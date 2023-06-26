Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Strategic Business Report 2023: Extreme Climatic Conditions Offer a Strong Business Case for Oriented Strand Board

DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oriented Strand Board (OSB): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Oriented Strand Board (OSB) estimated at US$19.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

OSB / 1, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.7% CAGR and reach US$19.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Osb / 2 segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.6% CAGR



The Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 11.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.9 Billion by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) - A Prelude

OSB vs Plywood

Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth of Oriented Strand Boards Market

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

Economic Volatility and Construction Market Dynamics Redesign Growth Patterns in Building Materials Market

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

Planned Construction Projects as Bright Spot in 2023

US Construction Outlook

United States Housing Units Starts: 2015-2021 (Housing Units in Thousands)

Global Economic Update

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Competitive Landscape

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Overview and Prospects

Global Oriented Strand Board Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Myraid of Applications Drive Market Expansion

Construction Sector Dominates the OSB Market

North America and Europe Lead the Global OSB Market

and Europe Lead the Global OSB Market OSB Grade 1 - The Most Widely Used Grade Type

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Home Renovations & Need for Better Buildings for Post Pandemic Living to Spur Sales of Oriented Strand Board

Residential Renovations to Regain Lost Momentum Post Pandemic

Versatility, Consistency, Affordability, Excellent Shear Strength, Longer Lengths, and Sustainability Drive OSB Adoption

Increase in Infrastructure Spending to Drive Market Growth

Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040

Global Infrastructure Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region/Country Over the Period 2010-2030

Extreme Climatic Conditions Offer a Strong Business Case for Oriented Strand Board

Global Number of Extreme Weather Events for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020

Annual Number of Natural Disaster Events Globally from 2007 to 2021

Rise in the Construction of Smart Buildings Bodes Well for Oriented Strand

Global Smart Buildings Market in US$ Billion: 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Improved Features & Functionality Promote OSB in Packaging Applications

Packaging Industry Trends Continue to Shape OSB Market Growth

Robust Demand for Packaged Foods Drives Use of OSB in Food Packaging Applications

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Oriented Strand Board Finds Increased Adoption in Flooring

Global Flooring Market by Type (2022): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Type

Growing Usage of OSB in Furnitures Bodes Well for Market Growth

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030, and 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030

