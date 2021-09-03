Global Orphan Drug Report 2020-2024: Over 7,600 Orphan Drug Designations Covered Across the $217 Billion Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Orphan Drug Fact File" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Everything you need to know about current activity and new opportunities in orphan drugs

Over 7,600 orphan drug designations covered in a flexible data file

A detailed report providing 12 in-depth therapy-based orphan drug activity profiles and an assessment of orphan drug market dynamics

With year-on-year growth outstripping that of the pharmaceutical market as a whole, sales of orphan drugs are forecast to rise to $217 billion by 2024 and could account for 18% of total prescription drug sales.

The orphan drugs sector presents investors, big pharma and biotech companies with significant commercial benefits. With major brands such as Merck's Keytruda, Bristol Myers Squibb's Revlimid and Opdivo demonstrating the potential, stakeholders must carefully scan the future orphan drug development landscape to identify the next opportunities.

Fully updated and expanded, The Orphan Drug Fact File 2020 is a comprehensive, independent analysis that provides a complete assessment of orphan drug research activity.

This report will help you to

Build a deep understanding of orphan drug market dynamics and performance

Identify niche orphan disease opportunities and potential investment areas

Profile potential acquisition or collaboration opportunities

Plan orphan drug clinical research in the knowledge of other programs

Monitor trends in FDA and EMA orphan drug designation

Track the activity of key competitors and specific disease areas

Answering key questions such as...

Anti-infectives: There are 177 companies developing 353 named anti-infective molecules-what are they working on?

Cardiovascular disorders: What are the leading target conditions in the cardiovascular area?

Hematology: How many molecules received orphan drug designation in the US and EU in 2019?

Immunology: Systemic sclerosis is receiving a lot of attention-which companies are involved and what is the status of their research?

Inflammatory disorders: There are 38 trials in Phase III-what are they for?

Musculoskeletal disorders: Beyond Duchenne muscular dystrophy and spinal muscular atrophy, what are the rare conditions being targeted?

Neuroscience: 21 orphan drugs are in Phase III trials-what are they and who are the developers?

Oncology: Of the 2,909 orphan drug molecules how many are targeting pancreatic cancer, multiple myeloma and hepatocellular carcinoma?

This unrivalled resource provides

A comprehensive overview of the market dynamics, legal definition and US/EU incentives for orphan drugs

An analysis of orphan drug designation trends in the US and EU

Extensive reviews by therapeutic area identifying FDA and EMA designation status

Analysis of the orphan diseases and conditions that are attracting developer interest and research effort

At-a-glance overview of companies' orphan drug portfolios

Focus on key therapy areas

Anti-infectives

Cardiovascular disorders

Dermatology

Haematology (blood and blood clotting)

Immunology

Inflammatory disorders

Metabolic disorders

Musculoskeletal disorders

Neuroscience

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Respiratory disorders

Why buy this report?

Relevant: Organized so you can go straight to the information that's most important to you

Easy to navigate: Packed with charts and data tables to help you see the full picture

Extensive: Over 7,600 drugs with orphan drug designation in the US and/or EU

Convenient: We've done the hard research work so you don't have to

Comprehensive: Draws together key data from organizations such as the EMA, the FDA, the US National Organization for Rare Diseases, Orpha.net, pharma company pipelines, ClinicalTrials.gov, patient support groups and the World Health Organization

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ja2lqt

