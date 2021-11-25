Global Orthopedics Markets Report 2021: Growth Opportunities with Improving Accuracy and Precision With Robotics for Reliable and Reproducible Outcomes

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Orthopedics Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global orthopedic implant market is in the midst of a transformation. With enhanced research, product development is improving to suit patient requirements and support more successful surgical outcomes.

The growth potential for orthopedic implants is more in emerging markets than in mature ones. This study provides revenue forecasts, market share analyses, competitive environment assessments, and market segment analyses for the global market. It also covers the changing landscape and the importance of understanding the business models to succeed in the digitally transforming market.

Orthopedic and spine procedures need to be specifically tailored to each patient, and the implants must accommodate an incredible range of anatomy and surgical scenarios. Additionally, many implants need to be customized during surgery, such as adjusting pedicle screw head angles and bending spinal rods, to fit the patient and enable the desired spinal correction.

Unlike devices that remain outside the body in ambient conditions where they can be observed, manipulated, and controlled, most orthopedic and spine devices are implanted during a surgical procedure and then left to perform their intended function within the body.

Hence, the implants need to meet strict requirements for the product's expected lifetime to be much longer than the average medical device.

The trends shaping the industry are:

Increase in the demand for patient-specific implantation and surgeries: Well-informed patients are demanding surgeons for personalized therapies, implants, procedures, and experience

Demand for better procedural efficiencies: Patients are demanding maximum comfort while requiring minimum physical supervision. The need of the hour is the reduction in surgery times, better efficiencies, and optimized outcomes.

Changing reimbursement trends: The shift toward payments based on quality plus cost over procedure-based reimbursement is expected to change the way medical technologies are evaluated and purchased

Changing dynamics between participants: Mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures are expected to shape the industry.

Shift to emerging economies: Large orthopedic participants are focusing on Asia-Pacific and other emerging economies that are expected to register growth rates that are 2-to-3 times higher than developed markets.

Demand for lesser hospital time: The focus is shifting to technologies that involve lesser hospital time for patients and lead to quicker recoveries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Orthopedic Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Key Takeaways from the Study

Market Segmentation

Technology Overview of the Study

Shift of Care Delivery Services

Digital Orthopedics Enabling Remote Patient Management

The Mega Trend Matrix - Mega Trends That are Reshaping the Supply and Demand Care in Orthopedic Interventions

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Orthopedic Device Market

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Key Competitors in the Orthopedic Device Market

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Global Trends - Orthopedic Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product

Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Joint Replacement Implants Market

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Extremities and Trauma Fixation Market

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Spinal Devices Market

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Orthobiologics

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

8. Changing Paradigms in Orthopedic Industry

Predictions and Future of the Global Orthopedic Device Market

Digital Orthopedics Enabling Remote Patient Management

The Orthopedic Market - An Evolving Ecosystem

The Mega Trend Matrix - Mega Trends That are Reshaping the Supply and Demand Care in Orthopedic Interventions

Specific Trends in Orthopedics - Shift of Care Settings

Specific Trends in Orthopedics - Procedural Shift

Specific Trends in Orthopedics - Technology Shift

9. Cutting-edge Innovations in the Orthopedic Industry

Market Capabilities - Cutting Edge Innovations

10. The Care Continuum

11. Future Trends and Companies to Watch

Future Trends in the Orthopedic Industry

12. Growth Opportunity Universe, Orthopedic Device Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Improving Accuracy and Precision With Robotics for Reliable and Reproducible Outcomes

Growth Opportunity 2 - Addressing the Care Continuum Shift With Minimal Interventions for Enabling Quick Recovery

Growth Opportunity 3 - New Payment Models for Managing the Disease Condition

Growth Opportunity 4 - Integrating Data Across the Care Continuum for Clinical Efficiency and Optimized Performance

13. Next Steps

