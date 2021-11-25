Global Orthopedics Markets Report 2021: Growth Opportunities with Improving Accuracy and Precision With Robotics for Reliable and Reproducible Outcomes

Nov 25, 2021, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Orthopedics Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global orthopedic implant market is in the midst of a transformation. With enhanced research, product development is improving to suit patient requirements and support more successful surgical outcomes.
The growth potential for orthopedic implants is more in emerging markets than in mature ones. This study provides revenue forecasts, market share analyses, competitive environment assessments, and market segment analyses for the global market. It also covers the changing landscape and the importance of understanding the business models to succeed in the digitally transforming market.
Orthopedic and spine procedures need to be specifically tailored to each patient, and the implants must accommodate an incredible range of anatomy and surgical scenarios. Additionally, many implants need to be customized during surgery, such as adjusting pedicle screw head angles and bending spinal rods, to fit the patient and enable the desired spinal correction.
Unlike devices that remain outside the body in ambient conditions where they can be observed, manipulated, and controlled, most orthopedic and spine devices are implanted during a surgical procedure and then left to perform their intended function within the body.
Hence, the implants need to meet strict requirements for the product's expected lifetime to be much longer than the average medical device.
The trends shaping the industry are:
- Increase in the demand for patient-specific implantation and surgeries: Well-informed patients are demanding surgeons for personalized therapies, implants, procedures, and experience
- Demand for better procedural efficiencies: Patients are demanding maximum comfort while requiring minimum physical supervision. The need of the hour is the reduction in surgery times, better efficiencies, and optimized outcomes.
- Changing reimbursement trends: The shift toward payments based on quality plus cost over procedure-based reimbursement is expected to change the way medical technologies are evaluated and purchased
- Changing dynamics between participants: Mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures are expected to shape the industry.
- Shift to emerging economies: Large orthopedic participants are focusing on Asia-Pacific and other emerging economies that are expected to register growth rates that are 2-to-3 times higher than developed markets.
- Demand for lesser hospital time: The focus is shifting to technologies that involve lesser hospital time for patients and lead to quicker recoveries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Orthopedic Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Key Takeaways from the Study
- Market Segmentation
- Technology Overview of the Study
- Shift of Care Delivery Services
- Digital Orthopedics Enabling Remote Patient Management
- The Mega Trend Matrix - Mega Trends That are Reshaping the Supply and Demand Care in Orthopedic Interventions
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Orthopedic Device Market
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Key Competitors in the Orthopedic Device Market
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Global Trends - Orthopedic Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Joint Replacement Implants Market
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
- Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Extremities and Trauma Fixation Market
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
- Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Spinal Devices Market
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
- Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Orthobiologics
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
8. Changing Paradigms in Orthopedic Industry
- Predictions and Future of the Global Orthopedic Device Market
- Digital Orthopedics Enabling Remote Patient Management
- The Orthopedic Market - An Evolving Ecosystem
- The Mega Trend Matrix - Mega Trends That are Reshaping the Supply and Demand Care in Orthopedic Interventions
- Specific Trends in Orthopedics - Shift of Care Settings
- Specific Trends in Orthopedics - Procedural Shift
- Specific Trends in Orthopedics - Technology Shift
9. Cutting-edge Innovations in the Orthopedic Industry
- Market Capabilities - Cutting Edge Innovations
10. The Care Continuum
11. Future Trends and Companies to Watch
- Future Trends in the Orthopedic Industry
12. Growth Opportunity Universe, Orthopedic Device Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Improving Accuracy and Precision With Robotics for Reliable and Reproducible Outcomes
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Addressing the Care Continuum Shift With Minimal Interventions for Enabling Quick Recovery
- Growth Opportunity 3 - New Payment Models for Managing the Disease Condition
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Integrating Data Across the Care Continuum for Clinical Efficiency and Optimized Performance
13. Next Steps
