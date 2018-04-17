Global Organic Sugar Market Research Report- Forecast to 2022

NEW YORK, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic sugar market is expected to exhibit a substantial growth of 15.55% during the forecast period of 2017-2022. The demand of organic sugar is anticipated to be driven by the various factors. Organic sugar retains various nutrition which otherwise is lost during over-processing of conventional sugar. The organic unrefined sugar contains 17 amino acids, 11 minerals (such as sodium, magnesium, and calcium) and many different vitamins. It retains its fructose and glucose along with sucrose, while the processed sugar only contains sucrose and glucose. Therefore, this factor is playing a key role to drive sales of organic sugar.



Sugarcane crop is increasingly sprayed with harmful pesticides and chemicals during growing stage to protect crops from various pests and weeds. These pesticides can cause severe health issues among consumers. However, organic farming of sugarcane eliminates the risk of use of harmful pesticides. Hence, lack of pesticides is another key factor spiking the demand for organic sugar.

The growing demand for organically produced foods is growing rapidly which is influencing higher demand and use of organic food & beverages. Evolving consumer buying habits, growing consumers concerns regarding health, the environment, and animal welfare, along with their willingness to pay premium price for healthy food is fuelling the demand of organic food & beverages market in Asia-Pacific region. Even at the global level, market is driven by factors such as increasing consumer awareness towards organic benefits associated with its consumption, adoption of organic farming methods, and implementation of organic regulations. The presence of organic food & beverages has increased over the years in conventional food supply chains due to the development of private labels and growing interest of large retailers such as Wal-Mart and Tesco to sell organic products.

The market players have increased their level of investment in research to identify right formulation and to improve product functionality in order to capture lion's share and create brand recognition in organic sugar market. Also, government authorities, NGOs and farmer organizations in developing countries are promoting organic farming by financial support, market information, and trends in organic food market. Developing countries are providing subsidies to small farmers for organic farming. NGOs, farmer organizations, traders are conducting training programs to encourage farmers for adopting organic farming. Government and non-government organizations such as FiBL (Switzerland), APEDA (India), and USDA (U.S.) to support conventional farmers to switch to organic farming.

The leading market players in the global organic sugar market primarily are Cosan Ltd. (Brazil), Tereos Internacional (Brazil), Shree Renuka Sugars Limited (India), Raizen S.A (Brazil), Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited (India), Mitr Phol Group (Thailand), Wangkanai Group (Thailand), Bunge Limited (Brazil)

• The Global organic sugar market is projected to reach USD 1314.53 million by the end of 2022

• Latin America is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period and expected to reach USD 838.17 million with registering a CAGR of 15.88%

• Personal care application is estimated to witness a massive growth of 16.85% during the review period of 2017-2022.

As per the MRFR analysis, the global market for organic sugar has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach USD 1314.53 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 15.55% during the forecasted period. Latin America is estimated to dominate the global organic sugar market holding a lion's share of more than 64.5% and projected to reach USD 838.17 million by the end of 2022. Central America will witness the moderate growth rate of 14.66% in the global organic sugar market.

