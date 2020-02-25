Global Organizations Select SAP® SuccessFactors® Solutions to Accelerate Culture Change and Drive Digital Transformation

PALO ALTO, California, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the latest companies to have selected and gone live with SAP® SuccessFactors® Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite. Spanning various regions and industries, these organizations are turning to SAP SuccessFactors solutions to accelerate their HR processes, enhance their ability to attract talent and deliver more engaging employee experiences.

"With businesses transforming at a record pace, the ability to grow starts with your people," said Greg Tomb, president, SAP SuccessFactors. "Experiences that inspire and motivate employees have a direct connection to higher customer satisfaction and better business results. As a result, workplace solutions that drive greater productivity are becoming essential for organizations to meet their business goals and maintain the pace of change."

Companies to have selected and gone live with SAP SuccessFactors solutions in the fourth quarter 2019 include:

Bros Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG , the world's fourth-largest family-owned automotive supplier, chose SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite to digitalize its HR function to cope with the challenges of the fast-changing automotive industry and to fulfil the requirements of modern, mobile employees, now and in the future.

the world's fourth-largest family-owned automotive supplier, chose SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite to digitalize its HR function to cope with the challenges of the fast-changing automotive industry and to fulfil the requirements of modern, mobile employees, now and in the future. Chalhoub Group , the leading partner for luxury across the Middle East , has gone live and successfully integrated SAP SuccessFactors solutions with Experience Management solutions from SAP to see what is happening operationally and understand why. By analyzing operational and experience data, Chalhoub Group can identify areas of improvement and more quickly fill experience gaps. SAP technology helps Chalhoub Group make employees happier, more engaged at work and more motivated to provide exceptional customer experiences.

the leading partner for luxury across the , has gone live and successfully integrated SAP SuccessFactors solutions with Experience Management solutions from SAP to see what is happening operationally and understand why. By analyzing operational and experience data, Chalhoub Group can identify areas of improvement and more quickly fill experience gaps. SAP technology helps Chalhoub Group make employees happier, more engaged at work and more motivated to provide exceptional customer experiences. Klosterfrau Healthcare Group , a leading supplier of pharmaceutical products in Europe , needed an HR system with a payroll solution seamlessly integrated with its core HR system to simplify and expedite payroll processes for the Group's various companies. SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite with the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll solution will enable Klosterfrau Healthcare Group to address HR's operational and strategic aspects.

a leading supplier of pharmaceutical products in , needed an HR system with a payroll solution seamlessly integrated with its core HR system to simplify and expedite payroll processes for the Group's various companies. SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite with the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll solution will enable Klosterfrau Healthcare Group to address HR's operational and strategic aspects. Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) is a midsize universal bank with more than 100 locations throughout Germany and a significant number of global locations. LBBW selected SAP SuccessFactors solutions to transform its HR function and attract digital-savvy talent. SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite will enable LBBW to improve the employee experience in order to deliver even better customer service.

is a midsize universal bank with more than 100 locations throughout and a significant number of global locations. LBBW selected SAP SuccessFactors solutions to transform its HR function and attract digital-savvy talent. SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite will enable LBBW to improve the employee experience in order to deliver even better customer service. RHI Magnesita N.V., the global leader in refractories, selected SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite over software from Workday Inc. to implement a new global HR strategy while delivering an unparalleled employee experience. The software also helps it foster a collaborative, open-minded and customer-focused culture.

SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite helps organizations redefine employee experiences from every angle. SAP SuccessFactors solutions allow customers to integrate processes and systems within HR and across the business while tapping into partnerships to tackle challenges like diversity, inclusion and well-being. Plus, SAP SuccessFactors solutions allow customers to capture in-the-moment insights from employees and link them with operational data to see what is happening in their workforce and understand why. Industry-leading SAP SuccessFactors solutions help more than 6,850 customers around the world deliver comprehensive, exceptional experiences that keep employees engaged and businesses growing.

For more information, visit the Web site for SAP SuccessFactors solutions or visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP SuccessFactors solutions on Twitter at @SuccessFactors and SAP at @sapnews.

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Note to editors:

To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels. To view video stories on diverse topics, visit www.sap-tv.com. From this site, you can embed videos into your own Web pages, share video via email links, and subscribe to RSS feeds from SAP TV.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States only: +1 (800) 872-1SAP (+1-800-872-1727)

Please consider our privacy policy. If you received this press release in your e-mail and you wish to unsubscribe to our mailing list please contact press@sap.com and write Unsubscribe in the subject line.

SOURCE SAP AG - Headquarters

Related Links

http://www.sap.com/

