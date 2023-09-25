Global Organic Foods and Beverages Report 2023-2030: Convenience and Health Collide - The Success Recipe for Organic Products

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Foods and Beverages - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Organic Foods & Beverages Market to Reach $754.2 Billion by 2030

The global Organic Foods & Beverages market is thriving, with an estimated worth of US$261.8 Billion in 2022, and it's projected to expand significantly to US$754.2 Billion by 2030, boasting a robust CAGR of 14.1% during the analysis period of 2022-2030.

This comprehensive analysis covers various product segments, including fruits & vegetables, meat, fish & poultry, dairy products, frozen & processed foods, beverages, and others, revealing a consistent growth trend from 2014 to 2030, with annual sales reaching millions of US dollars.

Fruits & Vegetables, a key segment in the report, is anticipated to achieve remarkable growth with a 14.8% CAGR, reaching US$298.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The Meat, Fish & Poultry segment is also expected to flourish with a 15.4% CAGR over the next eight years.

The report delves into sales channels, encompassing both offline and online channels, offering valuable insights for businesses and investors operating in this thriving industry. It focuses on key global regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, providing independent assessments of annual sales figures, CAGR percentages, and a 16-year perspective spanning from 2014 to 2030.

In the U.S., the Organic Foods & Beverages market is estimated at a substantial US$79.1 Billion in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is poised to achieve a projected market size of US$129.3 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a strong CAGR of 13.5% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Japan and Canada are also noteworthy geographic markets, forecasted to grow at 12.5% and 12% CAGR, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is anticipated to experience approximately 10.2% CAGR, underscoring the vibrant growth prospects of the Organic Foods & Beverages market.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Products

Pandemic Drives Consumer Shift Towards Natural & Organic Foods

What is Organic?

An Introduction to Organic Foods and Beverages

Types of Organic Foods & Beverages

Organic Foods & Beverages: Overview of Supply Chain

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developed Regions Lead Demand for Organic Foods & Beverages

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Organic Foods and Beverages - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Health Concerns and Shift Towards Natural Products Spur Demand for Organic Foods & Beverages

Focus Grows on Natural Foods and Clean Label

Consumers Focus on Less Processed Foods Drives Market Prospects

Emphasis on Sustainability & Transparency: Opportunity for Organics

Convenience: A Crucible of Success

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Compels Consumers to Change Dietary Habits, Fueling Demand for Organic Foods & Beverages

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Consistent Rise in Organic Farmland Area to Boost Organics Market Growth

Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Organic Farmland as % of Total Agricultural Land by Region: 2018

Global Organic Agricultural Land by Region (in %) for 2018

Top Countries in Global Organic Agricultural Market Ranked by Area Under Organic Agriculture (in Million Hectares): 2018

Top Countries in Organic Farmland Market: Ranked by % of Total Agricultural Land for 2018

Advantages of Organic Farming

Organic Beverages Market Poised for High Growth

Global Organic Dairy Market by Product Type (in %) for 2020E

Healthy Snacking Trend Boosts Demand for Organic Snack Foods

Organic Juices Find Favor Among Consumers

Innovative Juices with Added Healthy Organic Ingredients Promise Growth

More Natural, Organic and Functional Versions to Drive Energy Drinks Growth

Organic Functional Foods: Crossover of Organics and Functional Foods Grow in Popularity

Organic Canned Fruits: A Growth Opportunity

Growing Popularity of Organic Seafood Bodes Well for the Market

Millennials Inclination towards Health & Wellness Drives Growth of Organic Foods and Drinks Market

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Select Countries: 2019

Demographic Factors Influence Growth in Organic Foods & Beverages Market

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Challenges in Maintaining Organic Food Supply Chains

Fake and Non-Organic Products with Organic Claims Present Challenges

Distribution Channels for Organic Foods & Beverages: A Review

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 83 Featured)

Campbell Soup Company

Clif Bar & Company

& Company Alpha Baking Co., Inc.

Annie`s Homegrown, Inc.

DE-VAU-GE Gesundkostwerk Deutschland GmbH

Carrefour Group

Crowley Food LLC

Dole Food Company, Inc.

APPLE & EVE LLC

Applegate Farms LLC

Coleman Natural Foods LLC

Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd.

Amy`s Kitchen, Inc.

Albertsons Companies, Inc.

Boncafe International Pte., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jxasdo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets