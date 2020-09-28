Global Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. X-ray systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the CT scanners segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957603/?utm_source=PRN



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



MRI scanners Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR



In the global MRI scanners segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Carestream Health, Inc.

EOS imaging, SA

Esaote SpA

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Ltd.

Philips Healthcare

Planmed Oy

Siemens Healthineers

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Orthopedic Medical Imaging Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: X-ray systems (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: X-ray systems (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: X-ray systems (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: CT scanners (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: CT scanners (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: CT scanners (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: MRI scanners (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: MRI scanners (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: MRI scanners (Product Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Ultrasound systems (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Ultrasound systems (Product Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Ultrasound systems (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Nuclear imaging systems (Product Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Nuclear imaging systems (Product Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Nuclear imaging systems (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Hospitals (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Hospitals (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Radiology centers (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Radiology centers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Radiology centers (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: ASCs (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: ASCs (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: ASCs (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in the

United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 33: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 35: Canadian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic

Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Orthopedic Medical Imaging

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share Shift

in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Review in

China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 56: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 59: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in France

by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: French Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Orthopedic Medical Imaging

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 86: Spanish Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic

Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 89: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 92: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Russia

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 98: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 101: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 119: Indian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic

Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 122: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 126: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 127: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Orthopedic Medical

Imaging Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Medical Imaging

Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Medical Imaging

Systems Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share

Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Orthopedic Medical Imaging

Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 146: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 149: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Brazil

by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Orthopedic Medical Imaging

Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Rest of

Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Orthopedic Medical Imaging

Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Orthopedic Medical Imaging

Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 167: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 168: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product

Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 176: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in the

Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Orthopedic Medical Imaging

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 183: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share

Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 185: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Israel

in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 188: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Orthopedic Medical Imaging

Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Orthopedic Medical Imaging

Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Orthopedic Medical Imaging

Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 201: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Orthopedic Medical Imaging

Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Orthopedic Medical Imaging

Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 205: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Orthopedic Medical Imaging

Systems Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 207: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 209: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Africa

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

