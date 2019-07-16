Global Orthopedic Radiology Equipment Market 2019-2023

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Orthopedic Radiology Equipment Market: About this market



Orthopedic radiology equipment includes diagnostic and treatment devices. This orthopedic radiology equipment market analysis considers sales from the X-ray equipment, CT equipment, and MRI equipment segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of orthopedic radiology equipment in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the X-ray equipment segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the low cost, reliable imaging, and accuracy of X-ray equipment will significantly help the segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global orthopedic radiology equipment report has observed market growth factors such as the increasing adoption of orthopedic radiology equipment, product launches, and integration in orthopedic radiology equipment. However, challenges such as the high cost of orthopedic radiology equipment, risks associated with orthopedic radiology equipment, and increasing number of product recalls may hamper the growth of the orthopedic radiology equipment industry over the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5796215/?utm_source=PRN



Global Orthopedic Radiology Equipment Market: Overview



Increasing adoption of orthopedic radiology equipment



The rising incidence of orthopedic issues across the world is increasing the need for diagnostic and treatment techniques. The rising number of aging adults with orthopedic conditions and the growing awareness of the efficacy of orthopedic radiology equipment are primarily contributing to the increasing sales of orthopedic radiology equipment. Furthermore, with health insurance policies in place, patients can easily avail orthopedic treatment. Therefore, hospitals and diagnostic centers are increasingly deploying are orthopedic radiology equipment, fueling market growth. The market is expected to record a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



Advent of integrated operating rooms



Integrated operating rooms are gaining popularity in specialty hospitals as they overcome surgical room complexities. They are user-friendly and can help surgeons in refining procedures with the help of connected devices and automated room fittings. These rooms can also support robotic surgeries and artificial intelligence, which can improve orthopedic surgery outcomes. The advent of integrated operating rooms will increase the demand for advanced orthopedic radiology equipment. This trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global orthopedic radiology equipment market is fairly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading orthopedic radiology equipment producers, which Canon Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Siemens Healthineers AG.



Also, the orthopedic radiology equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5796215/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

