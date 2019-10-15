Global Orthopedic Devices Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$12.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.2%. Orthobiologics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.4 Billion by the year 2025, Orthobiologics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817867/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$436.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$358.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Orthobiologics will reach a market size of US$149.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ConMed Corporation; DePuy Synthes; Medtronic PLC; NuVasive, Inc.; Smith & Nephew PLC; Stryker Corporation; Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817867/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Orthopedic Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Orthopedic Devices Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Orthopedic Devices Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Orthopedic Devices Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Orthobiologics (Device Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Orthobiologics (Device Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Orthobiologics (Device Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Joint Reconstruction (Device Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Joint Reconstruction (Device Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Joint Reconstruction (Device Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Spinal Devices (Device Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Spinal Devices (Device Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Spinal Devices (Device Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Trauma Fixation Devices (Device Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Trauma Fixation Devices (Device Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Trauma Fixation Devices (Device Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Arthroscopic Devices (Device Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Arthroscopic Devices (Device Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Arthroscopic Devices (Device Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Orthopedic Accessories (Device Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Orthopedic Accessories (Device Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Orthopedic Accessories (Device Type) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 22: Orthopedic Braces & Support System (Device Type)

Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Orthopedic Braces & Support System (Device Type)

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009

to 2017

Table 24: Orthopedic Braces & Support System (Device Type)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Orthopedic Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 25: United States Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Orthopedic Devices Market in the United States by

Device Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Orthopedic Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Review by

Device Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Orthopedic Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Orthopedic Devices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Orthopedic Devices Market Share Analysis by

Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Orthopedic Devices Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Device Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: Chinese Orthopedic Devices Market by Device Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Orthopedic Devices Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 37: European Orthopedic Devices Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 38: Orthopedic Devices Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 39: European Orthopedic Devices Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: European Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018-2025

Table 41: Orthopedic Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Device Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: European Orthopedic Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 43: Orthopedic Devices Market in France by Device Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: French Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Device Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: French Orthopedic Devices Market Share Analysis by

Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 46: Orthopedic Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: German Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Device Type: 2009-2017

Table 48: German Orthopedic Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 49: Italian Orthopedic Devices Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Device Type: 2009-2017

Table 51: Italian Orthopedic Devices Market by Device Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 52: United Kingdom Market for Orthopedic Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Orthopedic Devices Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 54: United Kingdom Orthopedic Devices Market Share

Analysis by Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 55: Spanish Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Spanish Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Review by

Device Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 57: Orthopedic Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 58: Russian Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Orthopedic Devices Market in Russia by Device Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 60: Russian Orthopedic Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018-2025

Table 62: Orthopedic Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Device Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: Rest of Europe Orthopedic Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 65: Orthopedic Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Devices Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Orthopedic Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Device

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Device Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Devices Market Share Analysis

by Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 70: Orthopedic Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Australian Orthopedic Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Australian Orthopedic Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 73: Indian Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Indian Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Review by

Device Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 75: Orthopedic Devices Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 76: Orthopedic Devices Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: South Korean Orthopedic Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Orthopedic Devices Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Orthopedic Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Orthopedic Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Devices Market Share

Analysis by Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Latin American Orthopedic Devices Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 83: Orthopedic Devices Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Latin American Orthopedic Devices Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Latin American Orthopedic Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Device Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: Latin American Orthopedic Devices Market by Device

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 88: Argentinean Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018-2025

Table 89: Orthopedic Devices Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Device Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Argentinean Orthopedic Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 91: Orthopedic Devices Market in Brazil by Device Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 92: Brazilian Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Device Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: Brazilian Orthopedic Devices Market Share Analysis by

Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 94: Orthopedic Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Mexican Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Device Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: Mexican Orthopedic Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 97: Rest of Latin America Orthopedic Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 98: Orthopedic Devices Market in Rest of Latin America by

Device Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Latin America Orthopedic Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 100: The Middle East Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Orthopedic Devices Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 102: The Middle East Orthopedic Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: The Middle East Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: The Middle East Orthopedic Devices Historic Market

by Device Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 105: Orthopedic Devices Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 106: Iranian Market for Orthopedic Devices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Orthopedic Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Iranian Orthopedic Devices Market Share Analysis by

Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 109: Israeli Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018-2025

Table 110: Orthopedic Devices Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Device Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Israeli Orthopedic Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 112: Saudi Arabian Orthopedic Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Device Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Saudi Arabian Orthopedic Devices Market by Device

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 115: Orthopedic Devices Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Device Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: United Arab Emirates Orthopedic Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Orthopedic Devices Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 118: Orthopedic Devices Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Device Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Rest of Middle East Orthopedic Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: Rest of Middle East Orthopedic Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 121: African Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Orthopedic Devices Market in Africa by Device Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 123: African Orthopedic Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



CONMED CORPORATION

MEDTRONIC PLC

NUVASIVE

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

STRYKER CORPORATION

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817867/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

