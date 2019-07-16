GLOBAL OSSEOINTEGRATION IMPLANTS MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

Osseointegration procedure entails the first interlocking between the alveolar bone and implant body, following which the biological fixation happens through the continuous bone apposition and remodeling of the implant. The global market for osseointegration implant is anticipated to escalate at a CAGR of 7.03% by the end of the forecasting period of 2019-2027. The increasing incidence of orthopedic disorders and the rapid growth in the aging population worldwide is set to increase the demand for osseointegration implants.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796433/?utm_source=PRN







MARKET INSIGHTS

The increasing geriatric population with orthopedic diseases, preference for minimally invasive surgeries and advancement in technology are mainly driving the market growth.Osseointegration implant surgeries sometimes result in infections at the implant site, which is likely to damage its surrounding parts, such as other teeth, surrounding bone, or blood vessels.



This factor can restrain the growth of the market. In the current scenario, the U.S. and Europe have the largest customer base for osseointegration implants. But the Asia-Pacific region exhibits huge market potential since the healthcare infrastructure, awareness, and affordability have increased in these regions.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global osseointegration implants market has been segmented on the basis of four major regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the remaining countries collectively forming the Rest of World regional segment.North America market dominates the global osseointegration implants market in terms of revenue.



This is attributed to its well-developed healthcare industry, the presence of leading orthopedic and dental implants manufacturers in the region and rise in the number of geriatric populations.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Integrum AB, 3M Company, Smith and Nephew PLC, Medtronic, Henry Schein, Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Institut Straumann, Danaher Corp., Bicon LLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Stryker Corporation, and Osstem Implant Co. Ltd. are the major companies operating in the global osseointegration implants market.



Companies mentioned

1. 3M COMPANY

2. BICON LLC

3. DANAHER CORP.

4. DENTSPLY SIRONA INC.

5. INSTITUT STRAUMANN

6. INTEGRUM AB

7. HENRY SCHEIN, INC.

8. OSSTEM IMPLANT CO. LTD.

9. STRYKER CORPORATION

10. ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC.

11. SMITH AND NEPHEW PLC

12. MEDTRONIC



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796433/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

