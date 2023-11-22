Global Organoids Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Increasing Demand for Tumor Modeling and Biobanking and Rising Focus on Developing Alternatives for Animal Testing Models

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organoids Market Forecast to 2028 - Global Analysis By Type, Application, Source, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The organoids market is expected to grow from US$ 2,507.28 million in 2022 to US$ 12,206.15 million in 2030; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 21.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The factors such as need for organoids post-thoracic surgery and the advantages of organoids over analog thoracic drainage devices are expected to drive the organoids market growth. Moreover, combining organoid with organ-on-a-chip is also expected to foster the organoids market growth during the forecast period. However, the lack of skilled personnel hinders the organoids market growth.

Combining Organoid with Organ-On-A-Chip to Boost the Organoids Market



Organoid and organ-on-a-chip, which serve as evolving pathological and human physiological relevant in vitro models, have the potential to revolutionize the conventional paradigm of cancer research and produce real clinical benefits. The recent inclination in the collaborative application of organoids with organ-on-a-chip and 3D bioprinting enables the development of sophisticated cancer models to study underlying mechanisms of tumor-stroma interactions, multiorgan tumor metastasis, and cancer-microenvironment interactions.

By incorporating multiple organoids into organ-on-a-chip, organoid-on-a-chip can inherit benefits of both organoid and organ-on-a-chip and provide a valuable tool to study multiorgan tumor metastases and cancer-microenvironment interactions.



In addition, technological advancements will facilitate various applications in biological and biomedical fields for disease modeling and clinical drug screening by combining organoids with organ-on-a-chip. Technological advancements have enabled the development of brain organoids-on-chip, liver organoids-on-chip, intestine organoids-on-chip, and more.

Although organoid-on-a-chip is currently a developing field, much scope exists for improvement. Thus, it will also require cooperative efforts from interdisciplinary researchers to reach organoids' full utility in human biomedical studies and lead the market's growth in the coming future.



The global organoids market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and source. Based on type, the organoids market is segmented into stomach, intestine, liver, pancreas, lung, brain, kidney, and others. The intestine segment held the largest organoids market share in 2022.

However, the stomach segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Organoids developed from primary stomach tissues offer a physiological understanding of the stomach. In addition to various research studies conducted in the past, several studies are being undertaken to understand the mechanism of dysregulation of the physiological function of the gastric mucosal barrier by pathogens.

In the last few decades, significant efforts have been made to understand the morphogenesis and homeostasis of the digestive system using various animal models. Based on application, the organoids market is segmented into developmental biology, disease pathology of infectious disease, regenerative medicine, drug toxicity and efficacy testing, drug discovery & personalized medicine, and others. The developmental biology held a larger organoids market share in 2022.

However, the drug discovery & personalized medicine segment is anticipated to grow with a higher CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The need to improve R&D productivity can be attributed to high attrition levels during the drug development process. ~90% of drugs tested for anticancer activities in clinical trials fail to meet their primary endpoints. New approaches to drug screening are being developed, which focus on biomimetic platforms.

Organoids for testing personalized medicines are derived from embryonic stem cells and adult stem cells. Therefore, they create the functional mini manifestation of the parent organ. As personalized medicine entirely relies on matching individualized responses with potential treatments, it is widely preferred as a molecular approach to cancer therapy. Based on source, the organoids market is bifurcated into pluripotent stem cells and organ-specific adult stem cells.

The pluripotent stem cells held the largest market in 2022 and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The three primary groups of cells formed by the pluripotent cells make up a human body. These cells can be potentially used in cell replacement therapy to treat patients with cellular diseases. Thus, they are widely used for developing an organoid in vitro. In addition, pluripotent cells are used in biobanking to preserve patient-derived stem cells in various applications, which can be used in research and therapeutics.



Company Profiles

STEMCELL Technologies Inc

Cellesce Ltd

Hubrecht Organoid Technology

Definigen

Organoid Therapeutics

PeproTech, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Corning Inc

Merck KGaA

InSphero

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Research Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Organoids Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis



5. Organoids Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers:

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Tumor Modeling and Biobanking

5.1.2 Growing Adoption of Personalized Drugs

5.1.3 Rising Focus on Developing Alternatives for Animal Testing Models

5.2 Key Market Restraints:

5.2.1 Issues Related to Incorporation of Organoids into Existing Workflows

5.2.2 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Key Market Opportunities:

5.3.1 Focus on Drug Discovery Activities

5.4 Future Trends:

5.4.1 Combining Organoid with Organ-On-A-Chip

5.5 Impact Analysis:



6. Organoids Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Organoids Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2028 - 2030



7. Global Organoids Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 - by Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Organoids Market Revenue Share, by Type 2028 & 2030 (%)

7.3 Stomach

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Stomach: Organoids Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)

7.4 Intestine

7.5 Liver

7.6 Pancreas

7.7 Lung

7.8 Brain

7.9 Kidney



8. Global Organoids Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 - by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Organoids Market Revenue Share, by Application 2028 & 2030 (%)

8.3 Developmental Biology

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Developmental Biology: Organoids Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)

8.4 Disease Pathology of Infectious Disease

8.5 Regenerative Medicine

8.6 Drug Toxicity and Efficacy Testing

8.7 Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine



9. Global Organoids Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 - by Source

9.1 Overview

9.2 Organoids Market Revenue Share, by Source 2028 & 2030 (%)

9.3 Pluripotent Stem Cells

9.4 Organ-specific Adult Stem Cells



10. Organoids Market - Geographical Analysis

10.1 Organoids Market, Revenue And Forecast to 2030

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Organoids Market Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Mn)

10.1.3 Organoids Market, by Type

10.1.4 Organoids Market, by Application

10.1.5 Organoids Market, by Source

10.1.6 Organoids Market, by Country



11. Pre & Post Covid-19 Impact

11.1 Pre & Post Covid-19 Impact



12. Organoids Market Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Organoids Market, Key Company Profiles

13.1 Key Facts

13.2 Business Description

13.3 Products and Services

13.4 Financial Overview

13.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6 Key Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/88m3a3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg





SOURCE Research and Markets