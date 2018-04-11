Global OTA Testing Market 2018-2023 to Grow at a CAGR of 10.13% - Key Players are Intertek, Bureau Veritas, Anritsu, Keysight, and Rohde & Schwarz

The OTA testing market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.09 billion in 2018 and is expected to be worth USD 1.77 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.13% between 2018 and 2023.

The growth of the OTA testing market is propelled by the evolving 5G technology and the growing IoT market. However, OTA testing acting as a non-ideal solution for devices with large form factors acts as a restraint for the growth of the overall market. Major challenges for the OTA testing market is antenna array complexity, antenna calibration, and antenna irregularity.

The increasing demand for connected cars and smart solutions, along with autonomous cars, is a major factor that has led to the growth of OTA testing across automotive and transportation. Automotive wireless systems use an OTA test methodology to perform interoperability and performance testing, first on the telematics unit including antenna cluster in the lab, and later on the prototype vehicle with both telematics unit and antenna cluster. Multiple input multiple output (MIMO) OTA performance testing is used to assess user experience by replicating real-world radio network conditions as seen by the vehicle antenna cluster. MIMO OTA testing uses channel emulators in conjunction with either an anechoic chamber or a reverberation chamber to accurately emulate urban, suburban, rural, and indoor radio environments.

In 2017, APAC held the largest market share, and it offers the fastest-growing OTA testing market. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are investing heavily in the implementation of IoT and M2M communication in infrastructure, which is expected to drive the OTA testing market in APAC. APAC is also the largest consumer of telecommunication and consumer devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. There are still many projects to be initialized during the forecast period; these offer tremendous growth opportunities for smart solution vendors. North America is expected to follow APAC and accounts for the second-largest share of the OTA testing market. Government spending in IoT is an important factor driving the OTA testing market in North America. Europe comes after North America regarding the OTA testing market. The European Commission has created an Alliance for IoT innovation, which aims at contributing to the IoT market by bringing in new technological advancements that would help some of the major applications such as smart home, industrial, automotive, and transportation.

Key players profiled in this report are Intertek (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), Anritsu (Japan), Keysight (US), and Rohde & Schwarz (Germany).

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered For This Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.3 Secondary And Primary Research

2.1.3.1 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities In The OTA Testing Market

4.2 OTA Testing Market, By Offering

4.3 OTA Testing Market, By Technology

4.4 OTA Testing Market, By Application And Region

4.5 OTA Testing Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Evolving 5G Technology To Drive The OTA Testing Market

5.2.1.2 Growing IoT Market Facilitates Higher Use Of OTA Testing Devices

5.2.1.3 OTA Testing Across Supply Chain

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 OTA Testing, A Non-Ideal Solution For Large Form-Factor Devices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Consolidation Of IoT Development And RF-Proficient Companies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack Of Support For OTA In Radiated Two-Stage Testing

5.2.4.2 Antenna Array Complexity, Calibration, And Irregularity



6 OTA Testing Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cellular OTA

6.3 Wi-Fi

6.4 Bluetooth

6.5 Others



7 OTA Testing Market, By Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.3 Services



8 OTA Testing Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 CDMA

8.3 GSM

8.4 UMTS

8.5 LTE

8.6 5G



9 OTA Testing Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Telecommunication And Consumer Devices

9.2.1 Mobile Phones

9.2.2 Laptops, Notebooks, And Tablets

9.2.3 Data Card And Modems

9.3 Automotive & Transportation

9.3.1 Intelligent Transportation System

9.3.2 Autonomous Vehicles

9.4 Smart City

9.5 Industrial

9.6 Others



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Spain

10.3.5 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Taiwan

10.4.6 Singapore

10.4.7 Rest of APAC

10.5 Row

10.5.1 Middle East & Africa

10.5.2 South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Ranking Analysis Of Key Players In The OTA Testing Market

11.3 Competitive Situations And Trends

11.3.1 Service Launch And Expansions

11.3.2 Collaboration, Expansion, And Partnership

11.3.3 Acquisitions



12 Company Profile

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Intertek

12.1.2 Bureau Veritas

12.1.3 Anritsu

12.1.4 Keysight

12.1.5 Rohde & Schwarz

12.1.6 Eurofins Scientific

12.1.7 UL LLC

12.1.8 MVG

12.1.9 SGS

12.1.10 Cetecom

12.2 Other Key Players

12.2.1 ETS Lindgren

12.2.2 TV Rheinland

12.2.3 Electro Magnetic Test, Inc.

12.2.4 Testilabs

12.2.5 Octoscope, Inc.

12.3 Key Innovators

12.3.1 Verkotan

12.3.2 Spirent Communications

12.3.3 Bluflux, LLC

12.3.4 Element Materials Technology

12.3.5 National Technical Systems



