Global Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants in US$ Million by the following Segments: Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis, and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder Prosthesis, & Other Secondary Joint Prosthesis).



The scope excludes Spinal Implants. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 50 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Amplitude Surgical

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Baumer S.A

- ConforMIS, Inc.

- Corin Group PLC



ORTHOPEDIC PROSTHETIC IMPLANTS MCP-3224 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants: Reconstructive Devices for the Joint Pain Epidemiology

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Market Growth Inhibitors

Rising Prevalence of Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Other Orthopedic Disorders: Foundation for Market Growth

Table 1: Fractures by Age Group (2014): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Fractures by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Orthopedic Market by Segment (2015E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Extremities, Hips, Knees, Orthobiologics, Spine, Trauma and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Percentage (%) of Women Affected by Osteoporosis Worldwide by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Osteoporosis and Other Bone Related Health Concerns: Fast Facts

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Asia-Pacific Continues to Drive Current and Future Market Growth

Table 4: Global Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, US, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Knee Prosthesis Garners a Larger Pie in the Global Orthopedic Implants Market

Shoulder Prosthesis: The Fastest Growing Product Segment

Hip Prosthesis to Register Moderate Growth

Table 5: Average Cost of Hip Prosthetic Implants in US$ for Australia, New Zealand, Spain and USA (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Positive Outlook for the Healthcare Industry Signals Promising Growth in Demand



2. COMPETITION

Table 6: Leading Players in the Global Hip and Knee Replacement Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Major Knee, Hip and Shoulder Prosthetic Implant Models of Leading Players

Leading Knee Implant Companies

Table 7: Leading Players in Worldwide Knee Replacement Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown by Value Sales for DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Hip Implant Companies

Table 8: Leading Players in Worldwide Hip Replacement Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown by Value Sales for DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Consolidation Opens Growth Avenues

Major Merger & Acquisition Activity in Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants Market

ConforMIS Eyes Joint Replacement Market with Custom Offerings



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Bone and Joint Related Diseases and Disorders Drive Healthy Market Growth

Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential

Table 9: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Population by Age-Group: Percentage Change Over the Period 2010-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Global Aging Population (65+ Years) in Million for Years 2015-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/ Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in 000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Advanced Materials & Technologies: Spearheading Growth

Newer Technologies Find Increasing Acceptance

Myriad Benefits of Minimally Invasive Techniques for Joint Replacements Drive Market Adoption

Growing Prominence of Trabecular Metal Technology Benefit Market Prospects

Trend towards Higher-Priced Implants Augurs Well for Market Expansion

Robotic-Assisted Surgery Facilitate Easier and Safe Hip and Knee Replacements

Gender-Specific Orthopedic Devices Gain Momentum

Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities

Increasing Cases of Trauma Underpins Market Growth

Risks of Total Hip Replacement on a Decline

Osteoporosis & Arthritis Risk among the Expanding Diabetics Population Lends Traction to Market Growth

Table 13: Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of Adults (20-79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2015 & 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic Boosts Market Growth

Facts & Statistics on the Rising Obesity Levels: Important Opportunity Indicators

Table 15: World Obesity Prevalence (2015 & 2022): Percentage of Obese Population for Leading Ten Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Number of Revision Orthopedic Surgeries

Cost Containment Issues

Rising Production Cost: A Key Challenge

Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

China and India Turbo Charge Future Market Growth

Table 16: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (July 2015): More than 60 Years Population (in Millions) for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rural Populations in Low-Income & Developing Countries: Huge Untapped Market Potential

Table 17: Rural Population (Thousands) and Percentage Share (%) of Rural Population in Select Low-Income & Developing Countries: 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Steadily Increasing Healthcare Spending in Developing Countries: Opportunities in Store

Table 18: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Longer Life Expectancy

Table 19: Global Life Expectancy at Birth (Years) by Geographic Region: 1950-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Burgeoning Middle Class

Table 20: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Disposable Incomes



4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Advancements in Stemless Shoulder Arthroplasty

Simpliciti

Arthrex Eclipse

TESS, Nano and Sidus

Easytech

Lima Shoulder-Modular-Replacement (SMR)

Mathys Affinis Short

OrthAlign Develops OrthAlign Plus for Direct Anterior THR

Cytex Therapeutics Grows Cartilage in Lab for Arthritis Patients

Novel Implant Designs for Ankle Replacement Surgeries

PEEK Polymer: A Major Material Advancement in Implants

Reliable Surfaces for Load Bearing: Need of the Hour for Joint Replacement Surgeries

3D Printing in Orthopedics

Novel Techniques for Improving Outcomes of Hip Replacement Surgeries

Advancements in Total Hip Replacements

Minimally Invasive Hip Replacement Surgery

Anterior Approach

Liner Advancements for Longer-lasting Replacements

Tracing History of Hip Replacement Advancements



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Corin Launches MetaFix Collared Stem

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Unveils VANGUARD Individualized Design Knee Replacement

Zimmer Biomet Introduces Persona Medial Congruent Bearing and OsseoTi Tibial Sleeves for Vanguard 360 Revision Knee System

Smith & Nephew Showcases REDAPT? Revision Acetabular Fully Porous Cup

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Expands Shoulder Arthroplasty Portfolio with Integra Fin-Lock Glenoid

ConforMIS Launches iTotal PS Knee Replacement System

ConforMIS Unveils iTotal CR Total Knee Replacement

Smith & Nephew Launches SUTUREFIX Ultra Soft Suture Anchor

Interstate Plastics Introduces Medical Grade Propylux[R] HS for Orthopedic Applications

Smith & Nephew Rolls Out POLARSTEM Cementless Hip Stem in the US

Wright Medical Group Releases INFINITY Total Ankle Replacement (TAR) System

Aesculap Implant Systems Launches Plasmafit Pro Acetabular System with Vitelene Liner

DePuy Synthes Introduces ATTUNE Rotating Platform and Medialized Anatomic Patella Technologies



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Corin Orthopaedics Holdings Acquires Tornier Hip and Knee Business

DePuy Orthopaedics Takes Over BioMedical Enterprises

Stryker Snaps Up Stanmore Implants

Medtronic Announces Acquisition of Responsive Orthopedics

Amplitude Surgical Acquires Remaining Stake in Unimplant

Corin Group Inks Distribution Agreement with FX Solutions

Intellijoint Surgical Signs a Distribution Agreement with Corin Group

Invibio Partners with Maxx Orthopedics

Zimmer Biomet Enters into Distribution Agreement with Nextremity Solutions

Extremity Medical Receives FDA Clearance for AlignX Ankle Fusion System

Zimmer Biomet Bags FDA Approval for Unite3D Bridge Fixation System

Zimmer Holdings Snaps Up Biomet

Smith & Nephew to Takeover Zimmer Unicompartmental High Flex Knee System

Paragon Medical to Acquire Michael Bubolz Medical Device Business

Integra LifeSciences Acquires Tornier's Ankle and Toe Replacement Products

Smith & Nephew Takes Over Trauma and Orthopaedics Business of DeOst and DC

Smith & Nephew Takes Over EuroCiencia Colombia

Lima Corporate to Buy Knee and Elbow Systems from Zimmer Holdings and Biomet

CoorsTek Medical Announces a Multi-Million-Dollar Capital Investment Program

Tornier Secures FDA Clearance to Market Simpliciti Shoulder System

EOS Imaging Obtains CE Mark for kneeEOS

FDA Recalls Zimmer's Persona Trabecular Metal Tibial Plate Knee Implant

Corin Group Acquires Optimized Ortho

Stryker Takes Over North American Assets of Small Bone Innovations

Stryker Completes Acquisition of Pivot Medical

Wright Medical Group Takes Over OrthoPro

Micron Products Inks Exclusive Manufacturing Agreement with New Era Orthopaedics

Riverside Acquires Global Orthopaedic Technologies

Smith & Nephew and OrthoSensor Enter into an Agreement

Smith & Nephew Inks Commercial Agreement with Blue Belt Technologies

Implanet Enters into Distribution Agreements with Reputed Sales Agencies

Hughston Clinic Enters into Partnership with Nashville



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Amplitude Surgical (France)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC (USA)

Baumer S.A. (Brazil)

ConforMIS, Inc. (USA)

Corin Group PLC (UK)

DePuy Synthes Companies (USA)

DJO Global, Inc. (USA)

Exactech, Inc. (USA)

Extremity Medical, LLC (USA)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation (USA)

Medacta International (Switzerland)

Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)

Stryker Corporation (USA)

Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Wright Medical Group N.V. (Netherlands)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Historic Review for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Product Group/Segment:

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hip Prosthesis by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Hip Prosthesis by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Hip Prosthesis by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Knee Prosthesis by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Knee Prosthesis by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Knee Prosthesis by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Secondary Joint Prosthesis by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Historic Review for Secondary Joint Prosthesis by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Secondary Joint Prosthesis by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Secondary Joint Prosthesis by Product Segment - Shoulder and Other Joint Prosthesis Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Historic Review for Secondary Joint Prosthesis by Product Segment - Shoulder and Other Joint Prosthesis Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Secondary Joint Prosthesis by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Shoulder and Other Joint Prosthesis Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Shoulder Joint Prosthesis by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Historic Review for Shoulder Joint Prosthesis by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for Shoulder Joint Prosthesis by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Secondary Joint Prosthesis by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Historic Review for Other Secondary Joint Prosthesis by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Secondary Joint Prosthesis by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Focus on Bone Health Drives Steady Market Growth in the Largest Market

Hip and Knee Implants Continue to Dominate Value Sales

Innovative Products & Procedures Favor Growth

Ceramic Femoral Heads Gain Prominence

Growing Need for Knee Replacements and Shift towards Differentiated Devices Drive Demand for Knee Prosthetics Implants

Larger Knee Implant Manufacturers Bear the Brunt of Declining Prices

Technically Advanced Implants Sustain Growth in Demand for Hip Implants

Myriad Benefits Drive Steady Penetration of Hip Resurfacing Implants

Advanced Surgical Techniques & Materials Offer Superior Hip Implant Solutions

Alternative Hip Preservation Techniques Challenge Total Hip Replacement

Rise in Revision Orthopedic Surgeries Bodes Well for Prosthetic Revision Implants Market

Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Driver

Table 42: US Population Breakdown by Age Group (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Aging Population in the US (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: US Elderly Population: Expected Growth Rates Over the Years 2005-2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Incidence of Osteoporosis and Associated Complications Benefit Market Expansion

Demographic Trends in Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis Snapshots

Table 45: Breakdown of Osteoporotic Fractures by Site in the US (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Arthritis Incidence in the US: Another Important Opportunity Indicator

Table 46: % of Population Diagnosed with Arthritis by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Obese Population Spur Demand for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants

Key Factors Contributing to Rising Incidence of Obesity in the US

Table 47: Obesity Prevalence in the US Adult Population by Age Group: 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Obesity Prevalence in the US Adult Population by Race: 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: US Adult Obesity Rates by State: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing HealthCare Spending Bodes Well for the Market

Table 50: US National Health Spending (In US$ Trillion): 2014-2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Medicareâ€™s Comprehensive Care for Joint Replacementâ€™ Program for Enhanced Patient Care and Reduced Costs

Significant Cost Variations in Healthcare

Competitive Landscape

Advertisement Expenditure on the Rise

Table 51: Advertising Expenditure (in US$ Million) on Orthopedic, Prosthetic Implants, Surgical Equipment and Other Accessories in the US: 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: US Historic Review for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: US 14-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

Market Analysis

Table 55: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Canadian Historic Review for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Despite Challenges, Aging Population Sustain Market Demand in Japan

Table 58: Percentage Breakdown of Population in Japan by Age Group: 2015, 2050, and 2100 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Japanese Historic Review for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Market Snapshots

Knee Prosthesis: The Largest Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants Segment

Increasing Demand for Cementless and Hybrid Devices Sustain Market Growth for Hip Prosthesis

Secondary Joint Prosthesis: The Fastest Growing Orthopedic Implant Segment

Shoulder Reconstruction

Elbow Reconstruction

Hand and Wrist Reconstruction

Foot and Ankle Reconstruction

Favorable Demographics to Propel Market Growth

Table 63: Aging Population in Europe by Region (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape

M&A Transforms the Competitive Landscape

B.Market Analytics

Table 64: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: European Historic Review for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: European 14-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: European Historic Review for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: European 14-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Aging Populace Offers Market Opportunities

Table 70: Aging Population in France (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape

Table 71: Leading Players in the French Knee Replacement Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Amplitude, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Leading Players in the French Hip Replacement Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Amplitude, DePuy Synthes, Tornier, Zimmer Biomet and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Developments

Amplitude Surgical - A Major France-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 73: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: French Historic Review for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: French 14-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 76: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: German Historic Review for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: German 14-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 79: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Italian Historic Review for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Rising Incidence of Osteoarthritis Spur Demand for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants

UK Osteoarthritis Statistics

Osteoarthritis: A Major Public Health Concern

Key Statistics

Table 82: Total Number of Knee Joint Revision Operations in the UK for the Years 2005 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Total Knee Replacements Market in the UK (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures by Brand for AGC, Genesis 2, LCS Complete, Nexgen, PFC Sigma Bicondylar Knee, Scorpio, Triathlon, Vanguard, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Total Primary Ankle Replacements Market in the UK (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures by Brand for Mobility, Zenith, Box, Salto, Star, Hintegra, Infinity, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Generic Hip Implants: A Critical Component of UKâ€™s National Health Service (NHS)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: UK Historic Review for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: UK 14-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 88: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Spanish Historic Review for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 91: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Russian Historic Review for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Developing Asian Countries Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential

Table 97: Global Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR (%) for 2015-2022 - Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, US, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Osteoporosis Statistics at a Glance

Rural Population Bear the Orthopedic Disease Burden

Table 98: Rural Population and Percentage Share of Rural Population in Select Asian Countries: 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Asia-Pacific to Set the Pace in Shoulder Prosthesis Market

China and India Turbo Charge Future Market Growth

Table 99: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (July 2015): More than 60 Years Population (in Millions) for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Aging Population Continues to Fuel Growth in the Knee Prosthesis Market

Table 106: Aging Population in China (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Osteoporosis: A Major Health Issue in China

Lucrative Market Opportunities

B.Market Analytics

Table 107: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Chinese Historic Review for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

India: Underpenetrated Market with Immense Growth Potential

Indian Surgeons Prefer Imported Prostheses to Domestic Products

B.Market Analytics

Table 110: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Indian Historic Review for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Rising Incidence of Osteoarthritis to Increase Demand in Australia

Table 113: Total Conventional Hip Replacements (All Bearing Surfaces) in Australia: Percentage Breakdown by Age over the Period 2000 to 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 114: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 117: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Latin American Historic Review for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Latin American Historic Review for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Overview of Brazilian Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants Market

Baumer S.A. - A Major Brazil-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 123: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: Brazilian Historic Review for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 126: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis

Table 129: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 130: Rest of World Historic Review for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 131: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hip Prosthesis, Knee Prosthesis and Secondary Joint Prosthesis (Shoulder and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 50 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 58) The United States (26) Canada (2) Japan (1) Europe (23) - France (3) - Germany (5) - The United Kingdom (5) - Italy (2) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4) Latin America (2)

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443591



