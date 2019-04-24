Global Orthopedic Technology and Manufacturing Community Will Convene for OMTEC® 2019

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives and engineers from nearly 250 companies spanning 14 countries will gather for OMTEC, the 15th Annual Orthopaedic Manufacturing & Technology Exposition and Conference, June 11-13 in Chicago.

OMTEC is where the global orthopedic manufacturing community convenes to learn, connect and move their companies forward. All told, 1,001+ participants are expected. More than 50 experts, including surgeons and academics, will speak on the latest processes, applications, materials and research affecting the design, development and commercialization of orthopedic products.

The opening keynote panel, led by Mike Mogul, President and Managing Director of private equity firm HealthpointCapital, explores the future of orthopedic care delivery and will feature executive insights from Corin USA, CrossRoads Extremity Systems, Genesis Innovation Group and Strive Orthopedics.

OMTEC's Advisory Board, boasting representation from market leaders and key players DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Arthrex, Smith & Nephew and Medtronic helps design conference sessions. "The candid feedback provided by the board helps us keep education and networking relevant and purposeful to multiple departments within orthopedic OEMs," says Carolyn LaWell, Chief Content Officer at ORTHOWORLD® Inc., owner and organizer of the conference. Education priorities for this June address company-wide challenges such as:

EU and FDA Medical Device Regulations

Orthopedic Coatings, Advanced Materials and Additive Manufacturing

Project Management, Effective Communication and Team and Personal Development

About OMTEC

OMTEC is the world's only conference exclusively serving the orthopedic industry. Its mission is to educate, connect and empower the people who build orthopedic products.

