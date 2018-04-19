Global Orthodontic Supplies Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Orthodontic Supplies in US$ Thousand.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 56 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- 3M Unitek

- Align Technology, Inc.

- American Orthodontics

- BioMers Pte Ltd.

- ClearCorrect, LLC

- DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG



ORTHODONTIC SUPPLIES MCP-8086 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Orthodontic Supplies



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Orthodontics: Correcting Teeth Alignment Problems and Enhancing Facial Aesthetics

Focus on Corrective Dental Procedures and Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Fuel Growth in the Orthodontic Supplies Market

Developed Economies Dominate Orthodontic Supplies Market

Developing Markets to Power Future Market Growth

Traditional Orthodontic Treatments & Procedures Give Way to Alternatives

Invisible Orthodontics Present Stiff Challenge to Traditional Orthodontics

Table 1: Global Orthodontics Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Case Starts Volume for Clear Aligners and Traditional Orthodontics (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Clear Aligners Market - The Need for Improved Facial Aesthetics Fosters Growth

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clear Aligners by Geographic Region - US and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

An Intensely Competitive Marketplace

Table 3: Leading Players in the Global Orthodontics Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Case Volume for 3M Unitek, Align Technology, Dentsply Sirona, Ormco and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Leading Players in the Global Conventional Wires & Brackets Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3M Unitek, Danaher Ormco, Dentsply Sirona and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Align Technology Continues to Lead the Clear Aligners Market

Table 5: Leading Players in the Global Clear Aligners Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Case Volume for Align Technology, ClearCorrect (Straumann), SmileDirectClub and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Leading Players in the Global Clear Aligners Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Align Technology, ClearCorrect (Straumann), and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Products of Select Companies in the Clear Aligners Market

Table 7: Average Selling Price in US$ of Clear Aligners for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Technology Startups Venture into Orthodontics Space

Dental Care Companies and Insurance Providers Collaborate to Reduce Costs



3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Teenagers: A Major Customer Category for Orthodontic Products

Table 8: Global Orthodontics Market by End-Use Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Case Volume for Adults and Teens (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Orthodontics Market by Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Case Volume for Adults and Teens in Developed and Developing Markets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Volume of Adult Orthodontic Treatments - Opportunity for Orthodontic Supplies Market

Table 10: Global Orthodontic Supplies Market by End-Users (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Adults and Children & Teenagers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

New Orthodontic Treatment Targeting Adults to Drive Market Growth

Braces in Adults: Potential Opportunities to Tap

Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Market Drives Demand for Orthodontic Supplies

Increasing Opportunities in Aesthetic Orthodontics

Improving Aesthetic Appeal with Removable Appliances

Rising Popularity of Aesthetic Braces

Aesthetics Gain Significance in Archwires Too!

Dental Braces: Growing Need for Teeth Alignment Correction Treatments Drives Market Growth

Wires and Brackets: Leading Product Types

Self-Ligating Brackets: An Ideal Alternative to Traditional Braces

New Orthodontic Braces Cut Down Dentist Visits

Researchers Developing Antibacterial Material for Orthodontic Braces

Researchers Develop Nanoparticles-based Material to Create Clear Plastic Brackets

Growing Prominence of Digital Orthodontics

Grey Market: A Challenge for Manufacturers of Dental Products

Fashion Fad Encourages Black Marketing of Fake Braces in Asia

Dentists Performing General Orthodontic Procedures - A Threat to Orthodontists



4. DENTAL MARKET - A REVIEW

Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in the Dental Market

Table 11: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Period 2016-2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions

Consumables Dominate Sales of Dental Product Sales

Table 12: Global Dental Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Segment for Endodontics, Equipment, Implants, Orthodontics, Prosthetics and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Healthcare Spending to Stir Demand for Dental Products & Services

Table 13: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select Developed Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population

Table 15: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aging Population & Increasing Life Expectancies: Major Growth Factors

Table 16: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in '000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Transforming Role of Dental Practice

Technology Advancements Transform Dental Treatments

Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities

M&A Activity on the Rise in Dental Industry



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Orthodontics: An Introduction

Orthodontic Supplies

Orthodontic Bands

Orthodontic Wires

Orthodontic Archwires

Orthodontic Braces

Traditional Braces

Self-Ligating Brackets

Lingual Braces

Ceramic Brackets

Retainers

Orthodontic Expander

Orthodontic Headgear

Clear Aligners: An Alternative to Traditional Orthodontic Systems



6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Ormco™ Launches Symetri™ Clear Ceramic Twin Bracket System

EnvisionTEC Introduces New Orthodontic Materials

Ormco Expands Prescription Availability for Inspire™ ICE

Dentsply Sirona Unveils New Orthodontic Products

GEO Offers NUVOLA Aligners for British Dentists

Align Technology Launches Invisalign Teen with Mandibular Advancement

Align Technology Introduces Invisalign G7 for Teenagers

Align Technology Announces Commercial Availability Invisalign System in India

Highland Metals Launches Tooth Colored Orthodontic Wires

Ormco to Unveil New Products for Aesthetic Orthodontics

American Orthodontics Launches MRX Molar Bands

Ormco Announces Commercial Availability of Alias™ Lingual Bracket System

ODL Orthodontic Lab Introduces Vivid Retention System

AlignCo Orthodontics Offers Mascot-Themed Brackets

Great Lakes Orthodontics Introduces Bracket Line

American Orthodontics Releases Upgrade to Empower 2 Self- Ligating Bracket System



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Argen Forays into Clear Aligners Market

Invisalign MEA DMCC Establishes Regional Office in the Middle East

3M Partners with 3Shape for Digital Workflows for Orthodontics

Altaris Capital Partners Acquires G&H Orthodontics

Straumann Acquires ClearCorrect to Foray into Orthodontics Market

Dental Directory Takes Over Torque Orthodontics

American Orthodontics Digitizes Bracket Systems Libraries with 3Shape's Indirect Bonding Application

DENTSPLY and Sirona Dental Merge to form Dental Sirona

Young Innovations Acquires The Orthodontic Store

Smarter Alloys Wins Patents for Multiple Memory Material Technology



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Unitek (USA)

Align Technology, Inc. (USA)

American Orthodontics (USA)

BioMers Pte Ltd (Singapore)

ClearCorrect, LLC (USA)

DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

DB Orthodontics Ltd (UK)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (USA)

G&H Orthodontics, Inc. (USA)

Great Lakes Orthodontics, Ltd. (USA)

Ortho Organizers, Inc. (USA)

Ormco Corporation (USA)

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (USA)

TP Orthodontics, Inc. (USA)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Cosmetic Procedures & Corrective Procedures Fuel Demand for Orthodontics Supplies

Table 21: Orthodontics Market in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Case Starts for Clear Aligners and Traditional Brackets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: US Orthodontics Market by End-Use Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Case Volume for Adults and Teens (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Orthodontics Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Case Starts by Malocclusion Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Traditional Orthodontic Treatment Products Market

Table 24: Conventional Orthodontic Wire & Bracket Market in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Self-Ligating Brackets and Standard Twin Brackets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Demand for Aesthetic Orthodontic Archwires

Growing Popularity of Clear Aligners Threatens Traditional Orthodontic Products Market

Table 25: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clear Aligners Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape

Table 26: US Market for Orthodontic Products (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3M Unitek, Dentsply Sirona, Ormco and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Align Technology Continues to Lead the Clear Aligners Market

Table 27: Leading Players in the US Clear Aligners Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Align Technology and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dental Market: Spending Levels on the Rise

Table 28: Dental Expenditure (in $ Billion) in the US for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Dental Expenditure as a % of Total Healthcare Expenditure in the US for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Per Capita Expenditure (US$) in the US Dental Market for the Period 2010-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Dental Visitations in the US - Percentage of Population Visiting Dentists by Age Group for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Dental Market in the US (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Expenditure by Source of Financing - CMS Programs, Out-of-Pocket Payment, Private Insurance and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dental Practices Focus on Patient-Centric Operations

Digital Dentistry & Shift to Cloud: Technology Developments in Dental Market

Rise of Group Practices Affects Solo Dental Establishments

Will the Imminent Gender Shift in Dentists Prove Favorable for Group Practices?

Changing Relationship between GPs and Specialists

Health Care Reforms & Dental Market

Medical Device Tax and the US Dental Industry

Product launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 33: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: US Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

Market Analysis

Table 35: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Canadian Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

Market Analysis

Table 37: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Japanese Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Permission for GPs to Perform Orthodontic Treatments Favors European Orthodontic Supplies Market

Table 39: Number of Orthodontists and General Practitioners (GPs) in the US and Europe for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Orthodontists' Density in Europe - Number of Orthodontists Per 100,000 People in Select European Countries for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dental Market in Europe - Stable Growth Ahead

Table 41: European Dental Care Market: Number of Practicing Dentists in Select Countries for 2015 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Dental Spending Mix in Select European Countries- Breakup by Share of Government, Private Insurance and Self-Pay

European Dental Market Ripe for Consolidation

Consolidation Activity in the European Dental Industry - A Glance at Select Deal for 2016 and 2017

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: European Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: European 14-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 46: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: French Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 48: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: German Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 50: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Italian Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Reimbursement Scenario

Strategic Corporate Developments

DB Orthodontics Ltd - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: UK Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 54: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Spanish Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 56: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Russian Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

The Netherlands

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: A High Growth Market for Orthodontic Supplies

Growing Popularity of Fashion Braces among Teens: A Health Concern

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Rising Awareness about Orthodontic Treatments for Correcting Malocclusions to Drive Orthodontic Supplies Market

Conventional Orthodontic Products Continues to Dominate Market

Table 63: Chinese Orthodontics Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Conventional Products, Invisible Products, and Lingual Braces (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Popularity of Braces among Adults

Competitive Landscape

Table 64: Leading Players in the Chinese Invisible Orthodontic Appliances Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Align Technology, Angel Align and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Chinese Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Dental Market in India: An Overview

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Indian Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Biomers Pte Ltd (Singapore) - A Major Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 71: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Latin American Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 74: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Rest of World Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 56 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 62) The United States (46) Canada (3) Europe (9) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (4) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

