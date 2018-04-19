Global Orthodontic Supplies Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Orthodontic Supplies in US$ Thousand.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 56 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M Unitek
- Align Technology, Inc.
- American Orthodontics
- BioMers Pte Ltd.
- ClearCorrect, LLC
- DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG
ORTHODONTIC SUPPLIES MCP-8086 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Orthodontic Supplies
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Orthodontics: Correcting Teeth Alignment Problems and Enhancing Facial Aesthetics
Focus on Corrective Dental Procedures and Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Fuel Growth in the Orthodontic Supplies Market
Developed Economies Dominate Orthodontic Supplies Market
Developing Markets to Power Future Market Growth
Traditional Orthodontic Treatments & Procedures Give Way to Alternatives
Invisible Orthodontics Present Stiff Challenge to Traditional Orthodontics
Table 1: Global Orthodontics Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Case Starts Volume for Clear Aligners and Traditional Orthodontics (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Clear Aligners Market - The Need for Improved Facial Aesthetics Fosters Growth
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clear Aligners by Geographic Region - US and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
An Intensely Competitive Marketplace
Table 3: Leading Players in the Global Orthodontics Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Case Volume for 3M Unitek, Align Technology, Dentsply Sirona, Ormco and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Leading Players in the Global Conventional Wires & Brackets Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3M Unitek, Danaher Ormco, Dentsply Sirona and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Align Technology Continues to Lead the Clear Aligners Market
Table 5: Leading Players in the Global Clear Aligners Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Case Volume for Align Technology, ClearCorrect (Straumann), SmileDirectClub and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Leading Players in the Global Clear Aligners Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Align Technology, ClearCorrect (Straumann), and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Products of Select Companies in the Clear Aligners Market
Table 7: Average Selling Price in US$ of Clear Aligners for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Technology Startups Venture into Orthodontics Space
Dental Care Companies and Insurance Providers Collaborate to Reduce Costs
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Teenagers: A Major Customer Category for Orthodontic Products
Table 8: Global Orthodontics Market by End-Use Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Case Volume for Adults and Teens (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Global Orthodontics Market by Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Case Volume for Adults and Teens in Developed and Developing Markets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Volume of Adult Orthodontic Treatments - Opportunity for Orthodontic Supplies Market
Table 10: Global Orthodontic Supplies Market by End-Users (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Adults and Children & Teenagers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
New Orthodontic Treatment Targeting Adults to Drive Market Growth
Braces in Adults: Potential Opportunities to Tap
Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Market Drives Demand for Orthodontic Supplies
Increasing Opportunities in Aesthetic Orthodontics
Improving Aesthetic Appeal with Removable Appliances
Rising Popularity of Aesthetic Braces
Aesthetics Gain Significance in Archwires Too!
Dental Braces: Growing Need for Teeth Alignment Correction Treatments Drives Market Growth
Wires and Brackets: Leading Product Types
Self-Ligating Brackets: An Ideal Alternative to Traditional Braces
New Orthodontic Braces Cut Down Dentist Visits
Researchers Developing Antibacterial Material for Orthodontic Braces
Researchers Develop Nanoparticles-based Material to Create Clear Plastic Brackets
Growing Prominence of Digital Orthodontics
Grey Market: A Challenge for Manufacturers of Dental Products
Fashion Fad Encourages Black Marketing of Fake Braces in Asia
Dentists Performing General Orthodontic Procedures - A Threat to Orthodontists
4. DENTAL MARKET - A REVIEW
Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in the Dental Market
Table 11: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Period 2016-2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions
Consumables Dominate Sales of Dental Product Sales
Table 12: Global Dental Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Segment for Endodontics, Equipment, Implants, Orthodontics, Prosthetics and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Healthcare Spending to Stir Demand for Dental Products & Services
Table 13: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select Developed Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population
Table 15: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aging Population & Increasing Life Expectancies: Major Growth Factors
Table 16: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in '000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Transforming Role of Dental Practice
Technology Advancements Transform Dental Treatments
Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities
M&A Activity on the Rise in Dental Industry
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Orthodontics: An Introduction
Orthodontic Supplies
Orthodontic Bands
Orthodontic Wires
Orthodontic Archwires
Orthodontic Braces
Traditional Braces
Self-Ligating Brackets
Lingual Braces
Ceramic Brackets
Retainers
Orthodontic Expander
Orthodontic Headgear
Clear Aligners: An Alternative to Traditional Orthodontic Systems
6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Ormco™ Launches Symetri™ Clear Ceramic Twin Bracket System
EnvisionTEC Introduces New Orthodontic Materials
Ormco Expands Prescription Availability for Inspire™ ICE
Dentsply Sirona Unveils New Orthodontic Products
GEO Offers NUVOLA Aligners for British Dentists
Align Technology Launches Invisalign Teen with Mandibular Advancement
Align Technology Introduces Invisalign G7 for Teenagers
Align Technology Announces Commercial Availability Invisalign System in India
Highland Metals Launches Tooth Colored Orthodontic Wires
Ormco to Unveil New Products for Aesthetic Orthodontics
American Orthodontics Launches MRX Molar Bands
Ormco Announces Commercial Availability of Alias™ Lingual Bracket System
ODL Orthodontic Lab Introduces Vivid Retention System
AlignCo Orthodontics Offers Mascot-Themed Brackets
Great Lakes Orthodontics Introduces Bracket Line
American Orthodontics Releases Upgrade to Empower 2 Self- Ligating Bracket System
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Argen Forays into Clear Aligners Market
Invisalign MEA DMCC Establishes Regional Office in the Middle East
3M Partners with 3Shape for Digital Workflows for Orthodontics
Altaris Capital Partners Acquires G&H Orthodontics
Straumann Acquires ClearCorrect to Foray into Orthodontics Market
Dental Directory Takes Over Torque Orthodontics
American Orthodontics Digitizes Bracket Systems Libraries with 3Shape's Indirect Bonding Application
DENTSPLY and Sirona Dental Merge to form Dental Sirona
Young Innovations Acquires The Orthodontic Store
Smarter Alloys Wins Patents for Multiple Memory Material Technology
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Unitek (USA)
Align Technology, Inc. (USA)
American Orthodontics (USA)
BioMers Pte Ltd (Singapore)
ClearCorrect, LLC (USA)
DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
DB Orthodontics Ltd (UK)
Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (USA)
G&H Orthodontics, Inc. (USA)
Great Lakes Orthodontics, Ltd. (USA)
Ortho Organizers, Inc. (USA)
Ormco Corporation (USA)
Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (USA)
TP Orthodontics, Inc. (USA)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Cosmetic Procedures & Corrective Procedures Fuel Demand for Orthodontics Supplies
Table 21: Orthodontics Market in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Case Starts for Clear Aligners and Traditional Brackets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: US Orthodontics Market by End-Use Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Case Volume for Adults and Teens (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: Orthodontics Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Case Starts by Malocclusion Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Traditional Orthodontic Treatment Products Market
Table 24: Conventional Orthodontic Wire & Bracket Market in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Self-Ligating Brackets and Standard Twin Brackets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Demand for Aesthetic Orthodontic Archwires
Growing Popularity of Clear Aligners Threatens Traditional Orthodontic Products Market
Table 25: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clear Aligners Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Landscape
Table 26: US Market for Orthodontic Products (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3M Unitek, Dentsply Sirona, Ormco and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Align Technology Continues to Lead the Clear Aligners Market
Table 27: Leading Players in the US Clear Aligners Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Align Technology and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dental Market: Spending Levels on the Rise
Table 28: Dental Expenditure (in $ Billion) in the US for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: Dental Expenditure as a % of Total Healthcare Expenditure in the US for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: Per Capita Expenditure (US$) in the US Dental Market for the Period 2010-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Dental Visitations in the US - Percentage of Population Visiting Dentists by Age Group for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: Dental Market in the US (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Expenditure by Source of Financing - CMS Programs, Out-of-Pocket Payment, Private Insurance and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dental Practices Focus on Patient-Centric Operations
Digital Dentistry & Shift to Cloud: Technology Developments in Dental Market
Rise of Group Practices Affects Solo Dental Establishments
Will the Imminent Gender Shift in Dentists Prove Favorable for Group Practices?
Changing Relationship between GPs and Specialists
Health Care Reforms & Dental Market
Medical Device Tax and the US Dental Industry
Product launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 33: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: US Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
Table 35: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Canadian Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
Market Analysis
Table 37: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: Japanese Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Permission for GPs to Perform Orthodontic Treatments Favors European Orthodontic Supplies Market
Table 39: Number of Orthodontists and General Practitioners (GPs) in the US and Europe for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Orthodontists' Density in Europe - Number of Orthodontists Per 100,000 People in Select European Countries for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dental Market in Europe - Stable Growth Ahead
Table 41: European Dental Care Market: Number of Practicing Dentists in Select Countries for 2015 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Dental Spending Mix in Select European Countries- Breakup by Share of Government, Private Insurance and Self-Pay
European Dental Market Ripe for Consolidation
Consolidation Activity in the European Dental Industry - A Glance at Select Deal for 2016 and 2017
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: European Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: European 14-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
Market Analysis
Table 46: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: French Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 48: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: German Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 50: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Italian Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Reimbursement Scenario
Strategic Corporate Developments
DB Orthodontics Ltd - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: UK Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 54: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Spanish Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 56: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Russian Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
The Netherlands
B.Market Analytics
Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: A High Growth Market for Orthodontic Supplies
Growing Popularity of Fashion Braces among Teens: A Health Concern
B.Market Analytics
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Rising Awareness about Orthodontic Treatments for Correcting Malocclusions to Drive Orthodontic Supplies Market
Conventional Orthodontic Products Continues to Dominate Market
Table 63: Chinese Orthodontics Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Conventional Products, Invisible Products, and Lingual Braces (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Popularity of Braces among Adults
Competitive Landscape
Table 64: Leading Players in the Chinese Invisible Orthodontic Appliances Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Align Technology, Angel Align and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 65: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Chinese Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Dental Market in India: An Overview
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 67: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Indian Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Biomers Pte Ltd (Singapore) - A Major Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 71: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Latin American Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 74: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Rest of World Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 56 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 62) The United States (46) Canada (3) Europe (9) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (4) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
