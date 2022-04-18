Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Companies: 53 - Players covered include Alergan Plc.; Amgen, Inc.; Chugai pharmaceutical; Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; Egalet Corporation; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; and Others.

Segments: Drug Class (Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM), and Rank Ligand Inhibitors); Route of Administration (Oral, Injectables, and Other Routes of Administration)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Global Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market to Reach $14.2 Billion by 2026

Osteoporosis constitutes a bone disorder characterized by a decreased level of bone mineral density (BMD), and/or reduced bone strength, and deterioration of bone architecture, resulting in increased risk of fractures. Afflicting more than 200 million people worldwide, the potentially life-threatening disease - osteoporosis poses a major clinical challenge to the medical world. Osteoporosis therapeutics are mainly targeted at reducing the risk of fractures, and are categorized into two main drug categories, named antiresorptive or anabolic. Antiresorptive drugs reduce bone resorption and include mainly bisphosphonates, estrogens, estrogen agonist/ antagonists [EAAs], calcitonin, and denosumab. Anabolic drugs work by increasing bone formation and include teriparatide. The osteoporosis drugs are approved by the FDA for treating Post-Menopausal Osteoporosis (PMO); Osteoporosis in men, and also GIO.

The osteoporosis therapeutics market is still largely untapped, with only about a third of osteoporosis patients being diagnosed and treated for the condition, which opens up lucrative growth opportunities for pharmaceutical companies. Factors such as aging population, growing awareness of osteoporosis, continuing new product introductions, and expansion of bone densitometry scanning, are expected to steer growth in the market. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Osteoporosis Therapeutics estimated at US$12.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.2 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Osteoporosis Therapeutics, accounting for an estimated 40.8% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$5.5 Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period.

The US and the Europe are the major markets for Osteoporosis therapeutics. The key factors driving the US and European osteoporosis drugs markets are the existence of well-established healthcare & medical infrastructure, favorable R&D policies towards osteoporosis drug applications, and significant investments in healthcare activities. On the other hand, developing economies are witnessing significant government and private investments in healthcare infrastructure development, driving the market for therapeutic medicines. Healthcare spending in Asia-Pacific is forecast to register a notable expansion fueled by rising consumer income, public healthcare systems' initiatives and lifestyle changes. Despite the availability of a wide variety of treatment options, inadequate awareness of osteoporosis and lack of proper diagnosis equipment have been the major factors plaguing industry growth over the years. More

