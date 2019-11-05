global organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate market with a share of 37.75% in 2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.98% , in Value, from 2019 to 2029



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• Why should a company consider venturing into the organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate business, and what are the future growth opportunities of the product?

• For a new company looking to enter the market, which areas could it focus upon to stay ahead of the competition?

• How do the existing market players function to improve their market positioning?

• How does the supply chain function in the organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market?

• Which companies have been actively involved in innovation through product launches, and which product have witnessed maximum developments during the period 2014-2019?

• Which raw material should be targeted for maximum growth during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

• Which product segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market during 2019-2029?

• Which are the end-use areas from which different organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate experienced high demand in 2018, and which end users should be targeted by the manufacturers of different types of products during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

• Which technologies are dominant in the market and which of them will witness fast growth during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

• Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth during 2019-2029?

• What are the consumption patterns of organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate across end users in different regions and countries during the period 2018-2029?

• What are the key offerings of the prominent companies in the market for organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate?



Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished UD tape Laminate Market Forecast, 2019-2029



The organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.98%, in terms of value during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. Europe dominated the global organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate market with a share of 37.75% in 2019. Among major countries of Europe, Germany acquired the largest share in the organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate market in 2019. This is accredited to the major deployment of counter measures in defense in the country.



The global organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate market has gained widespread importance, owing to increasing environmental concerns along with increasing adoption from new end users such as automotive, manufacturers, and construction industries. The aerospace and defense industry has witnessed an increase in the demand for organosheets and semi-finished UD-tape laminates due to their lightweight, outstanding strength, and design flexibility.



Expert Quote



"The increasing demand rate for fabric based organosheet in addition to aerospace and defense industry is forcing the organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate manufacturers to develop the products with more advanced technologies."



Scope of the Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished UD-tape Laminate Market



The organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as type, raw materials, send use, system, end users, and regions. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the global organosheet and semi-finished UD tape laminate market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Market Segmentation



The global organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate market has been segmented into type, raw material, end-users, technology, sandwich panel, and region. The aerospace and defense segment dominated the global organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry. The report also analyzes different end users that include major industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, sports and leisure, and construction.



The organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely Europe, North America, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) has been provided in the report.



Key Companies in the Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished UD-tape Laminate Industry



The key market players in the global organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate are Bond-Laminates GmbH, Toray Advanced Composites, Covestro AG, Kingfa SCI & TECH. CO., LTD., Jiang Su QIYI Technology co., AXIA MATERIALS CO., LTD., U.S. Liner Company, Polystrand Inc., PGTEX, Porcher Industries SA, SGL carbon, The Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, and Gividi Fabrics s.r.l, among others.



Countries Covered

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Taiwan

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



