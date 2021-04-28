Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market Report 2021: Europe Dominated in 2020 - Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Technology, Raw Materials, Sandwich Panels, and Applications - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market Anticipated to Reach $1,671.2 Million by 2030

The organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate Industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.03% based on value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.

Europe dominated the global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market with a share of 37.75% in 2020. Europe, including the major countries, such as Germany, is the most prominent country for market. In Europe, Germany acquired a major market share in 2020 due to the major deployment of countermeasures in defense in the country.



The global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market has gained widespread importance owing to increasing environmental concerns along with increasing adoption from new end users such as automotive manufacturers, construction industry. The aerospace and defense industry has witnessed an increase in demand for organosheet due to its lightweight, outstanding strength, and design flexibility.



The research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as type, raw materials, technology, end-users, and regions. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the unmanned ground vehicle market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



The market is further segmented into type, raw material, end-users, technology, sandwich panel, and region. The aerospace and defense industry dominated the global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2020-2030).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed. The report also analyzes different end-user that includes aerospace and defense, automotive, sports and leisure, and construction.

Competitive Landscape



The global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market competitive landscape consist of different strategies undertaken by key players across the industry to gain traction and market share presence. Some strategies adopted by the service providers are new product launches, business expansions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations.

Among all these strategies adopted, business expansion is the popular choice of the strategy implemented in the automotive data monetization market.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the trends in the global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market across different regions?

What is the major driving in the global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market during the forecast period 2020-2030?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global Organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market?

Which type (UD tape and fabrics) of the global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market dominated in 2019, and what would be the expected scenario by 2030?

Which raw material of the global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market dominated in 2018, and what would be the expected scenario by 2030?

What was the revenue generated by the global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market by end-user, system, size, and operation in 2019, and what would be the anticipated estimates by 2030?

What was the aggregate revenue generated by the global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market segmented by region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World) in 2019, and what would be the anticipated estimates by 2030?

, , , and Rest-of-the-World) in 2019, and what would be the anticipated estimates by 2030? Who are the key players in the global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market, and what are the new strategies adopted by the market players to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do the organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate companies foresee in the next 10 years?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.2 Supply Chain Network

1.1.3 Industry Attractiveness

1.1.4 Patent Analysis

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Adoption of Lightweight Materials in the Automotive Industry

1.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations to Ensure Sustainable Development

1.2.1.3 Improved Production Efficiency Owing to Reduced Manufacturing Time

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Lack of Knowledge About the Product

1.2.2.2 Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes

1.2.3 Business Opportunities

1.2.3.1 Capitalizing on the Demand for Aesthetic Value and Lightweight Materials for EVs

1.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate in Sustainable Building Systems

1.2.4 Business and Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Product Launches and Development

1.2.4.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts

1.2.4.3 Business Expansions

1.2.4.4 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

1.2.4.5 Other Key Developments

2 Application

2.1 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market - Applications and Specifications

2.1.1 Aerospace and Defense

2.1.2 Automotive

2.1.3 Sports and Leisure

2.1.4 Construction

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Demand Analysis of Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market (by Application)

3 Product

3.1 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market - Products and Specification

3.1.1 Organosheet (Fabrics)

3.1.2 UD-Tapes

3.2 Demand Analysis of Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market (by Product)

3.3 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market - Raw Materials and Specifications

3.3.1 Fiber

3.3.1.1 Glass Fiber

3.3.1.2 Carbon Fiber

3.3.2 Thermoplastic Resins

3.3.2.1 Polypropylene

3.3.2.2 Polyamide

3.3.2.3 Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

3.3.2.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

3.4 Demand Analysis of Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market (by Raw Material)

3.5 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market - Technologies and Specifications

3.5.1 Double Belt Press

3.5.2 Static Press

3.5.3 Continuous Compression Molding

3.6 Demand Analysis of Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market (by Technologies and Specifications)

3.7 Global Organosheet Sandwich Panel Market, Analysis and Forecast (2020-2030)

3.8 Global Sandwich Panel Market (by Application)

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

5.1.2 Market Share Analysis

5.2 Company Profiles

Avient Corporation

LANXESS

Covestro AG

Gividi Fabrics s.r.l.

Kingfa SCI & TECH. CO., LTD.

PGTEX

Porcher Industries SA

SABIC

SGL Carbon SE

Teijin Limited

The Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

Toray Advanced Composites

U.S. Liner Company

Jiangsu QIYI Technology Co., LTD.

Sigmatex

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/imgltv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

