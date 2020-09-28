Global Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Industry
Global Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market to Reach $11.9 Billion by 2027
Sep 28, 2020, 09:35 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. X-ray systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the CT scanners segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957603/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.
MRI scanners Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR
In the global MRI scanners segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Carestream Health, Inc.
- EOS imaging, SA
- Esaote SpA
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Philips Healthcare
- Planmed Oy
- Siemens Healthineers
- Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957603/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Orthopedic Medical Imaging Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: X-ray systems (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: X-ray systems (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: X-ray systems (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: CT scanners (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: CT scanners (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: CT scanners (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: MRI scanners (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: MRI scanners (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: MRI scanners (Product Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Ultrasound systems (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Ultrasound systems (Product Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Ultrasound systems (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Nuclear imaging systems (Product Type) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Nuclear imaging systems (Product Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Nuclear imaging systems (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Hospitals (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Hospitals (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Radiology centers (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Radiology centers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Radiology centers (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: ASCs (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: ASCs (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: ASCs (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in the
United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 33: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 35: Canadian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic
Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 38: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Orthopedic Medical Imaging
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share Shift
in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 47: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Review in
China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 56: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 59: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in France
by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: French Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Orthopedic Medical Imaging
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 86: Spanish Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic
Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 89: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 92: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Russia
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 98: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 101: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 119: Indian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic
Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 122: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 126: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 127: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Orthopedic Medical
Imaging Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Medical Imaging
Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Medical Imaging
Systems Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 137: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Orthopedic Medical Imaging
Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 146: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 149: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Brazil
by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Orthopedic Medical Imaging
Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Rest of
Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Orthopedic Medical Imaging
Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Orthopedic Medical Imaging
Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 167: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 168: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product
Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 176: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Orthopedic Medical Imaging
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share
Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 185: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Israel
in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 188: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Orthopedic Medical Imaging
Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Orthopedic Medical Imaging
Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Orthopedic Medical Imaging
Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 201: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Orthopedic Medical Imaging
Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Orthopedic Medical Imaging
Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 205: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Orthopedic Medical Imaging
Systems Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 207: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 209: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market in Africa
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957603/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker