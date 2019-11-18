Global Organizations Select SAP® SuccessFactors® Solutions to Maintain Competitive Advantage in Challenge to Attract Talent

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the latest organizations to select SAP® SuccessFactors® Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite. By streamlining their HR processes and solutions, these global organizations will be able to deliver exceptional employee experiences while accessing robust insights to drive strategic business decisions.

"The competition for top talent is fierce, regardless of industry, region or company size," said Greg Tomb, President, SAP SuccessFactors. "Now more than ever, human resources plays a critical role in attracting and retaining the right talent to help businesses grow and transform. From recruitment and onboarding to learning and development, our customers are looking for simple, intuitive technology that provides engaging experiences for employees and inspires them to bring their best selves to work every day."

The latest companies to select, and go live with, SAP SuccessFactors solutions during the third quarter of 2019 include:

Ametek Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices, implemented in just four months, SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals, SAP SuccessFactors Succession & Development and SAP SuccessFactors Compensation solutions for their 18,000 employees in 40 countries and 50 locations. With its complex performance and compensation model, Ametek selected SAP SuccessFactors solutions for their ease of use, high configuration potential, and the greater insight they provide the business into its global workforce.

Profi Rom Food S.R.L., a Romanian chain of supermarkets, selected SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite and the SAP Time Management application by Kronos to consolidate, standardize and connect HR processes. These SAP solutions will help Profi Rom Food build an HR function to support the company's growth strategy and modernize employee experience and engagement.

SV Group, a leading gastronomy and hotel management group, consists of three business units: business catering, public gastronomy and hotel management. The company selected SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite to expand HR's strategic role by simplifying processes, removing complexity and delivering actionable HR information and insights. SAP SuccessFactors solutions will also enable SV Group to increase employee engagement, creating a culture of agility and a strong employer brand to attract talent in the ever-competitive hospitality industry.

Vonovia SE, Europe's leading private residential real estate company, selected SAP SuccessFactors solutions, SAP Jam™ collaboration platform and SAP Cloud Platform to drive its digital HR transformation and modernize employee engagement.

SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite helps organizations redefine employee experiences from every angle. SAP SuccessFactors solutions allow customers to integrate processes and systems within HR and across the business, while tapping into partnerships to tackle challenges like diversity, inclusion and well-being. Plus, SAP SuccessFactors solutions allow customers to capture in-the-moment insights from employees and link them with operational data to see what is happening in their workforce and understand why. Industry-leading SAP SuccessFactors solutions help more than 6,800 customers around the world deliver comprehensive, exceptional experiences that keep employees engaged and businesses growing.

