Global Orthopedic Orthotics Industry
Oct 15, 2019, 13:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Orthotics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.2%. Upper-Limb Orthotics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Upper-Limb Orthotics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$51.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$42.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Upper-Limb Orthotics will reach a market size of US$63.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$434.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Basko Healthcare; Bauerfeind AG; BREG, Inc.; BSN Medical GmbH; DJO Global, Inc.; Fillauer LLC; Hanger, Inc.; Ossur HF; Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Orthopedic Orthotics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
BASKO HEALTHCARE
BAUERFEIND AG
BREG
BSN MEDICAL GMBH
DJO GLOBAL
HANGER, INC.
OSSUR HF
OTTOBOCK SE & CO. KGAA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Share this article