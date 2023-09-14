Global Organic Flour Market Set to Reach $2.9 Billion in 2023, Driven by Consumer Demand for Healthier and Chemical-Free Food Options

News provided by

Research and Markets

14 Sep, 2023, 10:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Flour Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic flour market is expected to grow from $2.76 billion in 2022 to $2.90 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

Over the forecast period until 2027, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9%, reaching $3.52 billion. This growth can be attributed to various factors, including increasing consumption of organic food, product innovations, and consumer interest in chemical-free, healthier options.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on various factors:

1. Types of Organic Flour:

  • Wheat Flour
  • Rice Flour
  • Maize Flour
  • Soya Flour
  • Others

2. Distribution Channels:

  • Specialist Retailers
  • Independent Stores
  • Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Others

3. Applications:

  • Bakery Products
  • Restaurants
  • Households
  • Dietary Supplements
  • Other Applications

4. Region:

  • Asia-Pacific
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • North America
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Market Players

Key players in the organic flour market include Heartland Mill Inc., Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Lindley Mills Inc., Ardent Mills, Daybreak Mill, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Sunrise Flour Mill, Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd., Yorkshire Organic Millers Limited, Fairhaven Organic Flour Mill, Conagra Brands Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., General Mills Inc., Willmar International Limited, Associated British Foods plc., Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC Limited, Hayden Flour Mills LLC, and Grain Craft Inc.

Market Trends and Opportunities

  • Product Innovation: Product innovation is a key trend in the organic flour market, with major companies focusing on developing new products to cater to consumer preferences for healthier options. For instance, The King Arthur Baking Company introduced innovative products such as Keto Wheat Flour Blend, Baking Sugar Alternative, '00' Pizza Flour, Organic Rye Flour, and Gluten-Free Single Serve Dessert Cup flavors to meet various dietary needs.

Regional Insights

  • Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the organic flour market in 2022. The region is expected to continue experiencing growth in organic flour consumption due to increasing consumer interest in organic and healthier food options.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Organic Flour Market Characteristics

3. Organic Flour Market Trends And Strategies

4. Organic Flour Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Organic Flour Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Organic Flour Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Organic Flour Market

5. Organic Flour Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Organic Flour Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Organic Flour Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Organic Flour Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Organic Flour Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Wheat
  • Rice
  • Maize
  • Soya

6.2. Global Organic Flour Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Specialist Retailers
  • Independent Stores
  • Hypermarkets And Supermarkets
  • Convenience Stores

6.3. Global Organic Flour Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Bakery Products
  • Restaurants
  • Household
  • Dietary Supplements
  • Other Application

7. Organic Flour Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Organic Flour Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Organic Flour Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6x7zm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Organic Flour Market Expected to Grow at a 4.9% CAGR, Reaching $3.52 Billion by 2027, Fueled by Product Innovation and Rising Consumption of Organic Food

Global Digital Identity Solutions (Solutions, Services) Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Increased Integration of AI, ML, and Blockchain Technologies to Further Expansion

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.