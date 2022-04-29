Global OTC Artificial Tears Market Report 2022-2027 - Development of Variants Fortified with Blink-Activated Coatings are Providing a Thrust to Market Growth

Apr 29, 2022, 13:30 ET
The global OTC artificial tears market reached a value of US$ 4.62 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 6.41 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.20% during 2022-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Over the Counter (OTC) artificial tears are eye drops that are used for lubricating eyes and providing relief from pain, discomfort, burning, redness, photophobia and irritation in the eyes. They are manufactured using dextran, glycerin, propylene glycol, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) and carboxymethylcellulose.
Artificial tears are widely used for the treatment of dry eyes, which is a medical condition when sufficient moisture or lubrication is not generated on the conjunctiva, cornea or entire surface of the eye. OTC artificial tears are biocompatible and aid in stabilizing the tear film, promoting healing and minimizing tear evaporation. In addition to this, OTC artificial tears are also available in ointment, spray, emulsion, solution and gel forms that are highly convenient use
OTC Artificial Tears Market Trends:
The rising geriatric population that is prone to chronic eye-related disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Due to the increasing prevalence of dry eye syndrome (DES), diabetes and nutritional deficiencies, there is a rising demand for OTC artificial tears to provide immediate relief from discomfort in the eyes.
Additionally, the increasing utilization of electronics, such as smartphones, televisions (TVs) and laptops, leading to excessive screen time and eye fatigue, is positively impacting the adoption of OTC artificial tears. Various product innovations, such as the development of variants fortified with blink-activated coatings, are providing a thrust to the market growth.
These coatings provide ocular hydration to patients suffering from evaporative dry eye syndrome. In line with this, the widespread product adoption with contact lenses to facilitate the flow of oxygen to the cornea and prevent dryness on the surface of the eyes is favoring the market growth.
Other factors, including rising levels of pollution, especially in the urban regions, along with the increasing health consciousness among the masses, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
- Solution
- Ointment
- Emulsion
- Gel
- Spray Solution
- Suspensions
Breakup by Container Type:
- Plastic Single Dose Container
- Plastic Multi-Dose Container
- Others
Breakup by Formulation:
- Preservative Based
- Non-Preservative Based
Breakup by Application:
- Dry Eye Syndrome
- Allergies
- Infections
- UV and Blue Light Protection
- Contact Lens Moisture Retention
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Drug Store and Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa
