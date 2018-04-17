Global Organic Spices and Herbs Market Research Report - Forecast to 2023

LONDON, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic spices and herbs are free chemical, pesticide and are not genetically modified, spices are seeds, fruits, roots, barks, or other plant constituents mainly used for seasoning, coloring or stabilizing food.



The world demand for organically produced foods is growing rapidly in developed countries like Europe, U.S., Japan and Australia which is influencing higher demand for organic spices. Spices are essential part of foods and beverages. Consumers are preferring organic spices over ordinary spices as part of their healthy diet. Many convenience food manufacturing companies have started using organic spices in their food to provide value addition and to make product differentiation from their competitors. This factor is playing key role to drive sales of organic spices. Increasing consumer demand for healthy and organic foods is convincing more retailers to add organic food to their mix.

There is a huge demand for organic spices from food manufacturers due to changing food habits of consumers. In developed countries organic spices has become essential ingredient of healthy food. Many convenience food manufacturers are using organic spices as an ingredient to create product differentiation and to expand their product portfolio. Increase in disposable income in developing countries has created huge demand for food products made from organic spices as a natural flavoring agent.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Organic spices & herbs Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to dominate the market with 76% in the year 2017 followed by North America with 9% share. India, China and Vietnam are major organic spice and herbs producers in the Asia-Pacific region. Presence of various agro-climatic zones and seasons support various organic spices and herbs production in this region. Guatemala and Mexico are major organic spices and herbs market in the North-American region. Strong potential of spices production and consumption favors organic spices and herbs market growth the most among the various regions in the world.

Segments:

Based on organic spice type, chillies market share was estimated to be at 50.42% in the organic spices and herbs market followed by Garlic ~42.7% and Ginger ~4.2% in the year 2017. Strong historical usage and recognition as household and basic essential for daily usage has supported increase in use of chilli, garlic and ginger globally. Among the organic herbs type, mint market share was estimated to be at 21.9% in the organic spices and herbs market followed by oregano ~11.4% and marjoram ~12.1% in the year 2017. Increasing demand of herbs for medicinal uses is driving the organic herbs market across globe. Based on organic spices and herbs application, culinary and meat and poultry products were estimated to hold a major share of about ~45.6% to the organic spices and herbs market with culinary application holding ~31.3% and meat and poultry products ~14.3% in the year 2017. Overall, there is huge demand for culinary purpose with increase in awareness of various benefits of spices/herbs and improved tendencies for various global foods and tastes.



Key Players:

The leading market players in the global organic spices & herbs market primarily are Organic Spices Inc.(U.S.), Frontier Natural Products Co-op (Norway), Rapid Organic Pvt Ltd (India), Earthen Delight (India), Yogi Botanical Pvt Ltd (India), The Spice Hunter, Inc. (U.S.) and Starwest Botanicals, Inc. (U.S.)



Target Audience:



Global organic spices & herbs manufacturers

Raw material suppliers

Retailers and wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers and exporters



Key Findings:

• Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. Among the Asia Pacific countries, Vietnam and Indonesia is projected to expand at a high pace in the upcoming decade.

• Spain and Ukraine are the attractive destination among the organic spices & herbs manufacturers in Europe



Regional and Country Analysis of Global Organic spices & herbs Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2023 Market

As per the MRFR analysis, the global organic spices & herbs market is expected to reach 3,687 kilo tons by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.72% during the forecasted period.



The reports also cover country level analysis:

o North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Guatemala



o Europe

• Spain

• Ukraine

• Netherlands

• Romania

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Indonesia

• Vietnam

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Rest of the World

• Middle-East

• Africa

• South America



