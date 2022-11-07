Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market Report 2022: Anabolic Drug Developments Show High Potential to Reshape Sector

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market is projected to reach US$ 16.43 Billion in 2027. Osteoporosis is a chronic and life-threatening disorder in which the microstructure of bones is altered due to a reduction in bone mass and bone density. Besides, this condition leads to increased bone fragility and the threat of bone cracks and fractures. There is no cure for osteoporosis, and, as such, the FDA has approved drugs to prevent, slow, or stop osteoporosis progress. Further, taking prescribed osteoporosis drugs, along with other healthy lifestyle behaviors such as getting enough calcium, vitamin D, and regular exercise, helps in reducing the risk of broken bones (also called fractures) due to osteoporosis globally.



Worldwide Osteoporosis Drugs Market reached US$ 12.01 Billion in 2021



Remarkably, as there is no distinct substitute available to treat osteoporosis (such as surgery), the drugs industry is an inevitable part of osteoporosis treatment worldwide. Globally, Osteoporosis Drugs Market is primarily driven by a significant rise in the prevalence of osteoporosis disorder. Besides, an unprecedented increase in the prevalence of osteoporosis results in the high demand for drugs to prevent and treat osteoporosis, thus widening the growth potential over the forecasted years. Moreover, the senior population globally possessing high susceptibility for osteoporosis is further presumed to boost the high demand for Osteoporosis Drugs.



The Classes of Drugs Have Been Successful and is expected to Remain Successful over the Forecast Period:



Drug Classes currently marketed products in the osteoporosis space are all antiresorptive therapies. These include bisphosphonates, selective estrogen inhibitors modulator (serm), parathyroid hormone therapy, calcitonin, and rank ligand inhibitors. As per our analysis, the classes of drugs have been successful since the mid-1990s, and we expect them to remain successful over the forecast period.



Nevertheless, there has been a significant paradigm shift in development strategies for late- and mid-stage osteoporosis drug development. Pharmaceutical companies have pivoted their focus to devising anabolic drugs rather than antiresorptive therapies. Anabolic drugs operate against osteoporosis advancement in a manner opposite that of the antiresorptive by stimulating the formation of new bone instead of the retardation of bone resorption.



Injectable Route of Administration is Accelerating the Growth in the Market:



The osteoporosis drug market is categorized into oral and injectable by route of administration. The oral route of administration leads the market owing to the increase in the adoption of oral drugs. Along with this, the rise in consumption of oral medication is further affecting a more significant production, which is positively influencing the market's growth over the years. In contrast, the injectable route of the administration segment is anticipated to accelerate its growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the launch of some new biosimilar is more convenient for consumption without any risk in osteoporosis treatment.



By Types, Branded and Generic Osteoporosis Drugs Controls the Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market:



In our report, we have covered branded and generic osteoporosis drugs by type. While the branded osteoporosis drug will undoubtedly maintain a stronghold in the industrial paradigm, their rank as the gold standard will be increasingly contested by the generic osteoporosis drugs entering the market. Hence, we anticipate that the demand for generic osteoporosis drugs market will undergo a fundamental shift with their increasing preference by consumers in the market. In terms of market trends, we expect consumers to be inclined to generic osteoporosis drugs, which will be available abundantly during the forecast period.



Regional Insights: North America accounts for a Lion's Share



North America accounts for a predominant share in the overall market. Moreover, several collaborative efforts undertaken by major companies to enhance their R&D capabilities and ensure high medical standards are anticipated to propel the demand for osteoporosis drugs across the American region. Moreover, the majority share can also be attributed to the high disease burden in North America.



Contrarily, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecasted years. As per our estimates, the high growth registered by the Asia Pacific is believed to be a consequence of consistent R&D investments deployed by the prominent players and their efforts to commercialize branded and generic therapeutics at a relatively low price. According to the publisher, Global Osteoporosis Drugs Industry is registering a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027.



Drug Class - Market has been covered from 6 viewpoints:

Bisphosphonates

Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM)

Parathyroid Hormone Therapy

Calcitonin

Rank Ligand Inhibitors

Others

Route of Administration - Drugs Market has been covered from 3 viewpoints:

Oral

Injectable

Others

Type - Market has been covered from 2 viewpoints:

Branded

Generic

Region - Market has been covered from 5 viewpoints:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and South America

Company Insights:

Overview

Recent Development

Financial Insight

Company Analysis:

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Novartis International AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market



6. Market Share - Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market



7. Drug Class - Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market



8. Route of Administration - Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market

9. Type - Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market



10. Region - Lithium-Ion Battery Market



11. Porters Five Forces



12. Company Analysis



Companies Mentioned

