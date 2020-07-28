Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market (2020 to 2026) - Rising Awareness About Healthy and Safe Food

DUBLIN, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market: Consumer Behavior Analysis by Countries, Buying Pattern Analysis, Demographics, Trends Analysis, Survey Findings and Results, Leading Companies and Their Market Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic fruits and vegetables market size was valued at USD 19.16 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% in terms of value during the forecast period.



Food safety and quality issues are receiving a great deal of attention today. Never has the safety of the food supply come under such scrutiny. Consumers are becoming better educated and more demanding about food-related issues and regulators are increasingly active in safeguarding food products. Organic fruits and vegetables are different from conventionally grown fruits and vegetables because it is either grown under a natural system of agriculture, without the use of synthetic fertilizers. Organic fruits and vegetables are processed products made from organically produced raw materials. There is restriction of using synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, growth hormones or regulators under this system. It is a specialized form of diversified agriculture that seeks to produce healthful food of high quality. Organics have been a part of the mainstream market for years now, while consumers tend to accept organically grown produce as an added choice to fruit and vegetable selections.



Consumers prefer organically produced food because of their concerns regarding health, the environment, and animal welfare, and they show a willingness to pay the price premiums established in the marketplace. The rise in popularity of these products has essentially been a direct result of growing health concerns among consumers and increasing awareness with regard to the health benefits of organic food. Lower levels of pesticides are used to produce organic fruits and vegetables which is one of the primary benefits of it. Organic produce contains more protective antioxidants, less pesticide residue and low levels of toxic metals. Furthermore, organic fruits and vegetables are often fresher because it doesn't contain preservatives that make it last longer.



The U.S. is the largest organic fruits and vegetables consuming nation as it holds more than 65% market share of North America organic fruits and vegetables market and approximately 30% market share of global organic fruits and vegetables market. The growing health concerns and an increasing number of health-conscious consumers in the country are driving the demand for organic fruits and vegetables in the U.S. China is the second-largest market for organic fruits and vegetables followed by Canada and Germany. The demand for organic fruits and vegetables in China has significantly increased over a couple of years due to rapid socio-economic development accompanied by modernization and the industrialization of agricultural food production. Germany is a key player in the global organic fruits and vegetables market and also has played a pioneering role in the organic food movement from the very beginning.



The author has published a comprehensive research study based on a survey conducted to analyze the buying patterns, consumer behavior, and consumer preferences. The above figure shows the response on the frequency of consumption of organic fruits and vegetables. Majority of consumers daily consume organic fruits and vegetables. More than 50 % consumers daily consume organic fruits and vegetables. Approximately 30 % consumers weekly consume organic fruits and vegetables as well as nearly 10 % consumers consume monthly.



Among the regions, North America dominates the global organic fruits and vegetables market. It holds more than 40% market share of the global organic fruits and vegetables market. The U.S. is the largest consumer of organic fruits and vegetables as it holds 29% market share of global organic fruits and vegetables market. Canada is the fastest-growing market in the North America region. Europe is a second-largest market for organic fruits and vegetables followed by the Asia Pacific. An increasing application of organic fruits and vegetables in beverage industry is boosting the demand in the Europe region. While rising concern about environment and health benefits associated with organic fruits and vegetables are primary growth factors in the Asia Pacific region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Segmentation and Research Scope

1.1.2. Definition, Abbreviations, and Assumptions

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Methodology

1.2.2. Research Methodology: An Outline

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Trends in Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market

2.2. Top 10 Country Markets and Revenue Pockets

2.3. General Research Findings



3. Market Overview & Competitiveness

3.1. Introduction

3.2. DRO Analysis

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. The rising awareness about the healthy and safe food

3.2.1.2. Rise in lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, blood pressure, and obesity

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.2.1. The lack of consumer awareness towards the organic fruits and vegetables

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. People are becoming more and more interested in organically grown and natural products

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market

3.3.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Sales of Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market 2020-2026

3.3.2. Impact of COVID-19 on the Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market by Region

3.3.2.1. North America

3.3.2.2. Europe

3.3.2.3. Asia Pacific

3.3.2.4. RoW

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market

3.6. Product Placement and Positioning Matrices

3.6.1. Growth Share Matrix

3.6.2. Product Placement Matrix

3.6.3. Product Life Cycle Analysis



4. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

4.1. Competitive Landscape and Top Recent Developments

4.2. Leading Company Profiles and Their Products in the Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables

4.2.1. The WhiteWave Foods

4.2.1.1. Overview

4.2.1.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.1.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.1.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.1.5. Recent Developments

4.2.2. H. J. Heinz Company

4.2.2.1. Overview

4.2.2.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.2.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.2.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.2.5. Recent Developments

4.2.3. General Mills

4.2.3.1. Overview

4.2.3.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.3.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.3.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.3.5. Recent Developments

4.2.4. CSC Brands L.P.

4.2.4.1. Overview

4.2.4.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.4.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.4.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.4.5. Recent Developments

4.2.5. Hain Celestial Group

4.2.5.1. Overview

4.2.5.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.5.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.5.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.5.5. Recent Developments

4.2.6. Activz

4.2.6.1. Overview

4.2.6.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.6.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.6.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.6.5. Recent Developments

4.2.7. Green Organic Vegetables Inc.

4.2.7.1. Overview

4.2.7.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.7.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.7.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.7.5. Recent Developments

4.2.8. Z Natural Foods, LLC

4.2.8.1. Overview

4.2.8.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.8.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.8.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.8.5. Recent Developments

4.2.9. Organic Valley

4.2.9.1. Overview

4.2.9.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.9.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.9.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.9.5. Recent Developments

4.2.10. Saipro Biotech Private Limited

4.2.10.1. Overview

4.2.10.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.10.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.10.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.10.5. Recent Developments



5. Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market, by Segmentation

5.1. Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market, by Type

5.1.1. Vegetables

5.1.2. Fruits

5.2. Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market, by Form

5.2.1. Fresh

5.2.2. Puree/Powdered

5.2.3. Frozen/Chilled

5.3. Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market, by Distribution Channel

5.3.1. Supermarket/Hypermarket

5.3.2. Wholesale

5.3.3. Convenience Stores

5.3.4. Others



6. Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market, by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market

6.3. Europe Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market

6.4. Asia-Pacific Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market

6.5. RoW Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market



