Global Orthodontics Market Report 2023-2030: Adults Driving the Demand - Growing Preference for Removable Braces in Orthodontic Treatments

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orthodontics Market by Product (Clear Braces, Fixed Braces {Brackets, wires [Nickel, Titanium] Anchorage, Ligatures}, Bonding, Adhesives, Springs, Tubes, Bands) Patient (Teen, Adult) End User (Hospital, Clinics, Research) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global orthodontics market is projected to reach $30.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2030.



The orthodontics market is experiencing significant growth driven by factors such as the high prevalence of malocclusion, the increasing use of digital technologies in orthodontic procedures, and the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry.

However, the market's growth is hindered by the high cost of orthodontic treatments. Nevertheless, the growing demand for orthodontic treatments in emerging countries presents opportunities for market players.

However, challenges such as the shortage of skilled professionals and low awareness about orthodontic treatments pose obstacles for industry participants.



Based on product, in 2023, the removable braces segment is expected to account for the largest share of the orthodontics market. The adoption of polyurethane for the fabrication of clear aligners is increasing due to its properties, such as high elastomeric characteristics, chemical, abrasion, & heat resistance, and ease of processing.

Additionally, the material can withstand bruxism as it is used in clear aligners. It can withstand physical handling, grinding, and biting during the treatment, which further drives people's preference for this material over others.



Based on patient type, in 2023, the adults segment is expected to account for the largest share of the orthodontics market. Adults are increasingly using removable braces over traditional fixed braces for aesthetic purposes and to boost self-esteem, as these braces are less painful and more comfortable than the traditional metal braces treatment.

Additionally, the increasing focus on dental hygiene, rising disposable income, ease of use of braces, and increasing dental care spending by adults further support the growth of this segment.



Based on end user, in 2023, the dental hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. High patient inflows at hospitals & clinics, a wider range of services and treatments, and fast dental handling are the factors contributing to the large share of this segment.



In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the orthodontics market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The factors supporting the largest share of this market are technological advancements in dentistry, increasing prevalence of malocclusion, and increased dental care spending. Additionally, the presence of key players, well-established dental care infrastructure, and government initiatives for oral care awareness also contribute to the large market share of North America.

Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

Align Technology Inc. (U.S.)

Institut Straumann AG ( Switzerland )

) Henry Schein Inc. (U.S.)

Envista Holdings Corporation (U.S.)

3M Company (U.S.)

Company (U.S.) DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (U.S.)

American Orthodontics (U.S.)

DENTRUM GmbH & Co.KG ( Germany )

) Angelalign Technology Inc. ( China )

) SmileDirectClub Inc.(U.S.)

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (U.S.)

Ultradent Product's Inc. (U.S.)

G &H Orthodontics (U.S.)

TP Orthodontics Inc. (U.S.)

DB Orthodontics Limited (U.K.)

Great Lakes Dental Technologies (U.S.)

Geniova Technologies S.L ( Spain ).

