Global Organic Fruits & Vegetables Industry
Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market to Reach $92.7 Billion by 2027
Sep 28, 2020, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Organic Fruits and Vegetables estimated at US$53.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$92.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.1% over the period 2020-2027. Organic Fruits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.1% CAGR and reach US$37.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Organic Vegetables segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR
The Organic Fruits and Vegetables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 376-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- CSC Brands LP (Campbell Soup Company)
- General Mills, Inc.
- Green Organic Vegetable Inc.
- H.J. Heinz Company
- Iceland Foods Ltd.
- Organic Valley Family of Farms
- WhiteWave Foods Company
- Z Natural Foods, LLC .
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
