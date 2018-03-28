Global Orphan Drug Pricing and Reimbursement Market Trends Report 2018: Some P&R Frameworks are Ill-Equipped to Deal with Orphan Drugs

This report provides a detailed analysis of orphan drug coverage, funding, and pricing systems in the US, Japan, and the EU's five biggest pharmaceutical markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK).



It is now some 35 years since the passage of the first law designed specifically to encourage investment in the discovery and development of rare disease treatments. Activity in the sector has been transformed since then. Once a neglected backwater, orphan drug development is now the subject of a research boom that is delivering innovative new treatments for rare diseases to the market in unprecedented numbers. Many carry premium price tags, and while overall pharmaceutical market growth rates have slowed, spending on orphan drugs is rising at double-digit rates.



It also tracks recent developments in orphan drug pricing and reimbursement across these seven countries, and describes the impact of those changes on rare disease treatments in general, and on specific products in particular. Finally, it addresses some of the major issues facing payers and orphan drug manufacturers, highlighting the way these have been handled by both parties through individual case studies.



Recent trends have sparked a debate on the structure of existing orphan drug laws, which critics say have been overtaken by scientific developments and are being exploited by the pharmaceutical industry. Regulators in both the US and Europe have announced plans to review current legislation, but opposition to substantive amendments on both sides of the Atlantic is strong, and major change appears unlikely in the foreseeable future.



In the meantime, payers are being asked to fund orphan drug coverage bills that will reach new heights as the first wave of gene therapy products reaches the market. With their budgets under growing pressure, payers in most markets have begun to push back, implementing measures designed to limit their exposure to costs associated with orphan drug reimbursement.



Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Orphan drug coverage is beginning to test payer budgets

Some P&R frameworks are ill-equipped to deal with orphan drugs

Payers have begun to take evasive action

Some orphan manufacturers have learnt expensive lessons

2 THE ORPHAN DRUGS EXPLOSION

Incentivizing investment in orphan drug R&D

From backwater to boom

Time for a rethink of orphan drug rules?

Payers are looking for ways to rein in orphan drug costs

Bibliography

3 ORPHAN DRUG COVERAGE, FUNDING, AND PRICING

Established systems reflect a benign approach to orphan coverage

Raising the orphan P&R bar

Bibliography

4 US

Still few constraints on orphan coverage or prices

Orphan-specific P&R rules are notable by their absence

Rising orphan costs begin to prompt closer scrutiny

Bibliography

5 UK

Orphan coverage reflects fragmented regulatory framework

Payers turn the screw as NHS funding crisis bites

Bibliography

6 FRANCE

New pressures on orphan drug prices emerge

Orphan-specific rules focus on pricing, not reimbursement

Payers seek increased leverage over orphan prices

Bibliography

7 GERMANY

Payers toughen stance on orphan prices

Orphans are reimbursed widely, but price is an issue

Calls for a tighter line on orphan P&R are growing

Bibliography

8 ITALY

MEAs will remain the key to orphan access

Most orphans benefit from special provisions for "innovative" drugs

Payers may shift the focus of MEAs as orphan spend rises

Bibliography

9 SPAIN

Orphan coverage hit by healthcare funding crisis

National decisions determine orphan P&R status

Orphan P&R approval rates plunge as funding crisis bites

Bibliography

10 JAPAN

P&R overhaul will have implications for orphans

Reimbursement is comprehensive, but prices are tightly regulated

Spending surge prompts new P&R reform drive

Bibliography

11 ORPHAN DRUG CASE STUDIES

Experience, and lessons learned

Data limitations pose a challenge for regulators, as well as payers

Payers crave certainty, where often there is none

Maximizing prospects for positive P&R outcomes

Case studies

Glybera and Strimvelis - salutory lessons for gene therapy pioneers

Orkambi - offering less to more proves a hard sell for Vertex

Exondys 51 - Sarepta works hard to win over skeptical payers

Imbruvica - highlighting the P&R gulf between Europe and the US

and the US Kymriah and Yescarta - CAR-T pioneers break the US pricing mold



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hkfq7b/global_orphan?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-orphan-drug-pricing-and-reimbursement-market-trends-report-2018-some-pr-frameworks-are-ill-equipped-to-deal-with-orphan-drugs-300621097.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

