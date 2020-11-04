Global OTC and Personal Care Trend Report 2020: Blue Light Supplements, Extended Cannabinoid, Biodegradable Menstuation, Tea Relief, Plant Toothpaste, Enhanced Drop, Reusable Hygiene

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OTC and Personal Care Trend Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Looking at the impact of wellness on over-the-counter and personal care products, including products that can support a holistic approach to health and wellness. The world of over-the-counter personal care products has undergone some major shifts.



An expanded definition of wellness among consumers today sees an increased focus on a more general sense of well-being, shifting away from products with a focus on specific ailments. Additionally, consumers today have grown increasingly accustomed to instant gratification, and have developed an increased interest in incorporating products into daily rituals.

These emerging consumer priorities have seen new, innovative developments in over-the-counter and personal care products, including evolutions in ingredients, formulations, and packaging, that work to satisfy these new needs. In this premium report, we've highlighted insights and top trends within this space that speak to the key evolutions in personal care products.



Using the analyst frameworks and relevant data, you'll gain a new understanding of the motivations and desires that define the modern consumer and discover the innovative products and solutions that are causing major industry shifts within this space.

Regions Covered:

Canada

United States

South America

Europe

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary - OTC & Personal Care Trend Report

Megatrends Overview

2. Consumer Insights - Overlooked Opportunities

Blue Light Supplements

Extended Cannabinoid

Biodegradable Menstuation

Tea Relief

Plant Toothpaste

Enhanced Drop

Reusable Hygiene

3. Specific Examples - Relevant Ideas & Case Studies

Vibrant First Aid Kits

Compostable Personal Care Pods

Bacteria-Balancing Hygiene Products

Refillable Toiletry Concepts

Replaceable Bristle Toothbrushes

Aluminum UV Light Toothbrushes

App-Connected AI Toothbrushes

Pump Toothpaste Packages

Silver-Infused Tooth Gels

Zero Waste Toothbrushes

Dry Mouth Relief Products

Premium Alcohol-Free Mouthwashes

Bacteria-Clearing Nasal Sprays

Soothing Muscle Relief Remedies

Stress Management Capsules

Functional Family Vitamins

Long-Term Brain Supplements

Modern Lifestyle Gummy Supplements

CBD-Enhanced Probiotic Supplements

Immune System-Strengthening Gummies

CBD Hair Gummies

Balancing Anti-Allergy Vitamins

Immunity-Boosting Chocolates

Powered Ear Canal Cleaners

Introductory Feminine Care Kits

Decorative Tampon Packaging

Organic Feminine Hygiene Subscriptions

Deodorizing Biodegradable Pads

Prebiotic Natural Deodorants

Youthful Menstruation Medications

Convenient Menstrual Pain Patches

Ocean Plastic Razors

Unisex Grooming Brands

Gender-Neutral Grooming Brands

4. Appendix

Special Features & Definitions

Companies Mentioned

Avida

GUM

Hello Bello

Oral-B

Sopharax

Vegamour

