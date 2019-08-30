Global OTA Transmission Platform Market to 2027: Increase in Over-the-Air (OTA) Platforms Integrated with ATSC 3.0.

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global OTA Transmission Platform Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Transmission Platform Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increase in over-the-air (OTA) platforms integrated with ATSC 3.0., rise in IT investments in the broadcasting industry and growing consumer demand for advanced television experiences.

Based on the solution, the market is segmented into services and platform. Services are sub divided into support/maintenance, consulting and installation. Platform is sub-segmented into television, stream devices, mobile and radio.

Depending upon the end user, the market is categorized into commercial and individual. Commercial is subdivided into information technology (IT), media & entertainment, healthcare and education.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

