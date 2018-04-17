Global Osteoporosis Epidemiology and Patient Flow Report 2018

DUBLIN, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Osteoporosis Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research provides insights into Osteoporosis epidemiology, Osteoporosis diagnosed patients, and Osteoporosis treatment rate for US, Japan, and EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Osteoporosis derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Osteoporosis, and patients treated with a drug therapy.
The research study helps executives estimate Osteoporosis market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.
The research provides estimates and forecasts of Osteoporosis prevalence, Osteoporosis diagnosis rate, and Osteoporosis treatment rate for the period 2017 - 2026. The information is presented by leading geographies including the US, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, and Japan.
Key Features of the Report:
- Osteoporosis Patient Flow
- Osteoporosis Prevalence
- Osteoporosis Diagnosed Patients
- Osteoporosis Treated Patients
Key Topics Covered:
1. Osteoporosis: Disease Definition
2. Global Osteoporosis Patient Flow
3. Osteoporosis Patient Flow in the US
4. Osteoporosis Patient Flow in Europe
5. Osteoporosis Patient Flow in Germany
6. Osteoporosis Patient Flow in France
7. Osteoporosis Patient Flow in Spain
8. Osteoporosis Patient Flow in Italy
9. Osteoporosis Patient Flow in UK
10. Osteoporosis Patient Flow in Japan
11. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xttzbd/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-osteoporosis-epidemiology-and-patient-flow-report-2018-300631358.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article