Global Osteoporosis Therapeutics Industry

Osteoporosis Therapeutics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.



5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3%. Bisphosphonates, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.9 Billion by the year 2025, Bisphosphonates will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$153.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$193.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bisphosphonates will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$229.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alergan Plc. (Ireland); Amgen, Inc. (US); Chugai pharmaceutical (Japan); Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.(Japan); Egalet Corporation (USA); Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan); Eli Lilly and Company (US); F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland);







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude to Osteoporosis

Select Approved Drugs for Treatment of Osteoporosis

Growing Geriatric Population and Rising Incidence of Osteoporosis Drive the Global Osteoporosis Market

Developed Regions Dominate the Global Market, Developing to Witness Fastest Growth

Global Competitor Drug Sales

Sales of Leading Osteoporosis Therapeutics: 2018

Bisphosphonates - The Largest Category of Drugs for Treating Osteoporosis

Select Recent Osteoporosis Drug Approvals





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Amgen, Inc. (USA)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Eli Lilly and Company (USA)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Merck & Co. Inc. (USA)

Novartis International AG (Switzerland)

Pfizer, Inc. (USA)

Radius Health, Inc. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Incidence of Osteoporosis Augurs Well for Osteoporosis Therapeutics

Global Osteoporosis Prevalence by Country/Region (2012 & 2022P): Number of People with Osteoporosis in Millions for US, EU, Japan, China and India

% of Women Affected by Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis - Factsheet

Osteoporosis in Men

Rising Geriatric Population and the Associated Bone Health Issues to Drive Market Gains

Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2025

Rising Prevalence of Osteoporosis in Post-menopausal Women Propels Market Growth

Changing Lifestyle Impacting Bone Health

Recommended Daily Intake of Calcium and Vitamin D

Increasing Awareness Related to Osteoporosis Care

New Product Launches Foster Market Growth





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Bisphosphonates (Drug Class) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Bisphosphonates (Drug Class) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Bisphosphonates (Drug Class) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Parathyroid Hormone Therapy (Drug Class) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Parathyroid Hormone Therapy (Drug Class) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Parathyroid Hormone Therapy (Drug Class) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Calcitonin (Drug Class) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Calcitonin (Drug Class) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Calcitonin (Drug Class) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) (Drug Class) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) (Drug Class) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) (Drug Class) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 16: Rank Ligand Inhibitors (Drug Class) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Rank Ligand Inhibitors (Drug Class) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Rank Ligand Inhibitors (Drug Class) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Oral (Route of Administration) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Oral (Route of Administration) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Oral (Route of Administration) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Injectables (Route of Administration) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Injectables (Route of Administration) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Injectables (Route of Administration) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Routes of Administration (Route of Administration) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Other Routes of Administration (Route of Administration) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Other Routes of Administration (Route of Administration) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Table 28: United States Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market in the United States by Drug Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market in the United States by Route of Administration: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Osteoporosis Therapeutics Historic Market Review by Drug Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Drug Class for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2

to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Osteoporosis Therapeutics Historic Market Review by Route of Administration in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 39: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Route of Administration for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Osteoporosis Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Market for Osteoporosis Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Route of Administration for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Route of Administration for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Share Analysis by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market by Drug Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Route of Administration for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Table 52: European Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018-2025

Table 56: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market in Europe in US$ Million by Drug Class: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2018-2025

Table 59: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market in Europe in US$ Million by Route of Administration: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market in France by Drug Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Osteoporosis Therapeutics Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market in France by Route of Administration: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: French Osteoporosis Therapeutics Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Share Analysis by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Osteoporosis Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Route of Administration for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Osteoporosis Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market by Drug Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Route of Administration for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Osteoporosis Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Osteoporosis Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Route of Administration for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Route of Administration for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Share Analysis by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018-2025

Table 86: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Drug Class: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Europe Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Rest of Europe Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2018-2025

Table 89: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Route of Administration: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific by Drug Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Osteoporosis Therapeutics Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific by Route of Administration: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Osteoporosis Therapeutics Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Share Analysis by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Rest of World Osteoporosis Therapeutics Historic Market Review by Drug Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 99: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Drug Class for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: Rest of World Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Rest of World Osteoporosis Therapeutics Historic Market Review by Route of Administration in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 102: Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Route of Administration for 2009, 2019, and 2025



1. ALLERGAN PLC



2. AMGEN ASTELLAS BIOPHARMA K.K.



3. AMGEN, INC.



4. ASAHI KASEI PHARMA CORPORATION



5. BONE BIOLOGICS



6. CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.



7. CLINIGEN GROUP PLC

NOVAGEN PHARMA (PTY) LTD.



8. DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD.



9. DONG WHA PHARMA CO., LTD.



10. EISAI CO., LTD.



11. ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

ELI LILLY CANADA, INC.

ELI LILLY AND CO., LTD.

ELI LILLY AUSTRALIA



12. ENTERA BIO LTD.



13. ENTERIS BIOPHARMA, INC.



14. ENZO BIOCHEM INC.



15. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG

GENENTECH, INC.



16. FLEXION THERAPEUTICS, INC.



17. GEDEON RICHTER PLC



18. HAOMA MEDICA LTD.



19. IMMUNWORK INC.



20. INTAS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.



21. LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC.



22. LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.



23. MABXIENCE HOLDING SL



24. MERCK & CO., INC.

MERCK CANADA INC.



25. NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG

NOVARTIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION



26. NOVEN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.



27. ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.



28. PARAS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS FINLAND OY



29. PFENEX, INC.



30. PFIZER, INC.



31. R PHARM JSC



32. RADIUS HEALTH INC.



33. SHANGHAI FUDAN-ZHANGJIANG BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL CO.



34. SHENZHEN SALUBRIS PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.



35. SHIN POONG PHARM CO., LTD.



36. SINIL PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.



37. STADA ARZNEIMITTEL AG



38. STELIS BIOPHARMA PVT LTD.



39. TAISHO PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.



40. TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED



41. TEIJIN PHARMA LTD.



42. TZAMAL BIO PHARMA LTD.



43. UNI-BIO SCIENCE GROUP LTD.



44. VIKING THERAPEUTICS, INC.



45. VIROMED CO., LTD.



46. ZYDUS CADILA HEALTHCARE







