic farming practices globally.

The Global Landscape:

With Australia leading as the largest organic food producer and various countries worldwide transitioning towards sustainable agricultural practices, the organic fertilizer market's global landscape is both dynamic and promising. Regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe are at the forefront of this transformation, emphasizing the need for sustainable and environmentally friendly farming practices on a global scale.

This report on the global organic fertilizers market provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions.

1. What is the projected market size and growth rate for the organic fertilizer market?

The organic fertilizer market is expected to expand from $9,112 million in 2022 to $13,467 million by 2028, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period.

2. What are the primary drivers fostering the growth of the organic fertilizer market?

Key drivers of the organic fertilizer market include:

Global expansion of organic farming

Adoption of organic practices by conventional farmers

Increased demand for organic fertilizers in emerging markets

Customized organic fertilizer formulations tailored for specific crops

Collaboration with sustainable agriculture initiatives

Integration of organic fertilizers in regenerative farming systems

3. Which segments are encompassed within the organic fertilizer market analysis?

The organic fertilizer market is segmented based on the source, crop type, type, product form, and region.

4. By 2028, which segment is projected to dominate the organic fertilizer market?

By the end of 2028, the manure segment is anticipated to hold the dominant position within the organic fertilizer market.

5. Which region demonstrates the highest market share in the organic fertilizer market?

Asia-Pacific currently commands the highest market share in the organic fertilizer market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

BioAg

Osmocote

Neptune's Harvest

Omega Biotech

Earth Care

Uncle Jim's

Worm Farm

GROCOM

Down to Earth

Amity Organics

American Natural Farming Systems

Espoma

Biostar

Bio-Organics

Dr. Earth

Compost King

Green Mountain Tech

Nature's Care

